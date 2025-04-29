Prime Minister Paetongtarn wilts and turns sick at cabinet meeting in Nakhon Phanom discussing drugs

PM Paetongtarn faints during a cabinet meeting in Nakhon Phanom as fever returns while tackling drug crisis, cancels events but insists she will continue duties despite heavy pressure from national challenges, weather and recent illness.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra grew faint and weak during a mobile cabinet meeting on Monday in Nakhon Phanom. Although she appeared buoyant earlier in the morning when leaving Don Mueang Airport, the Prime Minister seemed to wilt as she addressed the cabinet about the country’s acute drug crisis. Medics were called, and the PM cancelled several events on her itinerary to rest after the scare. Later, she was reported to be feeling better. It was explained that her fever had returned.

Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra suffered a return of her fever during a key meeting on the drug crisis yesterday. Emergency doctors and nurses were called to check her condition after she showed clear signs of exhaustion.

The incident unfolded on 28 April 2025 in Nakhon Phanom. Ms. Paethongtarn was chairing a meeting focused on tackling Thailand’s growing drug epidemic.

Before the cabinet meeting officially began, the Prime Minister was already showing signs of strain. She asked aides for medicine and a mineral drink and frequently inhaled smelling salts.

Prime Minister appears pale and weak before National Research Council meeting as team monitors her health

Moreover, she appeared pale and visibly tired as she prepared to present her policy to the National Research Council.

While speaking, her voice sounded noticeably weak. She paused several times to sip mineral water to regain strength.

Because of her poor condition, members of her team stayed alert throughout her remarks. They closely monitored her from the sidelines.

Soon after, the Prime Minister’s team called in doctors and nurses from an emergency vehicle waiting nearby. They checked her body temperature, took her blood pressure, and examined her breathing.

Nevertheless, despite a normal blood pressure reading, Ms. Paethongtarn’s fever had indeed returned.

Hot weather and heavy schedule blamed for return of fever as Prime Minister tackles drug epidemic

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had already been working under difficult weather conditions. In the morning, temperatures soared under the hot sun.

Later, heavy rain lashed the area, worsening the overall environment and likely affecting her recovery.

Importantly, Ms. Paethongtarn had just recently recovered from a high fever before travelling to Nakhon Phanom. The pressure of the day’s schedule and unstable weather appeared to have taken a toll.

During her speech, the Prime Minister made key points about the country’s worsening drug crisis. She said prices for methamphetamine pills had risen sharply.

Additionally, she highlighted the “Labubu” pill, warning it showed how serious the drug threat remained. Two holiday revellers died from the dangerous drug mixture in Bangkok during Songkran.

As the meeting went on, reporters noticed her struggling more to maintain energy. Her voice weakened, her face stayed pale, and she sipped more water.

Prime Minister cancels drug evidence inspection but insists she is still okay after medical scare

Eventually, after her health check, she cancelled her plan to inspect 5,566,000 seized methamphetamine pills. Instead, she assigned Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, to conduct the inspection on her behalf.

Following the medical examination, reporters asked about her condition. Ms. Paethongtarn responded, “The fever has returned. Now I am feeling better. I am still okay.”

Despite the seriousness of the moment, she remained determined to continue some of her duties later in the evening. Meanwhile, her team advised her to sit down, rest, and sip sweet water before leaving the venue.

Before departing the Mekong Riverine Peacekeeping Unit, the Prime Minister was seen leaning on an officer for support as she descended the stairs.

As she reached her vehicle, reporters asked again about her health. She confirmed that her fever had returned but reassured, “I am okay.”

Prime Minister maintains evening commitments despite illness after cancelling key parts of inspection trip

Notably, the Prime Minister had originally planned to inspect the massive drug haul at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau facility.

However, given her physical weakness, that part of the schedule was officially cancelled by her team.

Despite needing rest, Ms. Paethongtarn maintained her evening commitment at Phanom Naga Square. She was scheduled to pay homage to Phraya Sri Satta Nakarat and light a ceremonial fire boat at 7:00 p.m.

According to aides, the Prime Minister would rest in her accommodation before attending the important local event. Previously, Prime Minister Paethongtarn was hospitalised with a fever after returning from Cambodia.

While health concerns briefly disrupted proceedings, the Prime Minister’s message on drugs remained clear and urgent. Thailand, she warned, faces a growing danger from increasingly potent methamphetamine products on the market.

Paetongtarn presses forward with leadership duties despite health issues and mounting national challenges

Thus, despite the interruption, officials on Monday underlined her government’s drug policy push appears set to continue with full force.

Nevertheless, questions remain about her ability to keep up a heavy schedule while still recovering from illness.

Earlier in the day, she demonstrated visible resilience. Indeed, she was smiling as she left Don Mueang Airport with her team. Yet the demands of leadership amid a national crisis are weighing heavily.

At this time, Ms. Paethongtarn is trying to handle the US tariff crisis, constant speculation about support for her party’s Entertainment Complex bill and indeed the ongoing drug crisis. Meanwhile, her father, who she is particularly close to, will find out on April 30th whether he will have to return to prison or not.

During this last month’s censure debate, Prime Minister Paethongtarn proudly declared herself ‘Daddy’s girl’ in response to opposition party taunts.

Thaksin confident ahead of court hearing as Prime Minister faces tough decisions and speculation at home

Certainly, Mr. Thaksin himself has signalled he is confident. Nevertheless, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions has scheduled a hearing and press conference for Wednesday. This is indeed seen as peculiar.

“I’m not worried. Everything will proceed according to the legal process,” Thaksin said on Sunday.

It remains uncertain whether the Prime Minister will adjust her upcoming travel plans in light of her health scare. For now, however, Ms. Paethongtarn has insisted she is determined to press ahead.

