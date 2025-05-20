Pattaya police regional chief praises arrest of two burglars targeting pool villas rented to foreigners

Two ex-contractors who targeted drunk tourists in Pattaya pool villas have been arrested with over 100 stolen luxury items. Police Chief praised the swift action, warning that villa owners must boost security as the city battles a surge in high-end property thefts.

Police Lieutenant General Yingyot Thepjamnong, commander of Provincial Police Region 2, on Monday, praised Pattaya officers for the swift arrests made on Saturday, 17 May. Two burglars were apprehended that night in Bang Lamung district following a series of targeted thefts. The suspects, both former maintenance workers at pool villas rented mainly to foreign tourists, had exploited their insider knowledge. They waited until guests were heavily intoxicated and asleep before slipping in to steal valuables. The police operation began after a string of similar thefts reported between 7 and 17 May. Officers identified a pattern and closed in on the suspects the night before their final attempted break-in. Following the arrests, investigators recovered a large haul of stolen goods, including iPhones, designer bags and foreign currency. The pair had not yet sold the items. Police say they planned to exchange the stolen property for cash to fund drug purchases.

Two men who used to work as renovation contractors have been arrested for a string of late-night villa thefts in Pattaya. The pair allegedly targeted drunk foreign tourists, sneaking in during the early hours and stealing valuables while guests were passed out.

The suspects, Athip “Arm” Somluesaen, 31, a Thai national, and a 22-year-old Cambodian man named Kun, were tracked down by Pattaya City Police.

They were arrested on Saturday 17 May at a rented house in Soi Khao Makok, Nongprue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. Both men confessed to the crimes during questioning.

Stolen electronics, bags, and watches recovered after contractors preyed on drunk tourists in luxury pool villas

Police recovered more than 100 stolen items during a raid. These included iPhones, iPads, Nintendo Switch consoles, luxury brand bags, credit cards, IDs, foreign currency, and high-end watches. Some victims had lost several items worth tens of thousands of baht.

The suspects had inside knowledge of the properties. They had previously worked on renovations at the same villas they later targeted. According to police, they used this knowledge to bypass fences, avoid CCTV, and slip in through unsecured points.

Between 5 and 17 May, at least five thefts were reported. Most victims were foreign tourists renting pool villas for short stays. Many had been drinking heavily and were asleep when the suspects broke in.

However, CCTV footage eventually exposed them. They were seen circling villas repeatedly on a motorbike late at night. That evidence led investigators straight to their hideout.

Arrest yields large cache of goods and confession as suspects admit planning and targeting intoxicated guests

During the arrest, officers found a large collection of stolen goods neatly packed and ready for resale. Police say the items were destined for second-hand shops or street markets. The suspects admitted they needed cash for daily expenses and to buy drugs.

Police Colonel Anek Sratongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, said the two men acted with clear intent. “They planned these thefts using detailed knowledge of the property layouts,” he said. “They waited until guests were unconscious, then went in.”

Police Lieutenant General Yingyot Thepjamnong, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, praised the team’s swift action. “This is a perfect result that truly instils confidence in the public and tourists,” he said during a press briefing on 19 May. “Every case must have an answer. The safety of the public must come first.”

The suspects told police they divided the stolen goods, selling some for cash and hiding others in their rented room. They claimed they acted out of desperation, not realising how many victims would report the thefts.

Charges filed as police link suspects to more break-ins and urge tighter security in pool villa hotspots

Now, both face serious charges. Police have charged them with “jointly committing theft at night by damaging a barrier.” They remain in custody awaiting prosecution. Investigators are also checking for links to other unsolved villa break-ins.

Meanwhile, police are urging victims to step forward. Anyone who recognises a stolen item is asked to contact Pattaya City Police Station and provide proof of ownership.

Authorities are warning tourists and villa operators to tighten security. “Install working CCTV, lock every window and door, and use a safe,” Yingyot advised. “Prevention is always better than cure.”

The case has put a spotlight on the growing pool villa trend in Pattaya. Renting luxury villas has become increasingly popular among foreign tourists. These properties offer privacy, comfort, and style, but often lack strong security.

High nightly villa prices raise concern as guests pay premium but receive minimal protection from break-ins

However, short-term rental prices remain high. Tourists typically pay $180 to $200 a night—around ฿6,500. Weekly stays cost ฿45,500 to ฿50,000. Despite the price, many villas have basic locks and minimal surveillance.

That, police say, must change. “Tourism is Pattaya’s lifeline,” said Yingyot. “If visitors don’t feel safe, they won’t come back.”

In response, officers plan to boost patrols near villa zones and work with owners to improve protection. They’re also encouraging visitors to register valuables with police during check-in.

This arrest is the latest in a growing series of pool villa thefts across Pattaya. Police believe organised gangs may be using similar methods elsewhere in the city.

Rare stolen items under review as police prepare charges and promote safety to protect Pattaya’s reputation

For now, authorities continue cataloguing the seized items. Photos will be shared with embassies and hotels to help identify the victims. Some watches and designer bags appear to be very rare and may have high resale value abroad.

The suspects will soon appear in court. If convicted, they face up to five years in prison. Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

As Police Lieutenant General Yingyot put it, “The image of professional police is one where criminals don’t walk free. This is what creates trust in our force.”

Tourists are reminded to call 191 in case of emergency. The line is open 24 hours and staffed with English-speaking officers.

Pattaya’s reputation depends on safety. As tourism rebounds, so must vigilance.

