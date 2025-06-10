Health Minister Somsak to attend a rare Medical Council meeting this week to defend his veto on punishing doctors who treated former PM Thaksin Shinawatra. The high-stakes vote, amid political pressure, could reshape Thailand’s medical governance and ethics standards.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin will face intense scrutiny on Thursday when he attends a Medical Council meeting. He will act in his capacity as the council’s president. The meeting is unprecedented, called specifically to discuss his veto of the punishment of three doctors involved in treating former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Furthermore, on Monday, Mr. Somsak confirmed his attendance but declined to guarantee civil servants who might vote against his position.

On June 9, Somsak Thepsuthin, Minister of Public Health and Special President of the Medical Council, spoke to the media. He discussed the upcoming Medical Council meeting scheduled for June 12. The key agenda is a vote to punish three forensic doctors. These doctors treated and transferred former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Earlier, Somsak vetoed a resolution to punish them, causing controversy.

The timing of the meeting is critical. Notably, it comes the day before a Supreme Court hearing. This will inquire into the imprisonment conditions of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The decision by doctors attending to the then inmate was crucial to removing him from Bangkok Remand Prison on August 22, 2024, and later keeping him at the more salubrious Police General Hospital in the capital. The former PM was accommodated there in a luxurious 14th-floor suite.

Somsak confirms attendance but insists he will act only within legal authority and not pressure those voting

Somsak said he plans to attend the meeting. However, he stressed he will act strictly within his legal authority. “I will attend before the votes on the resolutions,” he explained. “But I will not do anything beyond my power. I can only clarify and explain.” He added that the Medical Council has lawyers advising on the process.

Moreover, Somsak said his presence would be temporary. “I have not yet written a formal letter to the Medical Council about attending,” he admitted. “But legally, it is possible. We just must inform the Council. This is a matter of understanding, not argument.”

When asked if he would pressure committee members on how to vote, Somsak was clear. “I have no right to order anyone on voting. Not even a single person,” he said firmly. He also noted that the Ministry of Public Health committee members will decide independently.

Questions about whether the voting will be secret prompted Somsak to say he did not know. “I have never been advised on the voting procedure,” he said. “Usually, the Medical Council guides us on what is right or wrong. However, no advice has come yet this time.”

Somsak rejects claims of pressuring Medical Council; confirms attendance to avoid personal humiliation

Some wondered if Somsak’s attendance might pressure the committee. He dismissed this.

“Only I am under pressure. No one else,” he said. He also explained that some opponents want to force him to attend. “If I don’t come, I would be humiliated,” he said. “Therefore, I will attend.”

When asked if voting against his veto could affect the three board members’ positions, Somsak answered briefly, “I don’t know.”

A high-ranking Medical Council source shared more context. Usually, the Special President does not attend meetings. The source was unsure if Somsak could legally attend on June 12. Also, no official letter confirming his attendance had been sent.

“If the Special President wants to come, other committee members must agree,” the source said. “There must be an agenda item for his attendance.” The source added this situation has never happened before. Therefore, the proper procedure is unclear.

Medical Council meetings normally run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are long because many issues are discussed.

Medical Council faces a test as Somsak vetoes punishment of doctors who treated ex-PM Thaksin

The disputed case involves three forensic doctors from the Prison Hospital and Police General Hospital. They face disciplinary action for their roles in treating and transferring Thaksin Shinawatra. Somsak’s veto of their punishment has intensified the debate.

Furthermore, Somsak emphasized he would do his duty well within his power. “I will not insist on anything beyond my authority,” he said. “If anyone claims I acted wrongly, I will step aside.”

This dispute reveals tension between the Medical Council and the Ministry of Public Health. It raises questions about accountability and governance. The case also highlights challenges in handling politically sensitive medical matters.

Observers point out that it is unusual for the Special President to attend and possibly influence a Medical Council vote. The June 12 meeting’s outcome may set a precedent for medical ethics and political influence.

Many await the decision with interest. It will determine if the three doctors face penalties despite Somsak’s veto. Also, it may clarify the Special President’s role in disciplinary actions.

Medical Council’s call on June 12 will test transparency amid political and medical governance challenges

As events unfold, the public watches the Medical Council’s transparency closely. The council’s ability to balance legal power, ethics, and politics will be critical.

In summary, Somsak Thepsuthin refuses to guarantee civil servant positions if votes go against his veto. He denies ordering committee members how to vote. Also, he says his attendance will follow legal limits only. The Medical Council faces a unique situation in disciplining three forensic doctors amid political pressure. The decision could have lasting effects on Thailand’s medical governance.

Undoubtedly, what happens on Thursday will have bearing on Friday’s Supreme Court hearing. It also reflects broader tensions between politics and healthcare oversight. For instance, officials close to Somsak are highlighting unethical chat group conversations linked to the Medical Council’s earlier meetings. These were called to censure and punish the treating doctors in the Thaksin case.

