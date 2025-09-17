A two-month-old baby girl was mauled to death by a pitbull in Uthai Thani while her mother collected secondhand goods at the home, following a separate case where a two-month-old boy was brutally attacked by his drug-addicted father in Nakhon Pathom.

A two-month-old baby girl was torn from her stroller and mauled to death by a pitbull on Tuesday in Uthai Thani, northern Thailand. Her mother, Ms. Kanthima, had briefly left her to collect secondhand goods at a neighbour’s home—the same neighbour who owned the deadly dog. The horror came just a day after a two-month-old boy in Nakhon Pathom was brutally attacked by his drug-addicted father. The 28-year-old, Prakai Palrat, was arrested after violently assaulting the child’s estranged mother and then turning his rage on his infant son.

At 2:40 PM on September 16, police from Khao Bang Kraek Police Station received an urgent call from Nong Chang Hospital. A two-month-old girl had been attacked by a pitbull and later died despite emergency care. The incident occurred at a house in Village No. 15, Ban Rong Si Mai, Thung Pho Subdistrict, Nong Chang District. Immediately, law enforcement rushed to the scene with investigative teams.

Police arrive at the scene and confront an aggressive pitbull before investigating the tragic mauling incident

Pol. Col. Phet Kamphaeng Yuyot, Superintendent of Khao Bang Kraek Police Station, led the response. Alongside him, Pol. Lt. Wutthichai Chaiwut, Deputy Inspector for Investigation, and several officers investigated the circumstances.

Upon arrival, the officers saw Big, a two-year-old pitbull, roaming freely around the property. As a result, the officers hesitated to exit their vehicles. They requested that the homeowner, Ms. Lek, and the dog’s owner secure the animal before proceeding.

After Big was restrained, police investigated the garage area. They discovered a baby stroller and three toys covered in blood. Blood trails led directly to a nearby drainage ditch. Ms. Lek, who had taken the child to Nong Chang Hospital, still bore blood on her clothes and hands.

According to Ms. Lek, she had previously contacted Mr. Dusit, a secondhand goods buyer. He arrived with Ms. Kanthima and her two-month-old daughter. They placed the infant in a stroller while collecting items at the property. Meanwhile, Big, the pitbull, followed Ms. Lek outside. Unexpectedly, the dog returned to the stroller and attacked the child.

Mother struggles to rescue baby from pitbull attack, but child succumbs to fatal injuries immediately

Ms. Lek ran after Big, attempting to pull the child from its jaws. Certainly, she managed to retrieve the baby. She then rushed the infant to Nong Chang Hospital, but the child had already succumbed to her injuries.

The police confirmed that the dog’s aggressive behaviour directly caused the tragedy. Authorities are investigating potential negligence and public safety violations related to the dog’s owner.

Meanwhile, on the same day, a separate case of infant abuse emerged in Nakhon Pathom Province. Deputy Minister of Public Health, Mr. Anucha Sasomsap, visited a two-month-old baby boy critically injured by his biological father.

The father, identified as 28-year-old Prakai Palrat, is addicted to drugs. The assault occurred on Monday evening. It followed a domestic dispute between Prakai and the infant’s mother.

The infant had been left alone on a cushion when the mother fled with other children. Doctors reported the baby had suffered severe injuries and was experiencing persistent seizures. Consequently, treatment has focused on stabilisation. Surgery has not yet been possible due to the infant’s fragile condition. Pediatric specialists are monitoring him closely while administering medication.

Ministry officials provide support as a drug-addicted father brutally assaults an infant in Nakhon Pathom

Mr. Anucha explained that the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is providing care for the infant’s family. The mother remains in shock and fears for her safety. Moreover, the family has children from previous marriages, which complicates caregiving. Authorities are coordinating efforts between the ministry and the hospital to ensure all children receive proper protection and care.

Pol. Col. Phayap Sotharangkun, Superintendent of Nakhon Chai Si Police Station, confirmed Prakai Palrat’s arrest. The suspect admitted to assaulting his son due to frustration related to drug use. Legal proceedings are ongoing, with both drug and child endangerment charges filed. Investigators stated that the child’s condition remains critical, but they are determined to pursue justice.

These two incidents highlight serious societal problems affecting Thailand’s most vulnerable populations. Experts point to the country’s drug epidemic and financial crisis as contributing factors.

Families struggling with poverty and addiction face heightened risks, particularly for newborns and infants. The government and child welfare organisations note an alarming rise in abuse and neglect cases this year.

Child protection advocates warn of rising abuse and neglect among infants amid poverty and drug crisis

Child protection advocates emphasise that these are not isolated incidents. This year alone, multiple newborns have been abandoned or subjected to extreme abuse. Some victims were killed, while others suffered long-term injuries. Consequently, officials are calling for urgent reforms to protect children from preventable harm.

Dr. Surachai Chokkharachitchai, Director of Nakhon Pathom Hospital, stressed the importance of constant supervision and vigilance. Infants in households affected by addiction or domestic disputes are at elevated risk. He also urged community members to report unsafe situations immediately. Early intervention programs, counselling, and family support systems are essential to prevent further tragedies.

Local residents in Uthai Thani described the pitbull attack as shocking and terrifying. Many urged stricter regulations on dog ownership, especially for large breeds. They emphasised that proper restraint and supervision could prevent similar deaths. Authorities are reviewing current animal control laws to address public safety concerns.

Thai government pledges to improve child protection and prevent infant injuries from neglect or abuse

The Thai government has also pledged to strengthen child protection measures. Officials plan to monitor at-risk households more closely and provide additional resources for social workers. They have emphasised the importance of safeguarding infants in both urban and rural areas. Legal experts warn that negligence or reckless behaviour could result in criminal liability for caregivers or pet owners.

Medical teams in both Uthai Thani and Nakhon Pathom continue to provide treatment, counselling, and support for the affected families. Hospitals are documenting both cases to inform public health strategies and legal proceedings. Pediatric specialists are reviewing protocols for trauma management in infants, aiming to improve survival rates in severe abuse cases.

Public officials have condemned the incidents as preventable tragedies. They highlight that constant vigilance and safety precautions could have avoided both deaths and injuries. Authorities encourage parents, caregivers, and neighbours to report unsafe conditions immediately.

Communities and social workers mobilise emergency support while addressing child welfare challenges

Community organisations have mobilised to provide emergency assistance. They offer temporary housing, counselling, and financial support to families affected by crises. Coordinated efforts between social services, hospitals, and law enforcement are critical to preventing similar incidents.

The twin cases also highlight the deadly cocktail of poverty, addiction, and domestic stress. Experts warn that these factors increase vulnerability among children. Early support, education and intervention programs are essential to reduce future risks. Social workers stress that community vigilance and government accountability are vital to child safety.

In Uthai Thani, authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the pitbull attack. Meanwhile, in Nakhon Pathom, police are pursuing criminal charges against the father of the injured infant. Both cases have drawn public attention. The incidents have sparked renewed debates on child welfare, drug rehabilitation and social safety nets.

Hospitals and government agencies focus on trauma care and preventive measures for at-risk infants

Hospitals are also emphasising trauma-informed care for families. Specialists are treating both physical injuries and psychological trauma caused by abuse or addiction. Officials report that timely intervention can make the difference between life and death in infant abuse cases.

The government has pledged new initiatives to reduce risks to newborns. These include improved monitoring, expanded social programs, and public awareness campaigns. Officials are also considering stricter penalties for negligent caregivers and unsafe pet ownership.

Undeniably, these twin tragedies highlight severe risks facing infants in Thailand. A two-month-old girl was killed by a pitbull in Uthai Thani, while a two-month-old boy was severely abused by his father in Nakhon Pathom.

Cases expose urgent need for reform in child protection, animal control, and social support systems nationwide

Both cases reveal urgent needs for child protection reforms, stronger animal control, and increased social support. Social service officials continue to investigate and care for the children, while the public demands greater vigilance and accountability for dangerous dogs.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder that neglect, domestic violence and unsafe environments can quickly become fatal for the nation’s youngest citizens.

Communities, hospitals, and government agencies will work to prevent similar tragedies, but experts warn that ongoing vigilance and strict enforcement are required. Children remain Thailand’s most valuable and at the same tiem vulnerable members of society. Their protection must be, at all times, the top priority.

