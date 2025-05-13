Massive fire at a furniture factory in Bangkok leads to mass evacuations and raises suspicions of illegal operations. Pollution levels soar, prompting a public health warning. Industry Minister vows thorough investigation into safety and environmental impact.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Industry visited the site of a fire in Bangkok on Monday. The fire occurred at a furniture factory in the Lat Krabang District and was followed by concerns about a significant oversight. The blaze was particularly intense, fueled by up to 330 tons of industrial pellets. This has raised suspicions from Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, who has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident. The premises were officially registered as a warehouse. Still, it appears to have been used for storing production materials, suggesting it may have been operating as a manufacturing facility without proper licensing. This raises serious questions about the legality of the operation.

In response to the escalating pollution levels, a senior Public Health official ordered the evacuation of nearby homes on Monday. Dangerous pollution levels have been recorded around the perimeter of the facility, prompting immediate action to protect public health.

At 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dr. Thanakrit Chit-Areerat, the Assistant Minister of Public Health, addressed a growing concern. A massive fire broke out at a furniture factory in Soi Chalong Krung 55, Lat Krabang District, Bangkok.

Initial air quality measurements taken in the vicinity of the factory showed troubling results. The pollution levels exceeded 0.5, far surpassing safe limits. As a result, Dr. Thanakrit advised the public to take immediate precautions.

Dr. Thanakrit urges temporary relocation for residents within 300-meter radius of fire site due to hazards

He urged people living within a 300-meter radius of the fire to temporarily relocate. This area has been deemed hazardous due to the heavy pollution. Dr. Thanakrit stressed the importance of wearing N95 masks, which provide the best protection against airborne pollutants.

He also warned that if any residents experience dizziness, nausea, or vomiting, they should seek medical help right away. Indeed, he said the health risks in the area were substantial, and swift action necessary.

Despite some rain easing the situation momentarily, Dr. Thanakrit was quick to note that the wind could worsen conditions once the rain stops. The weather conditions could lead to further dispersal of hazardous fumes.

As a result, authorities are closely monitoring the situation. The Department of Disease Control has deployed advanced equipment to measure air quality with greater precision. They aim to get an even clearer understanding of the severity of the pollution.

Department of Health to inspect nearby water sources for contamination after the massive hazardous fire

Furthermore, Dr. Thanakrit pointed out that the Department of Health would be inspecting nearby water sources on Tuesday. This is to determine if they have been affected by any toxic substances released during the fire. The investigation is crucial to ensuring that the contamination does not pose additional risks to public health.

Later in the evening, Minister of Industry Akanat Promphan arrived at the scene of the fire. His visit was part of the ongoing efforts to understand the full scope of the situation.

Minister Akanat confirmed that the fire was still burning in the basement of the factory. Thick smoke continued to billow out, despite the firefighting efforts. Officials had to use plywood to seal openings in the basement to prevent wind from fueling the flames.

The Ministry of Industry has been working tirelessly to support firefighting efforts. Minister Akanat disclosed that the ministry had coordinated the delivery of 15,000 litres of fire extinguishing foam.

This foam was essential because the factory contained large amounts of plastic pellets, which were still hot and difficult to extinguish with water alone. The foam would help manage the fire’s intensity, especially if the rain subsides and the fire reignites.

Industry Ministry takes proactive steps to monitor air and water quality as factory fire continues

At the same time, the Ministry of Industry has taken additional steps to address environmental concerns. Two mobile air quality monitoring units were dispatched to the scene.

These units, sent by the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, will provide vital information about air pollution. One of the units is dedicated to measuring overall air quality, while the other will focus on identifying and quantifying any hazardous chemicals in the air. This dual approach is intended to get a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

Regarding water contamination, the ministry has also coordinated with authorities to collect water samples from nearby canals and sources. The goal is to check for any toxic substances that may have leaked from the factory and spread to the surrounding environment.

The risk of heavy metal contamination is particularly concerning, and the results of these tests will be crucial in assessing the full impact of the fire.

As the investigation into the fire’s cause continues, Minister Akanat sought to clarify the situation.

While the fire took place in a warehouse, not the actual factory, the building’s operations remain under scrutiny. The warehouse had been registered and had a permit to operate, including handling hazardous materials.

However, the presence of large quantities of plastic pellets, which are highly flammable, has raised questions about safety protocols.

Minister orders a closer inspection of warehouse’s safety measures and licencing amid ongoing fire investigation

Minister Akanat acknowledged that while the warehouse had proper permits, the situation still required closer inspection. The warehouse had been storing raw materials and finished goods for the factory.

It was, however, a separate entity from the nearby factory that produces plastic tools and equipment. He noted that the warehouse had been operating under a different business license, but it was unclear whether it fully adhered to regulations.

Preliminary reports indicated that around 300 tons of plastic pellets were stored in the warehouse. These pellets were highly flammable and contributed to the intense fire and toxic smoke.

The situation has left many in the nearby community worried about their health and safety. Minister Akanat said officials would investigate whether the warehouse was operating illegally or if it violated any laws.

The Ministry of Industry has been working closely with the Department of Industrial Works (DIW) to get to the bottom of the issue. If it is found that the warehouse was illegally operating as a factory, it would raise serious concerns about the enforcement of industrial regulations.

Minister Akanat meets with Bangkok’s governor to discuss post-fire actions and regulatory compliance

Minister Akanat also met with Bangkok’s Governor, Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, to discuss further moves. Once the situation is under control, the Ministry of Industry plans to work with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to investigate the cause of the fire.

They will examine whether the warehouse was compliant with building permits and operational licenses. Additionally, they will assess whether safety and pollution measures were properly implemented.

Minister Akanat highlighted that stopping the fire and alleviating the suffering of residents is the top priority. Once the fire is under control, the investigation will shift to ensuring that all industrial practices in the area meet safety standards.

He assured the public that the government is committed to addressing legal and safety concerns. In particular, he mentioned that any future industrial operations will be closely monitored to prevent similar incidents.

In the wake of the fire on Monday, local residents still remained on edge. Certainly, they feared for their health and safety. Many have evacuated the area, and others are anxiously awaiting updates.

Authorities continue to monitor pollution levels, and residents are advised to remain cautious until the situation improves. The full impact of the fire and the subsequent pollution will take time to fully assess.

