Police undercover agent worked at Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom for 8 months leading to abbot’s arrest

An undercover cop posed as a disciple for 8 months to expose Wat Rai Khing’s abbot, now arrested for funnelling ฿300m in temple funds to a young woman linked to gambling, sex tapes and blackmail. The scandal has rocked one of Thailand’s most revered temples.

Just 24 hours before the disgraced former abbot of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom Phra Thammavachiranuwat was ordered detained by the Criminal Court, it emerged that the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) had planted an undercover officer inside the temple for the past eight months. The former abbot was arrested, disrobed, and remanded in custody this week following revelations that he had transferred ฿300 million between 2020 and 2024 to a 28-year-old woman. Over the weekend, further details surfaced, including explicit sex clips and reports of a sexually charged relationship between the monk and the young woman.

Nonetheless, police remain confident that the embezzled funds were primarily funnelled into a gambling website linked to the woman. Ms Aranyawan Wangthaphan was arrested on Thursday in Pattaya and, on Saturday, was remanded to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution by court order.

Police continue to piece together their case, which senior officers describe as a quest for justice on behalf of the faithful who donated money to the revered temple from across the country.

For eight long months, the undercover officer from Thailand’s Crime Suppression Division (CSD) lived in plain sight. Disguised as a humble disciple, he swept temple grounds, made merit, and observed the inner workings of Wat Rai Khing.

Police raid targets abbot’s quarters and uncovers vast trove of financial and digital corruption evidence

The temple, one of Nakhon Pathom’s most respected religious sites, was also the scene of massive corruption.

The officer’s mission was clear: gather evidence against the temple’s abbot. Day by day, he quietly documented suspicious financial dealings and shadowy interactions. At the centre of it all was Phra Thammavachiranuwat, a powerful monk better known as Chao Khun Yaem.

Eventually, the officer’s evidence paid off. On 16 May, he dropped his disguise and led a full-scale raid on the temple.

Backed by armed officers, he executed a court-approved warrant. The operation targeted three specific zones: the abbot’s private quarters, the monks’ dormitory, and the Region 14 Sangha administrative office.

Inside, officers seized mobile phones, computers, handwritten notes, and dozens of bank books. They also recovered transfer slips, suspected dummy loan contracts, and chat logs. This trove of materials now forms the backbone of a sweeping corruption case.

Within hours, the temple’s revered 70-year-old abbot was disrobed, arrested, and placed in custody. His secular name, Yaem Inkrungkao, soon dominated headlines. He turned himself in early last week, but police moved quickly to detain him in prison. On Saturday, he appeared in court and refused to seek bail.

Police now accuse him of siphoning more than ฿300 million from temple accounts. Shockingly, the money was allegedly funnelled into online gambling platforms. Most transfers were linked to the 28-year-old Ms. Aranyawan, described by investigators as a key accomplice.

According to CSD commander Police Colonel Prasong Chalermphan, Yaem used at least 20 bank accounts under temple control. Seven of these showed highly irregular activity. Transfers to Aranyawan spanned from 2020 to early 2024.

Funds laundered through a complex network of monks and proxies before reaching an online gambling site

Notably, ฿80 million came directly from Yaem’s personal account in 2023 alone. However, another ฿200 million was laundered through a former monk named Ekaphon. He deposited cash via ATMs and then transferred it to Aranyawan’s account. A final ฿60 million moved through a third party, who is still under investigation.

All roads lead to LAGALAXY911, a well-known online gambling site. Aranyawan herself had previously been arrested in a Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) sting. Her ties to gambling platforms were already known when this new case emerged.

After her earlier arrest, the narrative began to shift. Investigators say the monk and Aranyawan scrambled to reframe the transfers as personal loans. Officers found hastily prepared loan agreements, many unsigned or backdated. These, they believe, were staged to obstruct justice.

Even so, police remain confident. “Calling them loans doesn’t change the fact that temple money was misused,” said Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew. “It’s still a criminal act.”

But the scandal goes beyond money. Police uncovered sexually explicit phone recordings between Yaem and Aranyawan. These clips featured erotic conversations and vulgar exchanges. One officer described the audio as “shocking and deeply inappropriate.”

Blackmail, sex clips, and luxury assets deepen scandal surrounding monk and alleged female accomplice

During a private confrontation, Yaem allegedly flew into a rage after learning of the recordings. He reportedly smashed a mobile phone on the spot. Investigators now suspect that Aranyawan used the recordings to blackmail him into continued payments.

Additionally, police traced ties to a local coffee shop registered under a woman named “Ms. Toey.” She is reportedly close to Yaem and was seen frequently at the temple. Her boyfriend, a military officer, co-signed vehicle documents tied to Yaem’s name. Officers suspect they may have acted as financial fronts.

Several luxury vehicles are now under investigation. A former naval cadet, also friendly with Yaem, legally owns two of the abbot’s cars. Police believe the vehicles may have been bought with misappropriated temple money. So far, no clear connection has been confirmed, but the paper trail remains active.

Meanwhile, more than 10 individuals have been interrogated. Some admitted that Yaem ordered them to withdraw funds and deposit them into Aranyawan’s account. However, during official questioning, several walked back their testimonies.

Suspected witness tampering and mounting digital evidence strengthen case against disgraced former abbot

This retraction, police believe, points to pressure from supporters of the disgraced monk. “We suspect some witnesses were threatened or manipulated,” said an officer close to the case.

Regardless, CSD officers say the financial records speak for themselves. Multiple transfers, ATM logs, and matching chat records leave little doubt about the true purpose of the funds.

Aranyawan now faces charges of conspiring with a state official to commit corruption. She applied for bail, but the court denied it. Authorities cited the risk of witness interference and links to organised crime.

Yaem, meanwhile, remains silent in custody. He did not contest his detention order and offered no explanation for the missing funds. Detectives suggest he hoped to quietly settle the matter behind closed doors.

Yet the damage is already done. Wat Rai Khing, once revered as a centre of merit-making and meditation, now finds itself mired in scandal. The Supreme Sangha Council has not yet responded, but public trust is already shaken.

Public anger grows as police prepare new temple raid and press for full accountability over temple scandal

Police will return to the temple on 19 May for a follow-up operation. Officers plan to question additional individuals and gather more records. “We believe more people were involved,” said Police Colonel Prasong. “This was not a one-man operation.”

Public reaction has been swift and angry. Online forums are flooded with calls for stricter oversight of temple finances. Some are demanding audits of other major temples. Others call for the full prosecution of anyone who shielded the former abbot.

“This is about accountability,” said Police Major General Charoonkiat. “The faithful donated to build dharma. Instead, that money went to gambling, sex, and luxury. We will not let this go unanswered.”

The case is far from over. But for the officer who lived as a monk for eight months, the silence is finally broken. His work exposed a powerful man hiding behind saffron robes—and shattered the illusion of holiness in one of Thailand’s most respected temples.

