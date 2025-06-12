Brit tourist Ashton Jones, 29, vanished from a Bangkok nightclub and was later found in a Chonburi hospital on life support after emergency brain surgery. His family is racing to raise £50K for treatment and airlift home. He had no travel insurance.

A 29-year-old British man is fighting for his life in a hospital thousands of miles from home in Thailand. Ashton Jones had recently flown to the country at the end of May with a group of friends for a holiday. Just days into the trip, he vanished from a nightclub in Bangkok. He was later found by his friends in a hospital in Chonburi province, near Pattaya, in critical condition. By the time he was discovered, Ashton had already undergone emergency brain surgery and was placed on life support. His family in Wales is now desperately trying to raise funds to cover his medical treatment and to arrange a specialist air ambulance to bring him home. This is yet another harrowing example of a dream holiday in Thailand turning into a nightmare—made worse by the lack of travel insurance.

Ashton had flown to Thailand “on a whim,” according to family members. He travelled over 6,000 miles with a friend, later meeting up with another in Bangkok. The group spent four days enjoying what his family described as “unforgettable memories.”

However, things quickly took a dark turn. On the evening of June 3rd, Ashton became separated from his group at a nightclub. Hours of searching by his friends followed, but there was no sign of him.

Eventually, the horrifying truth emerged. Ashton had been admitted to Chonburi Hospital, about an hour and a half from Bangkok. The province is home to the notorious seaside resort of Pattaya. The UK man was discovered by his friends on life support. Thai medics had previously rushed him into emergency brain surgery.

Notably, there was no news or reporting relating to the circumstances of how the UK man came to be there. The UK man was admitted to hospital on June 3rd and given emergency care.

Significantly, doctors suspect he was the victim of a violent attack. His condition was dire. Indeed, later his ability to communicate with his family was severely impaired.

Ashton suffers from epilepsy and has no memory of the incident. He is presently unable to speak, eat, or drink. His family say he is experiencing seizures and is unaware of his surroundings.

Family left distraught as communication barriers and disturbing hospital image deepen their despair

His grandmother, Beverley Walker, who raised Ashton, says she is “terrified” for his life. “We’re heartbroken and desperate,” she said. “We have no answers, no explanation.”

Worryingly, a photo sent to the family showed Ashton tied to his hospital bed. His cousin Sophie, 26, said the image left them distraught.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she told The Sun. “We’re all so close. We just don’t know what happened to him.”

Moreover, communication with the hospital has been extremely difficult. According to Sophie, hospital staff speak little or no English. The family is still struggling to find a translator who can help.

“That’s made everything even more terrifying,” she said. “We feel helpless from this far away.”

Beverley said the family has emptied their savings to try and cover the hospital costs. However, the bills are already far higher than they can afford.

Worse still, Ashton had no travel insurance. Since his trip to Thailand was a last-minute decision, he didn’t take out a policy.

Online fundraiser launched to raise £50,000 for care and medical evacuation to the UK as time runs out

As a result, the financial burden has fallen entirely on his loved ones. To cope with mounting costs, they have set up a GoFundMe page. They are asking for help to raise £50,000.

According to Beverley, the money is needed not just for medical treatment, but also to arrange a medical evacuation flight home.

“We’re doing everything we can, but time is running out,” she said. “Without help, he may not survive.”

She added: “We’ve already paid what we can for bills, flights, and accommodation to be with him. But getting him home would cost far more than we could ever afford.”

On Monday, June 9th, almost a week after Ashton was hospitalised on June 3, doctors attempted to wake him. The procedure was successful, but his recovery remains uncertain. He is still bed-bound, suffering seizures, and unable to respond.

“It’s so hard not being able to speak to him,” Beverley said. “He’s in pain, and we don’t even know what happened to him.”

Language barriers and lack of insurance worsen trauma as family fears violent attack was behind the injuries

Despite the distance, Beverley has remained in close contact with hospital staff. Still, the language barrier and cultural differences have made it hard to get regular updates.

Furthermore, the lack of insurance means that every day Ashton stays in the hospital adds to the family’s financial stress.

“The emotional toll on all of us is immense,” Beverley said. “We are terrified and grieving while he’s still alive, and that’s the worst feeling.”

Even more worryingly, doctors in Thailand believe Ashton may have been attacked. However, due to his condition and the lack of information, nothing is confirmed.

The British Foreign Office has acknowledged the situation. A spokesperson confirmed that officials are supporting Ashton and are in contact with local authorities in Thailand.

However, the family says they still feel they are largely on their own.

“Without urgent financial or diplomatic help, I fear my grandson will not survive,” Beverley said.

Friends recount last night out before Ashton vanished as family clings to hope and public support at this time

His friends, still reeling from the incident, said the night out had started normally. They were drinking, dancing, and enjoying the vibrant nightlife. But at some point, Ashton vanished from the club.

Despite hours of searching across the city, they couldn’t find him. Then came the call they never expected — Ashton was in a hospital, unconscious, and fighting for his life.

The circumstances remain unclear. No CCTV footage has been found. No witnesses have come forward. Understandably, the family fears the worst. In the meantime, they are clinging to hope — and relying on donations to keep Ashton alive.

The GoFundMe campaign has gained attention but still falls short of its goal. Donations are urgently needed to continue his treatment and to pay for a medical flight back to Britain.

Even if Ashton survives, his road to recovery will be long and uncertain. The family says bringing him home is essential to give him the best chance at survival.

“We need to get him back to the NHS,” Beverley said. “He needs to be around people who love him.”

Family waits in agony 6,000 miles away as Ashton remains unconscious and the future remains uncertain

In the meantime, the family waits. Every day, they hope for a sign of improvement. Every hour, they pray for a miracle.

For now, Ashton Jones lies unconscious in a foreign hospital, surrounded by strangers. His family waits 6,000 miles away, desperate to bring him home.

To support Ashton’s recovery, donations can be made via the family’s GoFundMe page. Every contribution, they say, brings him one step closer to safety.

This is yet another story about things going wrong for tourists, particularly young visitors in Thailand without travel insurance. Yet it is also a warning of the threats lurking in a land that Westerners love for its mystery and throbbing nightlife. Behind the neon lights and the sexy smiles is real danger.

