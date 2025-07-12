Monks and laywomen to be criminalised for having illicit sex in new legal move by top Buddhist agency

Thailand’s top Buddhist agency is pushing a new law to criminalise monks and laywomen for illicit sex, following a scandal involving explicit photos of monks breaking vows. Both could face up to seven years in prison as public outrage shakes Buddhist community.

A senior official at the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) confirmed Friday that the government is pushing ahead with a major legal shakeup. An amendment to Thailand’s Sangha Act—the law that governs the Buddhist clergy—could soon make it a criminal offence for monks to have sexual relations with laywomen. Both the monk and the woman would face prosecution, with penalties of up to seven years in prison. The move follows a firestorm of public outrage fueled by explosive revelations. A woman is accused of having illicit relationships with at least 13 monks—among them senior advisers and temple abbots. Police have seized more than 86,000 photos and video clips, many showing explicit acts in full monastic robes. The scale of the scandal is staggering. And it’s rocking Thai Buddhism to its very core.

Thailand’s Buddhist community is reeling from a scandal involving senior monks and a woman known as Ms. Golf. The controversy, which continues to widen, has deeply shocked the public. It has also ignited fierce debates about morality, religious ethics and accountability.

At least eight monks are at the centre of the storm. They are accused of breaking their celibacy vows. Allegedly, they engaged in sexual relationships with Ms. Golf. This is a grave violation of Buddhist monastic discipline.

These affairs, some lasting several years, were kept hidden from the public. Outwardly, these monks maintained personas of devout spirituality.

Explosive evidence, 80,000 photos and videos showing monks engaged in explicit acts with a woman

The case broke when Ms. Golf handed five phones to police. The devices contained over 80,000 photos and 5,600 video clips. Many files are sexually explicit. Some videos reportedly show monks in full robes engaging in sex acts. Faces are clearly visible, which helps in confirming identities.

Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew, or “Big Tao,” leads the investigation. He operates under the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB). Since early July, officers have spent long hours reviewing digital files. Every video and image must be examined for evidence of legal violations.

Ms. Golf has not been charged with a crime. She told investigators the relationships were entirely consensual. According to her, she received money, vehicles and luxury gifts. These, she claims, were not extortion but either gifts or loans. So far, she has fully cooperated with police.

However, several monks claim otherwise. They say Ms. Golf manipulated them emotionally. Others allege she pursued relationships for personal gain. One monk, Phra Thep Wachirathiraphon, confessed in detail. His relationship with her began on Facebook in 2019 and soon turned romantic.

Monk admits relationship with woman began on Facebook and ended after public exposure forced him out

Remarkably, Phra Thep said he considered leaving the monkhood to marry her. During their affair, she gave him a luxury vehicle. He used it for temple activities. Their relationship ended after he learned she was involved with another monk. Eventually, public pressure forced him to disrobe.

Several monks have already left the monkhood. Others are in hiding. Some deny involvement. Nevertheless, the police continue to identify suspects using digital evidence. The investigation is still active and public anger is rising.

This scandal follows another serious temple-related case. Just months ago, the abbot of Wat Rai Khing and a woman were arrested. They allegedly embezzled over ฿300 million. That incident had already shaken public trust. Now, this new scandal has pushed confidence to the brink.

Consequently, calls for legal reform are gaining momentum. The National Office of Buddhism (NOB) has proposed significant changes to the Sangha Act. This act regulates monastic behaviour in Thailand. The proposed revisions include criminal penalties for monks engaging in sexual relations.

Proposed reforms will criminalise monks’ sexual relations and impose harsh penalties under Sangha Act

Under the draft, monks could face one to seven years in prison. Fines may range from ฿20,000 to ฿140,000. Booncherd Kittitharangkun, deputy NOB director, confirmed the law is nearly ready. He said the goal is to fix a dangerous legal gap.

Presently, no Thai laws criminalise monks’ sexual misconduct. As a result, earlier cases failed to bring justice. For example, a case in the 1960s was dismissed due to loopholes.

Therefore, the new law seeks to prevent future legal failures. It would treat both monks and laypeople equally. Anyone, regardless of gender, who engages in sexual acts with monks would face legal consequences. This marks a significant shift from symbolic rules to enforceable laws.

The draft also includes protections for monks. It introduces penalties for false accusations and slander against virtuous monks. Likewise, people who damage Buddhism’s image through deceit or fraud would face punishment.

Financial concerns grow as investigations probe possible misuse of temple funds to finance Ms Golf’s gifts

In parallel, concerns about temple finances are increasing. Many temples operate with little financial oversight. Typically, abbots have full control of temple money. Investigators suspect some temple funds were used to give gifts to Ms. Golf. No definitive evidence has been found yet.

Nevertheless, public concern is growing. Many now argue that poor financial controls enable misconduct. As a result, reform advocates are demanding audits and transparency. Without oversight, similar scandals may happen again.

Public reaction has been swift and intense. Senators, scholars and religious leaders demand strict regulations. More people are calling for the enforcement of Vinaya, the monastic code. Critics argue that self-discipline is not enough. They insist that legal enforcement is now essential.

On July 10, Police Major General Charoonkiat spoke on television. He said the monks acted piously in public but violated sacred vows in private. According to him, this hypocrisy has deeply damaged public trust.

Social media divide. Some blame monks while others accuse woman. Many see her as a whistleblower

Social media is buzzing with reactions. Some blame the monks entirely. Others accuse Ms. Golf of manipulation. Still, many view her as a whistleblower. They argue she exposed deeper problems in the religious system.

Ms. Golf remains central to the case. She has given several interviews. In one recording, she is heard requesting a meeting with an abbot. Police are investigating whether this indicates a larger pattern of influence.

Authorities suspect she visited multiple temples. This implies the issue may be widespread. It may not be a few isolated incidents but a network of misconduct.

The implications are profound. Temples are moral anchors in Thai society. When monks betray sacred vows, disillusionment spreads. If unchecked, these scandals could cause long-term damage to public faith.

To many, this is a turning point. How leaders respond now will determine Buddhism’s future in Thailand. If reforms are passed and enforced fairly, trust might return over time.

The investigation continues. More monks may be identified and charged. New evidence emerges daily. With each detail, the calls for justice and reform grow louder. Ultimately, the goal is not just punishment. It is to restore the dignity and sanctity of a faith millions rely on.

