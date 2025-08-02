Thailand’s ฿19.5 billion deal to buy 12 Swedish Gripen jets still on, despite combat use sparking a review by Sweden’s export agency. Air Chief Marshal Panphakdi heads to Sweden Aug 23–27 to seal the deal. Stockholm insists there is no suspension, only close scrutiny.

The Royal Thai Air Force commander is still set to travel to Sweden from August 23-27 to seal a high-stakes deal. Thailand aims to buy 12 Gripen fighter jets in a defence tech package with Swedish arms giant Saab, agreed just this June. Air Chief Marshal Panphakdi Pattanakul announced the ฿19.5 billion deal earlier this year. Despite swirling rumours, Acting Defence Minister Gen. Nattapol Nakpanit on Friday slammed reports claiming the deal was suspended. The Swedish Embassy in Bangkok backed this up, confirming Stockholm has made no decision to halt the sale. However, the deal faces a tough, ongoing review by Sweden’s strict Non-Proliferation and Export Controls agency (ISP). Swedish officials, including Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, confirmed last week that approval is still pending — and will only come after a thorough assessment.

Thailand’s acting Minister of Defence, Nattapol Nakpanit, firmly denied on Friday that Sweden had suspended the high-profile Gripen fighter jet deal. This agreement, unveiled in June, aims to modernise Thailand’s air force and boost its aeronautics industry. Despite recent border clashes involving the jets, Swedish officials stressed that the deal remains active.

Nonetheless, it is at this time subject to strict oversight as required by Sweden when dealing with arms exports. The deal is worth ฿19.5 billion or about US$596 million.

Review by Swedish Agency for Non Proliferation and Export Controls governs all defence exports

However, when news arrived in Stockholm on July 26 that the Royal Thai Air Force had deployed Gripen jets in combat, Swedish authorities expressed concern. In response, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard clarified that the sale would not proceed without a thorough review.

Specifically, the review by the Swedish Agency for Non-Proliferation and Export Controls (ISP) is mandatory before an export license can be granted. This agency rigorously examines all defence exports to ensure compliance with Sweden’s strict arms control policies.

Last week, Foreign Minister Malmer Stenergard emphasised that while the deal was not suspended or scrapped, it would undergo careful assessment based on the current situation. She said, “A comprehensive assessment based on the regulations is made in each individual case.” Therefore, any future sales would depend on evolving regional dynamics and legal considerations.

Following US diplomatic intervention, a ceasefire was agreed despite the then-flaring hostilities. This started with US intervention on July 26th by US President Donald Trump personally and ended in a July 28th ceasefire deal in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Royal Thai Air Force Commander-in-Chief Marshal Panphakdi Pattanakul plans to travel to Sweden from August 23 to 27 to sign the contract for additional Gripen jets. On Friday morning, Swedish Embassy officials reiterated that no decision to suspend the deal had been made, though the review process continues.

Sweden’s defense industry defends Thailand’s Gripen use while warning of risks from Western controls

Within Sweden’s defence industry, sources defended Thailand’s professional use of the Gripen jets. Last week’s precise strikes against military targets in Cambodia demonstrated Thailand’s tactical restraint. However, some analysts warned that excessive Western control over defence technology could push countries like Thailand closer to China’s arms market.

The recent border conflict was especially dangerous and risked escalating into a regional confrontation. US President Donald Trump’s intervention, though criticised as opportunistic by some, likely prevented further catastrophe for both Thailand and Cambodia.

Crucially, Cambodia had deployed Chinese-made BM-21 rocket launchers and was reportedly close to using one of six PHL-03 missile launchers capable of causing widespread destruction in Thailand. This threat loomed just before the ceasefire agreement on June 28.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister clarified that any future Gripen sales would require an ISP review based on “the situation prevailing at the time.” She underlined that the government applies a “comprehensive assessment” for each export case.

Deputy Defence Minister denies media claims Sweden plans to halt Gripen fighter jet deal over conflict

Meanwhile, Deputy Defence Minister Gen. Nattapol Nakpanit dismissed media claims that Sweden planned to halt the fighter jet deal due to Thailand’s use of Gripens in Cambodia. He said he had received no official report suggesting such a suspension and believed bilateral relations with Sweden remain stable.

The controversy emerged after Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Post reported that Sweden froze the sale following Thailand’s use of Gripen jets in border air strikes. Thailand’s Royal Air Force denied those claims, stressing that the jets were used professionally and legally.

For nearly 40 years, Sweden’s Gripen aircraft had never been used in combat, making Thailand the first country to deploy them in live operations, according to Breaking Defence.

Reports confirm that Thailand plans to purchase 12 new Gripen E/F jets to supplement its existing fleet of 11 Gripen C/D aircraft. Foreign Minister Malmer Stenergard said Sweden is “closely monitoring developments in the border conflict” but stopped short of confirming approval for the new sale.

The Swedish Embassy in Thailand posted a statement on August 1 denying any decision to halt further Gripen sales.

This statement came after Cambodian media alleged that Thailand’s recent air operations might affect future purchases. Air Chief Marshal Panphakdi Pattanakul is scheduled to sign a contract for four additional Gripen jets later this month.

Royal Thai Air Force uses Gripen jets in combat for the first time ever after deadly attacks by Cambodia

The Royal Thai Air Force used Gripens in combat for the first time since the aircraft’s 1988 debut. The jets supported Thai army operations along the Cambodia border, conducting precise strikes against military targets deemed threats to Thailand’s security.

Defence analyst Stefan Wilson is a former Swedish fighter pilot. He commented that using Gripen jets against Cambodia, a country without fighter aircraft, seemed tactically straightforward.

The recent clashes, the deadliest in over a decade, displaced over 300,000 people and killed at least 43. The fighting highlighted deep arms proliferation in Southeast Asia. Both sides deployed advanced weaponry from multiple suppliers, including China, Russia, Sweden and the US.

Cambodia used Chinese PHL-81 rocket systems and Russian BMP-3 tanks. Meanwhile, Thailand countered with F-16 jets, drones, Stryker infantry carriers, and Gripen aircraft. Military analyst Anthony Davis said the scale of hardware used was unprecedented. He described it as high-intensity conflict weapons, not just small arms.

Despite larger defence budget, shifting alliances and human rights concerns shape arms procurement

Despite Thailand’s larger defence budget and personnel, regional alliances are shifting. Cambodia has strengthened ties with China, especially since US military assistance declined due to human rights concerns.

Analysts note that China’s lack of export restrictions appeals to countries like Cambodia, which seek advanced but less regulated weapons.

Human rights groups have condemned the conflict for indiscriminate attacks harming civilians. Rocket strikes on populated areas, school closures and hospital disruptions raised serious humanitarian concerns.

Fortify Rights accused Cambodia of using unguided Grad rockets against civilians, which may amount to war crimes. Thailand’s military acknowledged limited use of cluster munitions “when necessary,” sparking further criticism.

The fighting devastated communities along the 800-kilometre border, home to ancient temples and long-disputed territory. Many residents described this outbreak as far worse than previous clashes, including those in 2011.

Sweden confirms Gripen fighter jet deal with Thailand is not suspended but under careful review after hostilities

Certainly, Sweden presently confirms that the Gripen fighter jet deal with Thailand is not suspended. However, it is subject to careful review under Swedish export control laws. Thailand remains committed to acquiring advanced jets to modernise its air force.

Meanwhile, regional tensions and shifting alliances complicate the future of arms sales in Southeast Asia.

This news comes as analysts are beginning to wake up to the danger averted on June 26th. That was when President Donald Trump intervened. Cambodia was thought to be on the verge of deploying one of six PHL-03 Chinese-made rocket launchers.

The controversy over the use of Gripen jets must also be looked at carefully. Western countries, and in particular Sweden, carefully vet all arms exports. China, however, has no such qualms about its increasing lethal range of defence products.

Indeed, it is one of the reasons that the Thai military was pushed in the last few decades towards Beijing. It was due to political restrictions from the West, especially the United States.

