Two fake maintenance workers brought Bangkok’s internet to its knees, stealing telecom cabinets in a months-long spree that left hospitals, homes, and offices offline. Police say the damage exceeds ฿10 million. Both suspects were caught and confessed.

Two men have been arrested after a months-long spree of cable thefts that tore through Bangkok’s internet infrastructure, leaving homes and businesses offline and millions of baht in damages. Police say the suspects targeted dozens of roadside internet cabinets across the capital, ripping them open to strip out valuable components. The parts were then sold through a fake second-hand electrical business they were running out of their home. The Metropolitan Police Bureau estimates the damage at over ฿10 million. The thefts disrupted service to critical networks, including private homes, offices, and public systems. Both men confessed, admitting they disguised themselves as nighttime maintenance workers to avoid suspicion. Their cover worked—until it didn’t when police tracked them down.

Two men were arrested for stealing internet cables and equipment across Bangkok. Their actions caused major outages affecting hospitals, government offices, and public services. Damages are estimated at over ฿10 million.

The suspects, Mr. Wirat, 43, and Mr. Jongrak, 29, were taken into custody after a coordinated police investigation. Their arrest followed months of thefts in 21 police station jurisdictions under the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Authorities held a joint press conference this afternoon at 16:41 hours. Pol. Lt. Col. Nopasilp Poonsawat, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, led the briefing. He was joined by several senior officers.

Top police officials and telecom representatives joined forces as the investigation gained momentum

These included Pol. Col. Chotiwat Luengwilai, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, and Pol. Col. Ritthi Pan Dam, Deputy Commander. Also present were Pol. Col. Wichit Thirakhachonwong, Pol. Col. Thitiphong Siya, and superintendents from Phetkasem and Bang Khun Thian Police Stations. Officials from the National Telecommunications Public Company Limited (NTPLC) also attended.

The suspects were found at a house in Soi Kamnan Maen 5, Bang Khun Thian Subdistrict, Chom Thong District. The location was allegedly a front for a second-hand goods shop. However, inside the house, police discovered stolen equipment.

Evidence seized included fibre optic and copper internet cables, steel signal switchboards, electrical devices, and cutting tools. This equipment matched items reported missing from several roadside internet booths.

According to Pol. Col. Nopasilp, the thefts began in May 2025. Over the following months, there were 29 reported cases. These occurred across multiple districts, covering 21 police station areas in total.

Equipment targeted was vital to hospitals and offices, with service areas covering several square kilometers

Importantly, each stolen cabinet served a two-square-kilometre radius. The cabinets belonged to NTPLC and provided vital internet access to hospitals and government offices.

As a result, these thefts severely disrupted medical and administrative services. For instance, hospitals lost access to patient databases and internal systems. In some cases, emergency services were delayed.

Therefore, NTPLC contacted police to form a joint task force. Investigators from the Crime Suppression Division and local police collaborated. They also reviewed footage, tracked movements, and interviewed witnesses.

Eventually, a break came during a recent attempted theft in Soi Bang Khae 14. The incident happened near the entrance to Thong Phum Village 2 in Bang Khae District. Suspects were spotted removing a signal box late at night.

Consequently, police traced their vehicle to the house in Bang Khun Thian. They launched a search and arrested the two suspects without resistance.

Suspects disguised themselves as workers and dismantled gear at night to sell parts from their home

During questioning, Mr. Wirat confessed. He said he pretended to be a utility worker during the crimes. To do so, he used props such as orange cones, flashing lights, and signal batons. These made it appear like regular nighttime maintenance.

He then used a grinding tool to cut the fibre and copper cables. The entire switchboard would be lifted onto a truck. Later, it would be dismantled and sold. He claimed he earned around ฿2,000 per switchboard.

He told police that the money was used for family expenses. However, further checks revealed a different story. Both suspects had prior convictions for theft and drug-related offences.

Moreover, investigators suspect the men were part of a larger group. Police believe more individuals may have helped transport and resell the stolen materials. The case is now being expanded.

Pol. Col. Chotiwat Luengwilai confirmed this during the briefing. He stated, “We are actively working to identify and arrest additional gang members.”

Charges filed as police widen investigation and telecom firms rush to repair vital infrastructure

Police filed multiple charges. These include joint theft of property for public use, committing the crime at night, and using a vehicle in the crime. Additional charges for receiving stolen goods were also filed.

As of now, the suspects are being held at Phetkasem Police Station. Interrogations are ongoing. Further arrests are expected soon.

Meanwhile, NTPLC is working to restore damaged infrastructure. Repairs are being prioritised in high-impact areas, such as hospitals and public agencies.

According to NTPLC officials, each stolen cabinet took days to replace. The loss of these signal points disrupted essential services citywide. “This wasn’t just a theft,” one NTPLC engineer said. “It endangered lives by interrupting hospital systems.”

Police and telecom firms to boost security and urge the public to report suspicious activity near equipment

Because of the seriousness of the crime, police are also reviewing safety protocols. They are working with telecommunications firms to improve protection for roadside equipment.

Moreover, public awareness campaigns will be launched. Residents will be encouraged to report suspicious activities. In particular, anyone dressed as a utility worker operating without identification at night should be reported immediately.

Pol. Col. Nopasilp urged the public to stay alert. “These criminals wore vests and brought tools to look official,” he said. “But what they stole affected thousands of people.”

Importantly, this case highlights the vulnerability of public digital infrastructure. As cities rely more on internet-based systems, such crimes can have widespread consequences.

Officers have warned scrap metal buyers and second-hand dealers to stay alert. Anyone found purchasing stolen telecommunications gear may face legal action.

Police call for tips as case expands and warn that infrastructure theft carries harsh penalties

Finally, police praised the cooperation between NTPLC and law enforcement. “Without close coordination, these arrests would have taken much longer,” said Pol. Col. Ritthi Pan Dam.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau is expected to release further updates as the investigation continues. For now, the arrests are being seen as a major step toward dismantling a wider theft network.

If found guilty, the suspects face severe prison terms under Thai law. Public property theft, especially when it endangers essential services, carries heavy penalties.

Police continue to collect witness statements and evidence. As a result, anyone with relevant information is urged to contact local authorities immediately.

This case serves as a strong reminder: public infrastructure theft isn’t just a financial loss—it’s a threat to public safety.

Further reading:

Scammer in a car with a base station using AIS Bangkok transmitters to send over 1 million SMS texts

Scammer’s plan to use SpaceX Starlink satellites in transnational scam network targeting Thailand with deception

Cambodian cybercrime industry run by Chinese criminals could be generating up to 38% of its GDP

Massive police response to the case of a family murdered by father after ฿1.7 million scam loss last week

Debt and ฿1.7 million loss to scammers drive man to murder his wife and two sons in Samut Prakan

Loan shark arrested in Nonthaburi for bullying a borrower charged an annual interest rate of 730%

Bank of Thailand to tackle household debt in new plan from 2024 which will see higher standards

Politicians skating on thin ice as the economy may not be able to withstand a political stalemate

Debt crisis may be one of the top items on the new cabinet’s agenda as central bank stands ready

Potential hazard lights flashing as kingdom’s auto loans spiral into default with sky-high borrowing