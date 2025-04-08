‘Hot’ fraudster leaps from Bangkok police station after being exposed as a fake suitor by TV actress Kana Rinyarat, who says she was deceived with false claims of power, fake gold gifts and a bogus marriage proposal before going to police.

A 32-year-old man jumped from a police station on Monday after police asked him to take a urine test for drugs. Before that, the man, identified as Mr. Thanathep Sirithapdechakul or ‘Hot’, was apprehended by police after he climbed a three-storey building threatening to take his life. Officers subsequently learned that the background story was that he had been exposed as a fraud after dating a well-known national TV actress.

A 32-year-old Thai man was seriously injured on Monday afternoon after jumping off the third floor of a Bangkok police station. Earlier, Mr. Thanathep, nicknamed Hot, had been taken for questioning by Khok Khram Police Station in the Bueng Kum district of the city. This is situated in Northeast Bangkok within the metropolis.

The background to this was an initially tragic incident where the man had climbed a three-story building.

Reports indicate he was threatening to take his own life despite efforts by his wife to talk him down.

Police say man was not restrained as he was not yet a suspect but was agitated when asked for drug test

Afterwards, police at the station said that the suspect was not restrained or handcuffed. Certainly, that was because he was not yet a suspect in any crime.

However, they noted that he appeared extremely agitated and stressed. He had been requested by officers to take a urine test for drugs, further to events earlier when he was taken in for questioning.

Previously, Mr. Thanathep had been exposed as a fraud after deceiving a well-known Thai actress. In short, the young man had pursued the TV star not only to date but furthermore to marry him. Ms. Kana Rinyarat is a well-known actress featured in roles on Channel 7 TV.

Before Monday, she had sought the help of Thai justice campaigner Gun Jom Palang. This was because the actress found herself in an impossible situation. She was also afraid for her life after discovering she had been deceived.

Actress says man who deceived her seemed kind and trustworthy when they first began their relationship

Previously, she had met this person on dating applications. The kind-hearted actress had shared her feelings with Mr. Thanathep, who subsequently deceive her with a delicately woven tissue of lies. However at the beginning, he appeared trustworthy and kind.

He even presented himself as a civil servant. He claimed to work as an advisor to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Furthermore, to justify these claims, he often wore a civil service uniform along with an array of flashy and expensive cars.

In time, the actress and the aspiring political advisor dated. During this time, Mr. Thanathep showed her photographs of himself with important figures, notably a selfie with former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra. Various Thai newspapers published this on Monday.

However, the romantic suitor also took Ms. Kana to events where she met influential people. Later, he revealed to her that he also carried out assignments linked with the Palace and the Royal family. These were nothing but far-fetched lies. Nonetheless, this was heady stuff for the young TV star as the Royal family is revered in Thailand.

Ms Kana reveals she felt pressured into accepting a marriage proposal from the Romeo claiming elite links

Subsequently, Ms. Kana admitted on Monday she began to come under the man’s influence. At the same time, she was afraid to say no.

Certainly, this was the reason she accepted a proposal of marriage from the Romeo who allegedly worked in the upper echelons of government. Nevertheless, there were red flags. For instance, while Mr. Thanathep had business cards, his details were missing from prominent government websites.

Of course, Ms. Kana and her friends checked this out. Later, when his work was queried, he said it was confidential and not publicly listed.

Finally, the couple became engaged. At the time, Mr. Thanathep presented Ms. Kana with 50 baht of gold and other jewellery. The couple also went public on social media with their newfound happiness and love.

Friends warn actress after reports surface that fiancé is married and gold gifts turn out to be fake

However, that’s when things started to unravel, and the truth made itself known. Firstly, a figure in the social world emerged, hinting that Mr. Thanathep was not who he said he was. Indeed, this person deviously wanted to profit from the situation.

Later, she was warned that her fiancé lived in ‘two worlds’ and that she should be circumspect.

After that, Ms. Kana learned that Mr. Thanathep was already married. This was truly the end, and she broke off the relationship. Following this, she began to fear that Mr. Thanathep might use his influence against her.

Certainly, her friends warned her about this sort of thing. She also received help from a military officer who told her conclusively that Mr. Thanathep had personality problems.

Later, as he prepared to give the gold back, Ms. Kana discovered it was fake as it began to peel off.

Traumatised actress takes the case to police after learning her suitor was a fraud and feared retaliation

The TV actress ended up traumatised by the affair. On one hand, she was shocked by all the lies and still half-believed the man had influence. On the other hand, she feared he might retaliate, even with violence.

It was because of this that she sought help from Gun Jom Palang. Following a brief investigation, the justice campaigner learned all he needed to know. He told Ms. Kana truthfully that her suitor was a fraud and a menace to society.

Therefore, on Monday, both the actress and Gun Jom Palang took the case to the Cyber Police in Bangkok for a full investigation. In turn, Mr. Thanathep or Hot lost his reason with catastrophic results.

