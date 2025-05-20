Sleep deprived trailer truck ploughed into stationery passenger car at traffic lights. Driver was asleep

Sleep-deprived trucker slammed into a car at a red light in Phang Nga, killing one and injuring three. Victims were trapped in wreckage after trailer truck failed to brake. Driver arrested, toxicology pending. Probe widens to haulage firm over safety and fatigue rules.

A sleep-deprived 18-wheeler truck driver was involved in a horrific crash on Monday morning in Phang Nga. The driver of a black Nissan sedan was killed instantly, while three passengers—two women and a man—were seriously injured. All three were rushed to Takua Thung Hospital, where doctors are fighting to save their lives. They were last reported to be in serious condition. Meanwhile, police have announced plans to prosecute the trailer truck driver. Evidence shows the truck slammed into the small passenger car without braking. The driver was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. In addition to questioning him, officers conducted drug and alcohol tests. Toxicology results are pending. Senior investigators have also launched a probe into the logistics company that owns the haulage vehicle.

An 18-wheeler ploughed into two vehicles stopped at a red light in Phang Nga early Monday, killing one person and seriously injuring three others. The crash occurred at high speed and without braking. Authorities believe the driver fell asleep behind the wheel.

The deadly accident took place at around 6:00 a.m. on May 19, 2025. It happened at the Ban Kalai traffic-light intersection on kilometre 859+100 of Phetkasem Road, in Kalai Subdistrict, Takua Thung District. The crash site lies along the busy Phuket–Phang Nga route, a notorious stretch for freight traffic.

Police and rescue teams find three wrecked vehicles at Kalai intersection after deadly high-speed collision

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekkapop Phuthong, deputy investigation chief at Takua Thung Police Station, the incident was first reported by locals who heard the collision. He immediately alerted his superiors and rushed to the scene with officers from the Wat Kao Charoentham Foundation and Phang Nga Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

There, responders found three badly damaged vehicles at the intersection. At the rear was a white Isuzu 18-wheel trailer, licence plate 70-6677 Surat Thani. Its front end was crumpled from the impact. In front of it sat a black Nissan March, almost entirely crushed. The back of the car had been smashed forward almost to the dashboard.

Directly ahead was a brown-grey Mitsubishi pickup truck, loaded with fresh shrimp. Its rear had been rammed by the Nissan, which had been forced forward by the trailer’s momentum. Crates of shrimp were scattered across the road.

CCTV confirms 18-wheeler struck struck vehicles without braking and caused concertina crash at lights

CCTV footage obtained from the Kalai Subdistrict Administrative Organization later confirmed what witnesses described. The clip showed the shrimp truck slowing for a red light, followed closely by the Nissan sedan. Both came to a complete stop.

Moments later, the trailer truck appeared from behind, still at high speed, and slammed into the Nissan without braking.

The sedan was hurled forward into the pickup. All three vehicles were pushed together in a concertina crash. The trailer kept moving until it came to a halt after crushing both cars.

Rescue units from Takua Thung Hospital and Phang Nga Hospital quickly arrived. However, emergency crews faced delays as three of the four passengers in the Nissan were trapped inside. Hydraulic cutting equipment was brought in to free the injured.

Despite frantic efforts, the male driver of the Nissan March died at the scene. His body was removed after responders managed to peel back the twisted metal. The other three passengers—two women and one man—were rushed to Takua Thung Hospital in serious condition. They remain under close medical supervision.

Truck driver admits exhaustion as police find no skid marks and detain him on reckless driving charges

The pickup truck driver sustained only minor injuries. However, the vehicle’s rear end and shrimp cargo were heavily damaged.

Investigators quickly turned their attention to the trailer truck’s driver. He told officers that he had just completed a goods delivery in Phuket and was driving back to Surat Thani. Due to exhaustion, he admitted, he may have nodded off before the crash. Police believe he fell asleep moments before reaching the intersection.

According to initial findings, the driver never applied the brakes. The absence of skid marks supported the theory. The force of the collision suggested the trailer was still accelerating or coasting at full speed when it hit.

As a result, police took the driver into custody for questioning. He now faces charges of reckless driving causing death and grievous bodily harm. Investigators are waiting for toxicology results and further forensic analysis.

Traffic chaos follows fatal crash as residents call for stricter rules on long-haul trucks at Kalai junction

Meanwhile, the wreckage was cleared after several hours. Traffic on the Phuket–Phang Nga route had backed up for over three kilometres during morning rush hour. Officers redirected cars through alternate local routes until the road was reopened at around 10:00 a.m.

Local residents expressed shock over the crash. Some pointed out that the Kalai intersection is a frequent trouble spot for heavy trucks. Many urged tighter enforcement of sleep and driving hour regulations for long-haul drivers.

“This was almost a mass death,” one resident said. “If more vehicles had been waiting at that light, the toll could have been far worse.”

The Takua Thung District Special Operations Unit also arrived at the scene later in the morning. They were conducting routine patrols in nearby Krasom Subdistrict but assisted in checkpoint management after the crash.

Safety review promised after crash overshadows Phang Nga mayoral race and draws scrutiny of haulage firm

Although the application day for Phang Nga mayoral candidates was underway, with significant turnout at the Provincial Administrative Office, news of the crash dominated local attention.

By afternoon, the Kalai Subdistrict Administrative Office issued a public statement. Officials promised to review the traffic signal timings and push for new safety measures, including warning signage and rumble strips for approaching trucks.

Police said the trailer was operating under a Surat Thani-based logistics company. Investigators are now examining the firm’s records, including the driver’s hours, rest logs and delivery schedule.

Officials vow stricter drug and fatigue checks as toxicology results awaited in trailer truck crash case

Authorities also warned that they would increase random drug and fatigue checks on commercial drivers over the coming months.

“We cannot allow sleep-deprived drivers to endanger lives,” said a spokesperson from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department. “This tragedy was entirely preventable.”

As of press time, the names of the victims had not been released. In the meantime, the deceased car driver’s family was being notified by officials at Takua Thung Hospital.

Further updates will follow as the investigation continues.

Further reading:

Horror smash as carefully driven Chinese car at traffic lights hit by a truck at speed. Lorry driver later absconds

Police investigate British BMW driver who crashed into a local Phuket roadside shop on a notorious road

British tourist attacked and beaten on Bangla Rd., Patong trying to snatch a Thai man’s bag on Friday

Berserk Foreigner in Phuket assaults a man, steals a passenger van and later crashes it causing disruption

Horror greets responders after shocking high-speed motorbike crash on Phuket road leaves three dead

Deadly danger of motorbikes in Thailand, 2 dead in 1 day while an Australian’s dreams are smashed

Swede dies in motorbike crash after 5 days in Thailand seeking to marry his 27-year-old fiancé from Roiet

Canadian the latest foreigner killed in a motorbike accident in Thailand early on Friday in Pattaya

Harrowing scene as Canadian cries for his dead wife at early morning accident in Kanchanaburi