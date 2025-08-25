Thailand’s position recognised as Swedish Gripen Jets deal to be signed on Monday midday in Stockholm

Thailand to sign ฿19.5 billion Gripen jet deal with Sweden on Monday, boosting aeronautics, reinforcing defence and emphasising lawful self-defence while addressing Cambodia’s border mine violations and international compliance.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, and Air Chief Marshal Panphakdi Pattanakul were in Stockholm on Sunday to finalise a ฿19.5 billion deal with Swedish firm SAAB for four state-of-the-art Gripen jets and a partnership to strengthen Thailand’s aeronautics sector. Approved under strict Swedish arms-sale regulations, the deal is seen as a vindication for Thailand, which became the first country to deploy Gripen jets in live combat at the end of July. Thailand’s top diplomats, led by Maris, emphasised that the operation was strictly self-defence and fully compliant with international law and the United Nations Charter.

Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris arrived in Stockholm on Sunday to witness a major defence deal. He is overseeing the signing of a contract for the kingdom to purchase Gripen E/F fighter jets.

The jets are supplied by the Swedish firm SAAB in a government-to-government agreement. Air Chief Marshal Panphakdi Pattanakul, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, is also in Stockholm. He is expected to sign the procurement contract at midday on Monday.

The immediate deal is valued at ฿19.5 billion. The deal is expected to see eight more Gripen jets delivered to Thailand by 2036. In addition, there is an agreement for ancillary equipment and a partnership to boost Thailand’s aeronautics sector.

Controversy over Gripen deal eases as Sweden confirms purchase and diplomatic talks continue in Stockholm

There was some controversy in late July when Thailand’s host, this week, Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maria Malmer Steinergaard, insisted the deal would not be automatically greenlighted. This was due to news that Thailand had used its existing Gripen jets for the first time worldwide in live combat.

However, within days, Swedish officials had come out to make it clearer that the Gripen jet purchase by Thailand would go ahead. Certainly, the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia was still a hot topic in Stockholm on Sunday.

During a briefing with reporters, Mr. Maris explained that he would next travel to Geneva, Switzerland, on August 26, 2025. He will brief international partners on Cambodia’s repeated violations of the 1997 Ottawa Treaty. He said Cambodia has planted PMN-2 anti-personnel mines along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Maris will meet Ms Steinergaard before he leaves Sweden to brief her personally on the situation.

These mines have caused serious injuries to Thai soldiers since July. Furthermore, Mr. Maris emphasised that Thailand’s military actions are defensive, lawful and fully consistent with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Thailand highlights its legal compliance while presenting evidence of Cambodian violations of accords

He clarified that Thailand has consistently prioritised peaceful solutions. “We have focused on bilateral negotiations and avoided force wherever possible,” he said.

Moreover, he stressed that Thailand is preparing extensive evidence for international scrutiny. This evidence demonstrates Cambodia’s violation of Thai sovereignty and territorial integrity. He added that the military operations are proportionate, precise and aimed strictly at self-defence.

“The weapons we used confirm our actions were defensive, not offensive,” Mr. Maris stated. He criticised Cambodia for targeting civilians and deploying anti-personnel mines. Additionally, he condemned Cambodia’s use of information operations to manipulate public opinion. “This tactic creates misunderstandings and cannot be accepted by any country,” he said.

Mr. Maris also emphasised that past military actions have clarified Thailand’s intentions to the international community. He said no country has condemned Thailand’s operations.

Furthermore, he explained that Sweden is a critical partner because of its strong commitment to human rights. He hopes the visit will help the international community understand Thailand’s measured and legal approach.

Thai forces discover PMN-2 mines in Surin province as evidence prepared for international observers

Recently, Thai forces discovered three PMN-2 mines and two dud mortar rounds inside Thai territory. These were located about 100 meters west of Hill 350 in Surin province. An explosive ordnance disposal team safely removed the explosives.

The Second Army Region reported that Thai troops had pushed back Cambodian forces before inspecting the area. The inspection also uncovered a large number of caltrops planted by Cambodian soldiers.

Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said the incident demonstrates another clear violation of Thai sovereignty. Furthermore, it highlights Cambodia’s failure to comply with the Ottawa Convention. He added that Cambodia’s actions violate the ceasefire agreed during the recent General Border Committee meeting.

Therefore, Thailand will compile and submit detailed evidence to the Interim Observer Team. The team includes 14 military attachés and representatives from eight ASEAN member countries.

Thailand to meet Geneva partners and ICRC to address border mines and civilian protection issues

In Geneva, Mr. Maris is expected to meet representatives from key states and the Committee on Cooperative Compliance under the Ottawa Convention. He will present evidence of repeated mine incidents along the border.

Furthermore, he will call on the international community to pressure Phnom Penh to cooperate in clearing mines. He will also meet with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to discuss civilian-targeted operations and the use of social media in conflict.

The International Committee of the Red Cross recently condemned the use of civilians as instruments of information warfare. Consequently, Mr. Maris will meet with the ICRC President to clarify these violations.

He emphasised that Thailand’s military measures comply with international law and treaties. Moreover, Thailand seeks to maintain peace, uphold human rights and prevent civilian harm.

Royal Thai Air Force readies Gripen squadrons and highlights technology transfer and operational benefits

The Royal Thai Air Force is also preparing to integrate two new Gripen squadrons. Air Chief Marshal Panphakdi Pattanakul, who is in Stockholm, said the jets will replace F-16s at Korat Air Base. He added that the overall size of the Air Force will decrease, but efficiency and capabilities will increase. “We are improving quality, technology and operational readiness simultaneously,” he said.

The Air Force Commander highlighted the importance of the offset policies included in the Gripen procurement deal. He explained that technology transfer and the creation of skilled labour will provide long-term value for Thailand.

Additionally, he praised the Thai Surin fabric design featured in the Gripen jets. He said public support encourages young pilots and Air Force personnel.

Furthermore, the Air Force maintains a fleet of F-16s, Alpha Jets and F-5s ready for missions. All aircraft operate strictly to defend Thai sovereignty. The Commander emphasised that all operations align with the United Nations Charter. He affirmed the Air Force’s readiness and commitment to national defence.

Thailand to emphasise defensive military actions and compliance with international law in Geneva

Meanwhile, Mr. Maris stressed that Thailand is a peace-loving nation. “Our military actions are proportionate, defensive and legally justified,” he said. He reiterated that Cambodia’s repeated use of mines violates international agreements.

Thailand aims to clarify this issue internationally and prevent civilian harm. The Geneva meetings, he said, will help the international community understand Thailand’s defensive approach.

Finally, the Gripen deal and international briefings demonstrate Thailand’s dual focus on national security and adherence to international law.

The ministry hopes these steps will hold Cambodia accountable under international conventions. At the same time, Thailand reinforces its position as a responsible, peace-oriented nation committed to diplomacy and the rule of law.

Further reading:

Cabinet green lights navy submarine and new Gripen jets. Acting PM says the details are ‘state secrets’

Swedish Nonproliferation and Export Control Agency reviewing Thailand’s Gripen jets deal. No suspension

Swedish Gripen fighters deal on hold as Foreign Minister refuses to sign off over Thai Cambodia clash last week

Thai air force opts for Swedish Gripen fighter jets in a rebuff to the United States and its F16 jets proposal

US turns down Thai request for advanced F35 fighter jets but offers less expensive F16s and F15s

Air force seeks eight F35 fighter jets at a time when Thailand’s defence budget finds itself at a low ebb

US to unveil new economic relations framework for Asia at ASEAN Summit as China warns of new cold war

China could be an economic time bomb sitting on Thailand’s doorstep as Evergrande collapse nears

With Omicron hovering, firms already suffering a cash flow crunch with the economy again in peril

UK Foreign Secretary visits Bangkok after AUKUS security pact further raises tensions with China

Trade pact with Hong Kong as Thailand negotiates both Chinese and new western trade relationships

US Ambassador resigns as Biden Presidency starts with growing tensions with China over Taiwan