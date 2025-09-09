Horrifying tragedy in Nakhon Ratchasima as three year old killed in car explosion at a local village

A three-year-old boy was killed in Nakhon Ratchasima when a car exploded after relatives left him alone while collecting mushrooms, turning a routine forest trip into tragedy, as police investigate the running vehicle and possible negligence by the grieving women.

The charred remains of a three-year-old boy were pulled from a burned-out car Monday morning. Five women, his relatives, had left him sleeping alone while they foraged in a nearby forest. The explosion turned the vehicle into a fiery death trap in seconds. Mushroom gathering, a seasonal and lucrative activity, ended in tragedy for the child. Central police are investigating how he was left in a running car. Senior officers say charges of negligence could be filed against the grief-stricken women, whose work outing ended in unimaginable loss.

A peaceful morning turned to tragedy in the Huai Bong Subdistrict when a car exploded in flames, killing a three-year-old child left sleeping inside. The horrifying event occurred at 9:15 a.m. on September 8, 2025, in Ban Noi Phatthana Village, Dan Khun Thot District of northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province. According to local police, four deafening explosions rocked the area just moments before the car became a fireball.

Police Lieutenant Winai Sukphirom, Deputy Inspector of Hin Dat Police Station, was the first to respond to the emergency call. He immediately coordinated with fire trucks from both Huai Bong and Hin Dat Subdistrict Administrative Organisations.

As they arrived, thick black smoke was already billowing from a black Chevrolet Aveo sedan, license plate งน 9562 Nakhon Ratchasima. The car was completely engulfed in flames by the time the first fire truck arrived.

Thick black smoke rose from burning Chevrolet Aveo as firefighters rushed to control dangerous forest blaze

Despite the rapid response, the fire had already consumed most of the vehicle. Firefighters fought the blaze using both water hoses and extinguishers. However, the heat was extreme, and the flames had spread too quickly to save anyone inside. As soon as the fire was brought under control, rescue teams searched the vehicle. Inside, they found the small, charred body of a young child, later identified as Kittichai Nathaemthong, age three. His body had been burned beyond recognition.

Tragically, the boy had been left alone in the car while five women — all relatives or neighbours — went into the nearby forest. They had driven there together that morning to gather mushrooms and forest products, a common practice during Thailand’s rainy season. Before heading out on foot, they reportedly left the boy asleep in the back seat. Shockingly, the engine was left running.

According to police sources, the five women believed they would not be gone long. The forest was just a short walk away, and the child was peacefully sleeping. Nevertheless, within minutes of their departure, disaster struck. Witnesses reported hearing four violent explosions erupting from the car in quick succession. Seconds later, flames erupted from the vehicle and began spreading rapidly.

Four loud explosions are heard before the car bursts into flames trapping the young child inside the vehicle

Villagers working nearby heard the blasts and ran to help. However, the fire was already out of control. Thick smoke and intense heat made it impossible for anyone to approach the car. Several bystanders attempted to douse the flames with water and buckets of soil, but the blaze moved too fast. The child never had a chance to escape.

Emergency crews could do nothing but extinguish the fire and recover the child’s remains. His body was transported to Dan Khun Thot Hospital for an autopsy, which will be conducted by the on-duty forensic doctor. This step is required to determine the exact cause of death and whether any toxic substances contributed to the incident.

So far, police investigators have not ruled out any cause. While an electrical short circuit is possible, investigators are also looking into the vehicle’s fuel system.

Because the engine was running at the time, a fuel leak or overheating issue may have triggered the explosion. Importantly, police have confirmed that the investigation remains active, and further forensic testing will be conducted on the vehicle.

Police investigate cause of car explosion while assessing potential mechanical or electrical failures

In the meantime, the five women involved have been questioned. They are said to be devastated by the incident and are cooperating fully with investigators. However, police will also consider whether negligence contributed to the boy’s death.

Under Thai law, leaving a child unattended in a vehicle — especially with the engine running — may constitute criminal recklessness, depending on the circumstances.

According to local residents, the incident has shocked the entire community. Kittichai was described as cheerful and well-loved. He often accompanied his relatives on errands and family outings. No one imagined such a tragic outcome to what was supposed to be a routine mushroom-foraging trip.

Moreover, this tragedy has sparked new concerns about child safety in rural areas. While it is common for villagers to leave young children in vehicles during short stops, experts warn that even brief moments of inattention can lead to irreversible consequences. In this case, a few minutes proved fatal.

Community mourns child in bitter warning about leaving children unattended in vehicles in rural areas

Authorities have urged the public to avoid leaving children unattended in any vehicle, regardless of location or duration. Although the car was parked in a quiet forest area, the risk was real — and ultimately deadly.

As of now, no charges have been filed. Police are still collecting statements, examining vehicle debris, and awaiting autopsy results. However, officials have pledged a full investigation to uncover what exactly caused the fire — and whether it could have been prevented.

Funeral arrangements for young Kittichai are underway. His grieving family is receiving support from neighbours and local officials. A memorial ceremony is expected to be held within the week to honour his short life and offer prayers for healing.

In the coming days, investigators will also release preliminary forensic results. The community, still in mourning, is waiting for answers. For now, one thing is clear: a tragic lapse in judgment has ended in unimaginable loss.

Further reading:

Shocking details of a new born child murdered by parents with a criminal background in calculated act

Infant girl dumped by hard hearted mother at a bridge in Samut Prakan found healthy after stormy night

Shocking cases investigated by police in Pattaya and Bangkok of two dead babies. One may be maternal infanticide

Murder most foul in Pattaya as a 6 to 8-month-old baby found dumped in a bin by local scavenger