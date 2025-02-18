PM intervenes in rising standoff between pai locals and Israeli foreigners in the idyllic tourist town

Tensions rise in Pai as PM Paetongtarn steps in to counter claims about Israeli tourists amid local unrest. Police crackdown on foreigners as reports of disturbances threaten the town’s booming tourism industry. Israeli visitors cancel bookings in response.

The Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, intervened on Tuesday amid a rising escalation of tension in Pai, Mae Hong Son, between local people and Israeli tourists and expats in the tourist hotspot. Ms. Paetongtarn questioned the accuracy of sensational social media claims about the activity of Israelis in the area, which focused on a Jewish Chabad or Synagogue which has recently opened. On Thursday night last, a popular jazz venue, believed to be owned by an Isrish national, was raided and closed. The Irish businessman and three entertainers, two of them Jewish, were arrested. It comes as tourism business leaders in Pai are warning the town’s foreign tourism boom is now in danger as Israeli visitors have begun to cancel bookings from next month. Meanwhile, Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet has ordered an investigation into the reports, together with a nationwide crackdown on all foreigners in Thailand behaving badly.

On Tuesday, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had to move swiftly to quell a rising controversy in the northern town of Pai. In short, this month has seen increasingly tense feelings between locals in the Mae Hong Son town and Israeli tourists and expats.

Previously, Thai police in Pai moved swiftly following a violent incident at a hospital on February 6th. Decisive action by the Immigration Bureau saw four Israeli tourists arrested, fined ฿3,000 and deported from Thailand.

Israeli tourist influx fuels local tensions as Pai emerges as a hotspot for young Israeli visitors fleeing war

At the same time, they were blacklisted permanently. The group had damaged equipment at the hospital when they entered in a scuffle to visit a friend being treated for motorcycle accident injuries.

Nevertheless, tensions between the growing number of Israelis and locals have not boiled down. In particular, Pai has become a magnet for Israeli tourists. Its clean air, scenic environment, and reputation as a party town have drawn many young Israelis, particularly young men.

Indeed, their numbers have increased since the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel by Hamas in Gaza. In contrast, the number of Chinese tourists to the picturesque area has declined sharply.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn emphatically rejected several false narratives circulating on social media about Pai and Israeli visitors. For instance, there has been wild speculation that the area is seen by Israelis as a new “promised land” and that Israelis were operating outlets that barred Thai customers.

Ms. Paetongtarn made it clear that the reports were untrue. Her comments were afterwards underlined by the Provincial Police Chief of Mae Hong Son, Police Major General Songkrit Ontakhrai. In particular, he rejected claims that a local Jewish community centre was being used for partying.

Police confirm Jewish Chabad in Pai operates strictly as a religious centre, not for entertainment

Indeed, the senior policeman confirmed that officers had met with the leadership of the local Jewish Chabad on Tuesday, February 11th. Certainly, the centre was used only for religious activities and then only on Friday and Saturday. At length, any gathering involving hospitality was just a Sabbath meal, which could be attended by up to 200 guests.

A Chabad or synagogue for Jewish communities also exists, for instance, in other tourist areas such as Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Ko Samui, and Ko Phangan.

The police chief confirmed that the centre’s activities were fully in order. Meanwhile, there are reports that off-duty police officers have been hired to help protect the centre from any acts of hostility.

Undoubtedly, there is growing concern about the situation in Pai. The small town, which gained popularity in the last two decades, has a checkered history when it comes to relationships with foreign tourists. In the meantime, the town has enjoyed a boom in foreign tourism, with the reported population multiplying by a factor of ten in that time frame.

This week, police suggested that the town of Pai is home to 38,000 residents. At the same time, the police rejected reports that the population of Israelis in Pai had mushroomed to 30,000. While there is a growing expat community in Pai, according to police, 83.5 visitors per day arrive from Israel. That means that every year, the tourist town receives approximately 30,500 Israeli visitors.

Reports of Israeli expats in Pai raise concerns amid a broader influx of Western tourists and backpackers

Nonetheless, some reports suggest that there may be an additional population of Israeli expats living in the town. Indeed, it is suggested that Israelis have been involved in entertainment outlets and cafes.

At the same time, Israelis are not the most populous nationality visiting Pai. Certainly, they are the second most populous behind visitors from the United Kingdom. After that come visitors from America and Germany.

Therefore, it may be possible that locals in Pai see the large number of Western visitors to the town as the problem. For instance, Pai has developed as a favourite resort for younger tourists and, in particular, backpackers in the last few years. Significantly, this has rocketed since Thailand reopened after the pandemic crisis.

In addition, the legalization of marijuana in Thailand has fueled this tourist market. Certainly, these are young Western adults who come to Thailand and ultimately Pai to party.

A key tourist attraction in Pai is what is called “tipsy tubing.” It involves young people floating in tubes down a river. The groups stop off at riverside pubs to drink more alcohol and finally end the experience in an inebriated state.

Tourism Authority of Thailand weighs concerns over alcohol, marijuana, and party culture in Pai

This week, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) met with security officials where tourist behaviour was discussed. This tipsy tubing, alcohol, and marijuana use were raised. However, to ban such activities would, in effect, scare off the foreign tourism industry and Pai’s foreign tourism success.

Nevertheless, for many locals in Pai, this is what they wish to see happen. In addition, the anger felt towards the effects of mass tourism has been directed at Israelis. Consequently, this is already having a severe impact on future bookings in the town.

On one hand, the Royal Thai Police has ordered a crackdown on foreigners behaving badly, not just in Pai but nationwide. Certainly, also in Pai, local police and the Immigration Bureau have started to strictly enforce visa and working regulations to address rising tension within the local community.

The strongly worded rejection of misinformation from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday comes as the controversy threatens to grow. Certainly, coverage of Thailand in Israel, a key tourist market, will suffer as that country, presently at war, is sensitive to claims of anti-Semitic sentiment. Certainly, it would be unusual for Thailand to be seen in that light, but there does appear to be a clash of cultures.

Interior Minister to visit Pai as tensions over Israeli tourists threaten local tourism industry

On Tuesday, Ms. Paetongtarn announced that Minister of the Interior and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will travel to Pai next week. In brief, he will be there to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, a leading businessman and employer in Pai is concerned about the rhetoric from local people. Avuth Jetsadakraisorn is the owner of The Peacock de Pai Hotel.

He described the feeling in Pai as anti-Israel. He is warning that what is happening will cost the town dearly. Indeed, he says Israeli tourists are relocating to the northern city and province of Chiang Rai.

“In the past two weeks since this opposition movement began, Israeli tourists have relocated to Chiang Rai. Those opposing haven’t looked at the complete picture. We can use laws to deport troublemakers, but this blanket opposition is damaging Pai’s reputation severely,” he declared.

“Pai is already a pure, peaceful place with a good culture. If this negative news coverage doesn’t stop, Pai’s future is at risk. We receive millions of international tourists, not just Israelis. Please consider the bigger picture.”

Thai police launch crackdown on foreign residents amid reports of disturbances in Pai and heightened tensions

Simultaneously, the Royal Thai Police have swung into action. National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet has ordered police in Mae Hong Son to investigate what is happening in Pai and crack down on disturbances.

The order came on Monday, February 17th, and police are to report in a week. Immigration Bureau police throughout Thailand are simultaneously launching a crackdown on all errant expats and foreigners living in Thailand.

This was confirmed by Royal Thai Police spokesman Achayon Kraithong. He confirmed that commanders in Regions 1-9 have been ordered to investigate all anomalies regarding the behaviour of foreign residents.

Certainly, all Thai nationals are being asked to report any suspicious behaviour to the police. In particular, such reports would be reviewed by the Combating Transnational Criminals and Illegal Immigrants Centre. This crackdown is presently underway and will run until Monday, February 24th.

This crackdown is presently underway and will run until Monday, February 24th.

Before that, police in Pai took further action on Thursday night, February 13th. The Jazz Club Pai in the Wiang Tai Sub-district of the town was raided. The popular venue for foreign tourists and expats was shut down after police identified themselves.

Irish bar owner arrested in Pai alongside three foreign entertainers for illegal work at Thursday night gig

Afterwards, the Irish owner of the establishment, Mr. Brian, was arrested. In addition, three entertainers, including a famous Brazilian bassist and two Israelis, were detained.

These were identified as Mr. Matteus, Mr. Yisay and Mr. Shay. Police officers were told that they were casual performers, some on tour, but police insisted they were working illegally. Police Lieutenant Colonel Wichai Panna, an Immigration Bureau inspector for Mae Hong Son, gave a briefing.

Basically, the performers were receiving regular payments from the bar owner. Mr. Brian, the owner, was arrested for failing to have complete business registration documents. Afterwards, the men were held in Pai Police Station in very primitive conditions, being forced to sleep on a concrete floor.

They were detained for two days before appearing in court on Saturday, February 15th. Mr. Brian was released on bail of ฿120,000.

However, the three performers were fined. Mr. Matteus and Mr. Ishay were fined ฿5,000 for working without a work permit. However, Mr. Shay, who had a work permit, was fined ฿8,000 for working outside its scope.

Foreign performers face deportation after arrest for working illegally at Jazz Club Pai in Wiang Tai Sub-district

However, the three performers were subsequently taken to Mae Hong Son Immigration Bureau detention centre. In brief, for breaking the law, they were to be deported.

After that, they were sent to the notorious Bangkok Immigration Bureau detention centre in Sathorn for processing. Indeed, Mr. Matteus was due to fly out of Thailand on Sunday, February 16th.

The world-renowned bass guitarist had a concert tour booked in Japan starting on February 17th. However, he found himself behind bars within Thailand’s deportation system. On Sunday, Ms. Yael, the Brazilian’s Israeli girlfriend, took to social media to express her frustration.

“They are still being held with no explanation, no information, and no dignity,” she declared to her boyfriend’s fan base and wider audience. “Everyone who knows them knows how good-hearted and respectful they are toward the place and the local people. The treatment they are receiving right now is simply appalling. When will this end? I have no idea what else I can do.”

Immigration Bureau insists the crackdown is not targeting Israelis but all rule-breaking foreigners

At the same time, a nationwide crackdown is underway, which may well see many more facing arrest and deportation. Immigration Bureau Chief Police Lieutenant General Panumas Boonyalak was clear this week.

Significantly, he emphasized that this was not targeting Israeli visitors. “Our duty is not to target any specific nationality. Any foreigners who cause trouble to society will face legal action and be deported,” he said.

At length, another businessman who operates car rentals and hospitality concerns in Pai this week summed up the situation. Certainly, he agrees that locals are offended by the youth culture or high jinks of many Western visitors. Indeed, many of them are Israeli, but more often than not, they are British, German, and American.

“I once asked an Israeli friend why so many people come to Pai. He said that families can come, and since Israel is at war, soldiers can come, but ordinary people can come out to travel. What they like is that the cost is cheap, the air is nice, and it stimulates the local economy. However, tourists who behave badly should be dealt with,” he concluded.

