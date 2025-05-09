Two Corrections Department doctors suspended and a third censured over Thaksin’s hospital stay. Medical Council cites serious ethical breaches. Final decision rests with Health Minister. Supreme Court will review Thaksin’s prison stay on June 13.

The fate of two doctors suspended over their treatment of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra now rests with Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin. The Medical Council on Thursday suspended two physicians and censured a third over ethical breaches during Thaksin’s hospital stay. The Council found false information had been provided—a serious violation. The decision must still be approved by the minister. The findings could also expected to weigh heavily in a Supreme Court review of Thaksin’s prison term on June 13.

The Medical Council of Thailand has ruled against three physicians involved in the controversial hospitalisation of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The case has raised political tensions, despite the Council’s insistence that its decision is based purely on medical ethics and evidence.

Professor Dr. Prasit Watanapa, First Vice President of the Medical Council, announced the resolution on May 8. He confirmed that one doctor has been officially reprimanded for failing to meet professional standards.

Meanwhile, two others face licence suspensions for submitting inaccurate or misleading medical information.

Doctors who treated Thaksin face penalties after a high-level Medical Council meeting draws major attention

The decision of the Medical Council comes following a meeting of 60 members of the council turned up for in Bangkok. Notably, some senior officials who are members deputised juniors to represent them at the meeting.

The physicians in question were responsible for treating Thaksin during his prolonged stay at the Police General Hospital. He was admitted to the 14th floor on the night of his admission to Bangkok Remand Prison on August 22nd, 2023. Subsequently, he spent the remainder of his one-year prison sentence there, sparking widespread suspicion and criticism.

Significantly, it was later revealed that the censured and penalised doctors were those working with the country’s Corrections Department.

Previously, Thaksin was rushed to the Police General Hospital, reportedly suffering a hypertensive emergency.

“Based on the information we’ve received,” Dr. Prasit said, “there is no clear empirical evidence of a critical condition.” Therefore, the Council decided to impose serious penalties, including licence suspensions.

Council’s resolution is not final as health minister approval is required before suspensions take effect

However, he added that these suspensions are not yet final. “The order cannot be issued until the Minister of Public Health approves it,” Dr. Prasit explained. If the Minister agrees, the resolution will take effect. Otherwise, it will return to the Council board for further consideration.

Notably, the duration of the licence suspensions remains undecided. Dr. Prasit stated that this would be announced only after the Minister’s formal approval. A press conference will follow to disclose the length of the suspensions.

He also emphasised that the Medical Council operates strictly according to the Medical Profession Act. “We are not influenced by external factors,” he said. “We don’t concern ourselves with who the patient is.”

According to Dr. Prasit, fairness and objectivity are central to the Council’s decision-making. “If we acted otherwise, we would undermine our credibility,” he added.

Council urges the public not to question Thaksin’s illness but political pressure continues to mount

When asked directly if the Council believed Thaksin was not genuinely ill, Dr. Prasit was cautious. “I think we shouldn’t think that way,” he replied. “The Medical Council has its dignity. Every physician has honour and a duty to do what is right for society.”

The case has drawn sharp attention from anti-Thaksin groups. Many have accused the authorities of giving the former Prime Minister special treatment. They have also criticised his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, despite the fact she was not yet in office during his hospital stay.

Two days before the Council’s resolution, reporters asked the Prime Minister about her father’s condition. She responded ambiguously, saying, “If I say it, would you believe it? If I speak, would you believe me?”

Nonetheless, she firmly insisted that Thaksin had been genuinely unwell. “He was genuinely ill, and he had surgery,” she said.

The Prime Minister’s comments did little to calm political speculation. Opposition critics argue that Thaksin received preferential treatment to avoid time in prison. Still, supporters maintain that he was simply receiving necessary medical care.

Government minister rejects political link to case and insists Prime Minister had no role or knowledge

To prevent further confusion, Mr. Surawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, held a press conference at Government House on Thursday. He is also Secretary-General of the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Importantly, Mr. Surawong stressed that the Council’s decision should not be linked to politics. “This has nothing to do with the Pheu Thai Party or the Prime Minister,” he said. He explained that Paetongtarn only became Prime Minister after Thaksin was discharged from the hospital.

Moreover, Mr. Surawong urged the public to focus on the facts of the case. “Please look at the verdict. See who was at fault and how serious it was,” he stated. “This is a matter of ethics, not politics.”

In addition, he addressed rumours about Thaksin requesting permission to travel abroad. Some reports suggest Thaksin sought approval from the court to visit the United States. However, Mr. Surawong claimed he had no details and only saw news reports about it.

He also noted that during his recent meeting with Prime Minister Paetongtarn, she did not mention her father at all. “She only discussed domestic tourism initiatives,” he said. “There was no talk about Mr. Thaksin.”

Council’s ethics review finds clear violations and now awaits a final ruling from the public health minister

The Medical Council’s decision stems from its 5/2025 meeting agenda, which focused on professional ethics. The case involved the Corrections Department, the Corrections Hospital, and the Police General Hospital. The Council found all three doctors violated ethical standards during Thaksin’s hospital stay.

One doctor was found to have provided substandard care. The other two were found guilty of issuing false or misleading medical documents. Both infractions fall under serious breaches of professional conduct.

Now, the Medical Council’s resolution will be submitted to the Minister of Public Health, Mr. Somsak Thepsuthin, who also serves as Special President of the Council. The Minister has 15 days to decide whether to approve or reject the resolution.

If he agrees, he will sign to confirm it. If he disagrees, the case returns to the Medical Council for further review. The Council can uphold its original decision with a two-thirds majority vote. Alternatively, it can conduct further investigation if one-third of members find the objection reasonable.

Therefore, the case remains unresolved until the Minister’s final decision. Until then, political speculation is likely to continue.

Supreme Court review looms as questions grow over Thaksin’s medical state during year-long sentence

Nevertheless, the Medical Council insists its actions are guided solely by evidence and legal obligation. In doing so, it aims to maintain public trust in Thailand’s medical institutions.

Despite assurances by government ministers on Thursday, today’s development raises the stakes for a forthcoming June 13th review before the Supreme Court.

The court previously ordered testimony and statements from senior officials at the Corrections Department relating to Mr Thaksin’s imprisonment from August 2023 until he was paroled in February 2024.

On one hand, legal practitioners say that Mr Thaksin’s incarceration cannot be disputed. Basically, his treatment by the Corrections Department was the responsibility of officials. However, Thursday’s findings raise some doubt about the former Prime Minister’s medical condition in the first place.

At the same time, the status of today’s findings cannot be confirmed until the Health Minister decides to either confirm or deny Thursday’s findings.

