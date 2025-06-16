A 22-year-old Chinese tourist fell to his death from the 21st floor of a Pattaya hotel early Sunday morning. Police found no signs of foul play. CCTV showed the man calm and alone before the fall. An autopsy has been ordered as investigations continue.

A 22-year-old Chinese tourist fell to his death from the 21st floor of a hotel on Pattaya Sai 2 Road early Sunday morning, June 15. The incident occurred at a well-known high-rise hotel, the name of which has been withheld by police during the ongoing investigation.

Police were alerted to the fall at precisely 8:06 a.m. Upon arrival, officers and rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation found the man’s lifeless body on the ground next to the hotel building. The area was quickly cordoned off to prevent public access and preserve the scene.

A white sheet was placed over the body to shield it from view. Investigators began collecting evidence from both the scene and the deceased’s room, located on the 21st floor.

CCTV footage shows tourist returned alone to the room shortly before fall with no sign of disturbance inside

According to police, the man had checked into the hotel alone and was staying by himself. A thorough search of the room revealed no signs of a struggle, forced entry or robbery. The room appeared undisturbed and the man’s belongings were intact.

Shortly before the incident, CCTV footage captured the tourist in the hotel lobby. He was seen speaking briefly with a receptionist, asking about a nearby convenience store. Then, he returned alone to the elevator and ascended to his room.

This footage provided a critical timeline for investigators. It showed that the man appeared calm and was unaccompanied in his final moments. Importantly, there was no indication that anyone followed him to the room.

While stationed at the hotel entrance, a security guard heard a loud noise, which he described as something heavy hitting the ground. He initially believed it might have been construction debris or an object falling from a balcony. However, when he checked the source of the noise, he found the body of the tourist lying motionless.

Police say no foul play was detected but all possible explanations are still being investigated by forensic team

After regaining his composure, the guard immediately contacted police. Officers were dispatched within minutes, with Police Sub-Lieutenant Sakayapap Chaidej leading the scene documentation.

As part of standard procedure, the police reviewed surveillance footage from multiple cameras throughout the hotel. The footage aligned with the guard’s statement and the timeline provided by hotel staff.

Although foul play has not been ruled out entirely, investigators found no initial evidence suggesting the involvement of others. Forensic teams are now focused on determining whether the fall was accidental, intentional or the result of some other cause.

To confirm the exact cause of death, police have ordered the body transferred to the Forensic Institute at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok. An autopsy will be performed as soon as possible.

Tourist’s family contacted to claim the body as officials await autopsy and check all leads in this tragedy

Meanwhile, authorities are working to contact the tourist’s family in China. They have been asked to provide identification and legal documents required to claim the body. Police say that, once the autopsy is complete and the paperwork is in order, the body will be released for religious rites in accordance with the family’s wishes.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are continuing to interview hotel staff, review security footage, and analyze forensic evidence from the hotel room and the scene below.

Although suicide has not been confirmed, investigators are keeping all possibilities open. They are also reviewing the man’s travel records, mental health history and phone data. So far, police have not released the man’s name, pending official identification by relatives.

The hotel where the incident occurred is a popular location for international tourists. It features high-rise accommodations, a rooftop pool and direct access to Pattaya’s bustling second road.

Tragedy adds to growing list of tourist deaths in Thai resorts blamed on falls and a lack of environmental safety

Following the incident, hotel management issued a brief statement expressing condolences to the family of the deceased. Staff were cooperating fully with the investigation, they added.

Pattaya, a coastal city about two hours southeast of Bangkok, is one of Thailand’s busiest tourist hubs. The area is known for its nightlife, beaches and high concentration of hotels.

Significantly, fatal falls involving foreign tourists are now certainly a regular occurrence in resort locations favoured by foreign tourists such as Pattaya and Phuket.

So too are an increasing toll of deaths linked to accidents caused by a lack of safety standards.

Local officials have reminded hotels to continue implementing safety measures, especially on high floors and balconies. Police also urged travellers to seek help if they feel distressed or disoriented while abroad.

