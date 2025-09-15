Drunken driver shows sorrow and remorse on Sunday morning after 3 people were left seriously injured

Drunken driver weeps and vows to quit drinking for life after a violent Ayutthaya crash early Sunday leaves three people seriously injured, including a woman with near-severed leg. Rescue teams acted fast and all victims remain in stable but serious condition.

Police and rescue workers in Ayutthaya were left stunned by a tearful scene early Sunday morning when a 24-year-old driver, who caused a serious crash while drunk, knelt on the ground, prayed, and vowed never to drink again. He appeared genuinely shaken, overwhelmed by the damage his actions had caused, and prayed for the victims, hoping they had not suffered life-threatening injuries. The aftermath of the crash was shocking: a 29-year-old man and two women on a motorcycle lay scattered on the road, badly hurt. Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital later confirmed the victims were in serious but stable condition, while one woman suffered severe leg injuries, and doctors warned her mobility could be permanently affected. Emergency workers described the scene as chaotic, with the driver visibly distraught and the victims struggling for survival.

A 24-year-old man wept and apologized after a car collided violently with a motorcycle, seriously injuring three people. Panupong, the driver, tearfully vowed to quit drinking for the rest of his life, expressing deep remorse.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 14, 2025, on Rojana Road, outbound, just before the Ayutthaya overpass in Khlong Suan Phlu Subdistrict. Police Lieutenant Samart Raksasak, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station, received the emergency call. Consequently, he rushed to the scene with officers from the Ayutthaya United Association and the Ayutthaya Rescue Unit.

Rescuers find three people critically injured, with one woman in life-threatening condition after crash

Upon arrival, rescuers found three seriously injured people on the road. A 29-year-old man riding the motorcycle was severely hurt. Moreover, two women riding as passengers were also critically injured. One woman was unconscious and had her right leg nearly severed, requiring immediate medical attention.

Rescue workers provided urgent first aid and coordinated with the Rajathanee Hospital emergency team. The other two victims were transported to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital for emergency treatment.

Investigators documented the crash scene carefully. Nearby, a Honda Wave 125i motorcycle was found, badly damaged and without a license plate. About 50 meters away, a white Toyota Yaris sedan with Bangkok license plates had overturned and crashed into a pillar under a U-turn bridge. The vehicle’s damage indicated extreme force, and its overturned position heightened the severity of the incident.

Witnesses reported seeing the sedan speed up the bridge before striking the motorcycle. Consequently, both vehicles were thrown off the bridge, landing violently in the grass below. The sedan flipped, while the motorcycle and its riders were hurled in different directions.

Another witness, working at a nearby motorcycle repair shop, said he saw the sedan approaching directly ahead when the crash occurred. He heard a loud collision and quickly called rescue teams to assist the injured.

At the scene, Panupong knelt down, clasped his hands together, and bowed toward the victims. He tearfully said, “I will quit drinking for the rest of my life. I hope the injured are safe.” His display of remorse was emotional and drew attention from bystanders and emergency responders alike.

Police secured the area and gathered evidence. They then took Panupong to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station for questioning. Afterwards, he was sent to Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital for a blood alcohol test. Police at the scene said the results would determine the legal charges and next steps.

Eyewitnesses confirm high-speed impact with alcohol likely contributing to serious injuries sustained

Eyewitnesses emphasised the high speed of both vehicles. Consequently, the impact threw the motorcycle riders violently from their vehicle. Rescuers noted that timely medical intervention likely prevented fatalities.

Lieutenant Samart highlighted that alcohol impairment is a significant factor in serious traffic collisions. Investigators continue to investigate the incident thoroughly. Preliminary reports suggest alcohol played a key role in the sedan driver losing control.

Moreover, the sedan’s collision with the U-turn pillar increased the force of the impact, worsening injuries. Emergency responders acted quickly and efficiently, saving lives despite the severity of the crash.

The victims remain in serious condition. Medical staff confirmed they are stable but under close observation. Doctors highlighted that first responders’ quick actions were crucial in preventing further harm. The woman with the near-severed leg is receiving specialised care to preserve mobility.

Local residents expressed concern about traffic safety near the Ayutthaya overpass. They called for stricter monitoring of speeding vehicles and tougher enforcement of drunk-driving laws. Consequently, authorities plan to review road safety measures in the area to prevent similar tragedies.

Authorities warn of risks from alcohol-impaired driving and urge drivers to take greater safety precautions

This accident highlights the dangers of alcohol-impaired driving. Experts warn that reckless driving continues to threaten public safety, especially at high speeds. Lieutenant Samart stated that the police will pursue legal accountability for all those endangering lives. Furthermore, authorities urge drivers to avoid consuming alcohol before operating vehicles.

The severity of this collision, coupled with Panupong’s emotional apology, underlines the tragic consequences of reckless behaviour.

Meanwhile, Panupong faces possible charges for reckless driving, drunk driving and causing serious injury. Despite his apology, legal consequences are expected to be strictly applied.

Police stress that remorse does not lessen responsibility and families focus on victims’ recovery efforts

Local police emphasised that remorse does not lessen responsibility for actions behind the wheel. The accident also raises questions about infrastructure and traffic safety in high-speed areas. Police and local officials plan to investigate whether additional barriers or monitoring could prevent similar incidents. For now, the victims’ families are focused on recovery while local police pursue justice.

This collision serves as a stark warning to all drivers. Alcohol, excessive speed, and inattention can have catastrophic consequences in seconds. Rescue teams, police, and medical personnel acted heroically, but public awareness and responsible driving remain essential. The tragic scene on Sunday morning in Ayutthaya reminds everyone that road safety can never be taken lightly.

