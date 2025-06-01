Chinese gunman shoots rival in Pattaya street, sparks manhunt, meth stash found in luxury car, gun dumped in pond. Victim linked to rooftop psychosis scare. Police probe drug syndicate as shocking suburban shootout exposes growing foreign crime wave.

A shooting incident in Bang Lamung, Pattaya, on Saturday, saw a Chinese man with links to drugs and firearms arrested. The drama unfolded in the Huai Yai subdistrict after 11 a.m., with police and emergency services called. A man identified as Mr Qiyang was found with a painful bullet wound to the ankle. The shooter, a Mr Jubin, had fled the scene. He was subsequently arrested and drugs were found in his Mercedes car. Significantly, Mr Qiyang was involved in another incident two days ago in Pattaya. He was found trying to submerge himself in the rooftop water tanks of a condominium apartment building. At length, he appeared to have returned to harass Mr Jubin, the other Chinese man. Police are still investigating the case, with strong indications that they are dealing with criminality and drugs.

A Chinese man shot another Chinese national in broad daylight on Saturday, sparking a dramatic police chase and a major drug haul. The incident took place in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province, where officers later seized a modified firearm and large quantities of illicit drugs. Authorities now suspect the shooting was part of a much larger criminal operation.

Injured Chinese man dragged inside house as police launch a dramatic armed manhunt through the district

The drama unfolded just after 11 a.m. on May 31 in Soi Khao Makok 6/4, Huai Yai subdistrict. Witnesses heard a burst of shouting in Chinese followed by multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man, identified only as Qiyang, lying in a pool of blood near the gate of a rented house.

The victim had suffered a single gunshot wound to his right ankle. However, the bullet tore through the bone and caused severe bleeding.

Two Chinese men were seen dragging him inside the house. Responding medics from Sawang Boriboon Foundation quickly rushed Qiyang to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya. As of Saturday evening, he remained in critical condition.

According to police, the shooter had already fled. The suspect, named only as Jubin, escaped in a white sedan with red licence plates. His car was last seen heading down Khao Makok 9 alley. A team of 20 officers, including investigators and plainclothes units, sealed off the area and launched a manhunt.

Within 30 minutes, police located Jubin and surrounded his hideout. At first, he refused to surrender. However, after tense negotiations, he gave up and was arrested without further violence. Officers then took him to Huai Yai Police Station for questioning.

Jubin initially denied involvement. But under pressure, he admitted to firing a single round. He claimed he was aiming at the ground to scare Qiyang. The bullet, however, ricocheted and struck the victim’s ankle. He also confessed to tossing the gun into a nearby pond.

Modified blank gun retrieved from pond as cops discover luxury car packed with meth and ketamine

Divers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation later recovered the weapon. It turned out to be a blank-firing gun illegally modified to shoot live ammunition. The gun was discovered submerged in water at the entrance to Khao Makok 9, roughly 800 metres from the crime scene.

Later that afternoon, police returned to the house for a full search. What they found deepened the mystery. In the rear of a blue Mercedes-Benz GLA 250, they uncovered a large stash of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Items included liquid and powdered ketamine, crystal methamphetamine, vape cartridges, and a large quantity of meth pills.

The drugs were hidden beneath the boot panel, suggesting an attempt to conceal them. Police are still calculating the total street value, but the quantities clearly point to distribution, not personal use. Officers also seized a black backpack believed to contain the drugs.

Jubin told police the conflict began over money. He alleged that Qiyang owed him ฿500,000 and refused to pay. Instead, he said, Qiyang came asking for even more. Jubin said he lost his temper after Qiyang blocked his car in the street.

Security footage shows shooting outside the house as panicked man dragged wounded victim off the road

“I shouted at him to move,” Jubin told investigators. “I went into the house, got the gun, and fired at the ground.”

Security camera footage captured the moment. At 11:09 a.m., Jubin is seen exiting the Mercedes, raising a weapon, and firing toward Qiyang. The shot causes Qiyang to fall to the ground. Two men then drag him into the house. Jubin returns minutes later with a black backpack, places it in the Mercedes, and flees.

Another key witness was Ms Mon, a 27-year-old Thai woman who lives next door. She said the situation escalated quickly.

“I heard shouting. Then bang, bang, bang,” she said. “I looked and saw a man on the ground, bleeding. The others panicked and dragged him inside.”

She immediately phoned the police. Another neighbour reported seeing the gun. “I was on my porch,” he said. “I saw the barrel pointed out the window. Then I heard the shot and ducked.”

Neighbours recall strange behaviour as police link earlier rooftop incident to possible drug-induced psychosis

Local residents said the house had been rented by a group of Chinese men for several weeks. Some noted arguments and suspicious behaviour but did not expect violence. One said the men rarely interacted with neighbours and kept to themselves.

Shockingly, this wasn’t the first time Qiyang drew police attention. Just two days earlier, on May 29, he climbed onto the roof of a condominium on Thepprasit Road and jumped into the water tank. Rescue workers had to extract him. At the time, his behaviour raised mental health concerns. Now, police believe the incident may have been drug-related.

Another Chinese man wearing a black shirt was detained for questioning. He had been present during the shooting. Officers are now working with immigration officials and the Tourist Police Bureau to identify all involved parties. They are checking entry-exit logs to trace movement and visa history.

The house, roughly 50 to 60 square metres in size, appeared ordinary. However, investigators suspect it may have served as a drug safe house. Police are examining digital evidence, including phones, messages, and financial records, for links to larger Chinese crime syndicates.

Police confirm attempted murder charge as investigators probe deeper ties to Chinese drug networks

Huai Yai Police Chief, Pol. Lt. Col. Atthaphon Itthayophasakul, confirmed multiple charges against Jubin. These include attempted murder, illegal possession of a weapon, and public discharge of a firearm. Additional charges for drug possession are pending forensic results.

“We believe this is more than a personal dispute,” Atthaphon said. “The drugs, the weapon, the cash trail—all point to a wider network.”

Police suspect the men may be part of a transnational gang involved in drug trafficking or cybercrime. The use of a luxury vehicle and modified weapon suggests organised crime, not petty conflict. Officers are not ruling out money laundering, blackmail or other financial crimes.

Authorities are now expanding their probe into other properties rented by Chinese nationals in the Pattaya area. Several high-end villas and townhouses have come under scrutiny in recent months for similar activities.

So far, police have not identified a clear leader among the suspects. But they believe at least five Chinese nationals are involved. Interpreters and consular officials from China have been contacted to assist in the investigation.

Officers scour villas for syndicate ties as police hold Jubin and brace for wave of new charges ahead

Police have also requested nearby residents submit CCTV footage or report suspicious activity. Officers are working around the clock to track digital transactions linked to the suspects.

Meanwhile, Qiyang remains hospitalised under tight security. He is expected to undergo further surgery. Once stable, police plan to formally charge him in connection with the drugs.

Saturday’s shooting is the latest in a series of high-profile crimes involving foreign nationals in Chonburi. Just weeks earlier, Russian and Chinese suspects were arrested in separate extortion and cyber scam cases. Now, this latest incident has reignited public calls for stricter immigration screening and property rental oversight.

For now, Jubin remains behind bars. He is being held at Huai Yai Police Station, awaiting further charges. Police say they are determined to dismantle any larger network connected to the drugs, the shooting, and the flow of foreign criminal money through Thailand’s tourist zones.

As the investigation deepens, what began as a single gunshot may reveal a criminal empire operating in plain sight.

