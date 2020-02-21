The new regulations make no mention of the controversial TM30 requirement which of course does not legally apply to foreigners at all. In September, the government promised a new app was in development to make the 90 day reporting requirement easier with just ‘four clicks’ of a smartphone.

The Thai Police Commissioner has extended the exceptions to the T28 visa reporting requirement announced by the government last September now to nearly all foreigners living in the kingdom with a valid visa including spousal and retirement visas.

Thailand’s Police Commission General Chakthip Chaijinda at the end of January signed an order which orders exemptions to a range of individuals with visas to temporarily stay in the kingdom in relation to their requirement to notify officials of a change of address within 24 hours commonly known as T28 under the 1979 Immigration Act.

The move by the police chief does not essentially abolish this reporting requirement but makes exemptions under Section 6 of the order for a range of individuals holding visas as outlined by the Deputy Secretary-General at the Office of the Prime Minister Kobsak Pootrakool in September 2019.

Move came after high-level consultations within government pushed by the economic team

The recommended changes in September came after consultations were held within the government at a high level particularly with members of the economic development team who were concerned at the controversy raised by such measures and the inconvenience caused to foreigners investing in Thailand and those developing commercial opportunities.

The measures came after a Thai cabinet meeting on September 10th which approved an inward investment package designed by the Board of Trade proposed by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

Exceptions on TM28 now extended to all

However, the easing of the reporting requirement announced by the top police officer’s order dated the 28th of January 2020 now applies to almost all foreigners with visas including spousal visas and retirement visas under Sections 6.16 and 6.18.

There had already been widespread reports from some immigration offices that there has been no enforcement of the T28 provisions.

In fact, in September, the exceptions then announced were reported as being effective immediately.

No news yet on OSS Foreigner smartphone app

In September, the government also proposed an updated and simple app to allow foreigners to comply with the 90 days reporting requirement which has been retained under Section 2.4 of the new regulation.

Mr Kobsak, the key government aide in relation to this issue, promised at the time that all reporting with the app could be accomplished with just ’four clicks’ when it went live.

The app was to be called OSS Foreigner and was also to be used for the TM 30 reporting requirement although, under the law, this reporting requirement technically does not apply to foreigners.

The controversial TM30 reporting requirement is not mentioned at all in the latest regulation issued by the police commissioner.

New regulation supplies a standard letter reporting format that can be sent in by registered post

The regulation issued at the end of January supplies a standard letter format to be used by foreigners to notify the local immigration office by entering the details required and sending it by registered post to the nearest immigration office.

The regulation prescribed that a receipt will be issued to the foreigner on receipt of such a notification.

Read the regulation issued and download the reporting form here.

