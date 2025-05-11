Pattaya police raided a late-night pool party packed with over 200 Indian tourists at an unlicenced mansion property. No drugs or minors were found, but the venue was shut pending a permit review. Officials warn tourism must not come at the cost of public order.

A police raid in Pattaya on Friday night brought a large pool party to an abrupt halt. Senior police later confirmed that no underage individuals were found, and no illicit drugs were detected on the premises. However, the expansive mansion in Pong Subdistrict, Bang Lamung, appeared to be operating illegally as a hotel. The event was reportedly attended by Indian tourists from across Pattaya. Authorities have temporarily closed the property pending a full review of its permits. A senior Pattaya police officer stated that while the city welcomes foreign tourism, it must not come at the expense of public order and legal compliance.

Officials in Banglamung Pattaya launched a late-night raid on a private mansion in Pong Subdistrict on Friday, May 9. This came following complaints from residents of a loud, unauthorised pool party.

Reports reached the district chief around 8:00 p.m. Neighbours said music had been blasting for hours. The noise came from a large mansion in the area. It appeared to be operating as a hotel without clear authorisation.

The Banglamung District Chief quickly ordered a joint operation. Local police and district officials were mobilised. Undercover officers were dispatched to observe the scene and confirm reports of illegal activity.

Police find over 200 foreign tourists partying at poolside event with loud music and no permits in place

As they arrived, officers found a chaotic party already in full swing. More than 200 foreign tourists—mainly Indian nationals—were drinking, swimming, and dancing around a brightly lit pool. Loud electronic music thundered from massive speakers, reverberating through nearby communities.

Clearly, no steps had been taken to minimise disturbance. Therefore, police moved in without delay. A surprise raid was launched on the spot.

The sudden action triggered panic. Tourists scattered in all directions. Some jumped into the bushes. Others tried to escape through side gates. Nevertheless, officers quickly restored order. Within minutes, the crowd was under control.

Officials confronted the organisers. They were warned about violating noise pollution laws and disturbing public peace. Crucially, no permits had been issued for the event, and no application had been submitted.

While the crowd calmed, officers began inspections. Young women working as entertainers were asked for ID. Their ages and nationalities were checked. Several partygoers were selected for drug testing.

No drugs or minors were found but officials launched checks into hotel status and tour guide authorisation

Fortunately, no underage individuals were found. No drugs were detected either, according to initial test results. However, authorities noted that any future violations could lead to prosecution.

At the same time, police requested documentation from the property owner. They asked for hotel licences, permits for public events, and tour guide registrations. None were immediately available.

Additionally, officials demanded records from the guides who brought guests to the party. Their credentials were also placed under review. Many had failed to register properly with local tourism offices.

As a result, the venue was shut down on the spot. Operations were suspended until all documents could be verified. Officials stressed that this was a temporary closure—but warned it could become permanent.

“Any business hosting foreign guests must operate legally,” one senior officer said. “No exceptions will be made.”

Officials say tourism must respect the law as the community urges a crackdown on unlicensed venues

Despite no arrests being made, the incident raised alarm. Unlicenced entertainment venues continue to cause concern in residential suburbs of Pattaya. Certainly, the event has renewed calls for stricter oversight.

Importantly, the raid reflects a growing crackdown on noise disturbances and illegal tourism ventures. Chonburi officials have vowed to protect residents from further disruption.

“We want tourism,” the officer added. “But not at the cost of public peace.”

Local residents later thanked the police for their swift action. Some said they had complained several times before with no response. Others said they were finally able to sleep after weeks of noise.

Looking ahead, district officials plan to increase patrols in known problem areas. They are also now urging residents to report unauthorised gatherings immediately.

This raid sends a clear message. Pattaya remains open to tourists, but not to operators who flout the law.

