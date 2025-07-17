Monk mistress thought the money was never ending. Went through ฿385 million. Blew ฿3 million in one day

Mistress to monks Wilawan Emsawat blew ฿385 million, including ฿3 million in one day. She admitted to a steady cash flow from senior monks and reckless spending. Now in custody, her explosive testimony fuels a widening corruption probe of Thailand’s religious circles and blows the lid off what goes on behind temple doors.

Wilawan Emsawat, known as Ms. Golf, has stunned investigators with explosive testimony during her detention by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB). She admitted to enjoying a steady stream of cash from monks she was sexually involved with. It started with a provincial abbot in Phichit. From there, she moved through more than a dozen senior government monks across Thailand. According to police, Wilawan blew through ฿385 million in just a few years. By the time she was arrested, only ฿8,000 remained in her account. She told stunned officers she once spent ฿3 million in a single shopping spree — convinced the money would never run out.

Ms. Wilawan Emsawat, also known as Ms. Golf, is now at the centre of a widening corruption probe. She is 35 years old and currently in custody. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 18, for her first formal detention hearing.

According to police, she has confessed to multiple criminal charges. She has also given extensive and valuable testimony. Investigators from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) are handling the case.

On July 16, Pol. Col. Prasong Chalermphan, Commander of the ACD, confirmed new developments. He said Ms. Wilawan had been cooperative. “She has given useful information that helps move the case forward,” he told reporters. “She’s also confessed to key charges.”

Detention sought as monk mistress confesses to long-term affairs and ties to senior clergy since 2013

As a result, authorities plan to bring her before the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Thursday. That session will request her first official detention period.

During questioning, Ms. Wilawan admitted to intimate relationships with several senior Buddhist monks. These were not brief encounters, police say. Rather, they were long-term affairs with high-ranking figures in the monastic hierarchy.

Notably, her first relationship began in 2013. It was with Phra Thep Wachirasidhimethi, the former provincial abbot of Phichit. He was also the abbot of Wat Tha Luang at the time. Their relationship lasted until 2015.

According to her, this monk was her “first love.” She admitted to falling deeply for him. At one point, she even considered marrying him. However, the relationship ended in heartbreak. She found out he was involved with other women. That betrayal, she said, hurt more than any other.

Wilawan blames childhood abandonment for craving love and clinging to monks who funded luxury lifestyle

Moreover, she explained why she repeatedly dated high-ranking monks. Her father left when she was young. She grew up in a home lacking love and warmth. “I was looking for emotional comfort,” she reportedly told police. Monks, she said, gave her the attention she never had as a child.

Financial records uncovered by police tell a dramatic story. Investigators reviewed two of her personal bank accounts. Between 2013 and 2016, more than ฿385 million flowed into them. Much of that money came from monks and private individuals.

Because the money came steadily, she developed extravagant spending habits. According to her confession, she once spent ฿3 million in a single day. That spree took place in a Bangkok department store. She bought designer clothes, shoes, and accessories.

She also revealed she gambled online. In some cases, she placed single bets of ฿500,000. “I wasn’t thinking about the future,” she admitted. “I just kept spending because there was always more money.”

Despite millions flowing in, only ฿8,000 remains as police probe monastic transfers and temple fund abuse

Despite receiving hundreds of millions, her financial state today is dire. At the time of arrest, she had only ฿8,000 left in her bank account. Investigators say this confirms the scale of her wasteful behaviour.

Meanwhile, police are widening their investigation. They want to know where all the money came from. Some transfers appear to come from monastic sources. Therefore, investigators are now exploring possible misuse of temple funds.

Authorities are also investigating whether other monks were involved. If evidence supports it, charges may be brought against those religious figures. The National Office of Buddhism has already been alerted. Disciplinary actions could follow in the coming weeks.

In addition, Ms. Wilawan’s testimony may influence those outcomes. Her cooperation has been consistent, police say. She has admitted her mistakes, though the full legal process is only beginning.

Officers shocked by compulsive spending as investigators explore deeper ties between sex, faith and finance

Her spending patterns have shocked many inside law enforcement. One officer described her habits as “extreme and compulsive.” Another source said, “It’s not just about the monks—this is about untraceable money and broken institutions.”

Furthermore, the emotional aspect of her story is gaining attention. Many observers have noted the psychological angle. Her search for love, they say, mixed dangerously with access to unchecked money. That combination, investigators believe, led to reckless decisions.

So far, Ms. Wilawan has not requested bail. She remains in police custody and will be transferred to the court’s jurisdiction on Thursday. If the court approves detention, she may be held for several more weeks as the investigation deepens.

Probe widens beyond scandal to examine power, embezzlement and abuse of religion in Thai society

Ultimately, the case is exposing more than just personal scandals. It’s raising broader questions about money, power, and spiritual authority in Thailand. Police say they are committed to uncovering the full truth—regardless of who is involved.

The next stage of the case will likely involve financial tracing. Investigators aim to identify every large transfer into her accounts. They will also examine whether any of the funds were tied to temple donations or public contributions.

For now, Ms. Wilawan’s confessions and cooperation have given the authorities a starting point. But much remains unclear. As one investigator put it, “We’ve only scratched the surface.”

