Thai man arrested and charged after joke about ‘bomb in the bag’ as Air Asia flight prepared for take off

An AirAsia flight was delayed on Friday after a passenger made a joke about having an explosive device in a bag. The incident occurred in the afternoon as the aircraft was preparing for takeoff from Phuket International Airport. The flight returned to its parking bay, where all passengers were evacuated and the plane was thoroughly searched. Meanwhile, a 62-year-old Thai man was arrested and questioned by police. Authorities have confirmed that charges have been filed against him.

A Thai man sparked panic at Phuket International Airport on Thursday by joking about a bomb in his bag. The incident forced the emergency evacuation of 200 passengers and delayed a scheduled flight to Bangkok.

At 3:17 pm on May 23, AirAsia flight FD3092 was preparing for takeoff. The aircraft had just left Parking Bay 1 and was taxiing toward the runway. Then, 62-year-old Thanawut Wichaidit reportedly turned to a flight attendant and said, “Watch out for the bomb in the bag.”

His black shoulder bag was beside him. Despite the offhand tone, the comment set off immediate alarm.

The flight attendant quickly notified the cockpit. As protocol demands, the captain halted the aircraft and alerted ground control. He then requested that the plane be isolated.

As a result, the plane returned to Parking Bay 39. Airport authorities evacuated all 200 passengers, including crew. Emergency units were deployed immediately.

Phuket’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was on the scene within minutes. They swept the aircraft, baggage compartments, and every piece of luggage. Despite the intense search, no explosives were found.

Police Colonel Salan Santisasanakul of Sakhu Police Station confirmed the arrest. “The captain followed proper safety procedures,” he said. “The aircraft was cleared only after a full inspection.”

Thanawut, a Bangkok resident, was taken into custody on the tarmac. Officers charged him with disseminating false information that caused public panic.

Though he claimed the comment was a joke, police were not amused. “This is a serious offence,” said Police Colonel Salan. “Making such claims, even in jest, is illegal in aviation zones.”

Officials logged the case under criminal number 134/2568. Police Sergeant Major Phuridet Suksong filed the initial report and acted as the primary accuser.

The investigation is now being handled by Police Lieutenant Colonel Chapinya Suriyathamkun. He operates under the supervision of Colonel Salan, Sakhu’s top officer. Police have yet to confirm if Thanawut has legal representation.

After the plane was declared safe, passengers were allowed to reboard. Still, the flight faced a delay of several hours. Some travellers were visibly shaken, while others expressed frustration.

Airport operations resumed that evening. However, authorities say the disruption was significant. Emergency vehicles, fire engines, and bomb units had cordoned off parts of the runway.

This is not the first such case. Yet, aviation officials said the swift action prevented broader delays and reassured the public. “Safety comes first,” a Phuket Airport spokesperson noted.

AirAsia later issued a brief statement. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” it read. “Passenger safety is our absolute priority.”

Under Thai law, false bomb threats carry heavy penalties. Offenders may face up to five years in prison or a fine of ฿200,000.

Furthermore, the impact of such hoaxes extends beyond inconvenience. Security personnel, ground staff, and emergency teams are all diverted from other duties.

Passenger accounts from Thursday’s incident describe confusion and rising anxiety. “We didn’t know if it was real,” one traveller said. “We just followed instructions.”

Though no injuries were reported, several passengers asked to switch flights. Others demanded clarity on compensation for missed connections.

Officials are now reviewing CCTV footage and inflight recordings. These materials may help determine intent and verify witness accounts.

Meanwhile, Thanawut remains in custody pending further legal action. However, prosecutors have not yet confirmed a court date.

Thai aviation authorities are urging passengers to think before they speak. “Jokes about bombs are not jokes in this setting,” said a senior Airports of Thailand official.

Because security threats are taken seriously worldwide, such behaviour can also result in international blacklisting. Some airlines may bar passengers involved in threats from future travel.

The case has now drawn national attention. Police say they intend to press forward quickly and transparently.

This scare comes amid heightened vigilance across Thailand’s airports. With international flights presently being critical to the economy, security teams remain on high alert. Still, Thursday’s hoax served as a costly personal reminder. In today’s climate, even careless words jokingly uttered can carry serious consequences.

The incident further highlights the intense state of alert at Thailand’s international airports. For instance, on April 17th, a Swedish passenger on another AirAsia flight from Udon Thani Airport to Suvarnabhumi Airport was detained.

This happened because he had left a bag containing dirty laundry and herbs behind. In turn, the bag set off an alert at Udon Thani as the odours matched a chemical pattern associated with explosives.

The Swedish man was later questioned at length and indeed investigated before being allowed to board his onward flight from Bangkok home to Stockholm.

