Thailand’s interim government in hot water as it faces Cambodian scam allegations, former cop ‘Big Joke’ implicates minister “Ch,” a deputy finance minister resigned, while the opposition demands Thamanat’s removal amid intense public and media scrutiny.

Former top cop General Surachate Hakparn, aka ‘Big Joke,’ returned to the headlines Monday, deepening the government’s troubles. He claimed another cabinet minister, identified only by the initials ‘Ch,’ is linked to Cambodian scam centre networks, sparking fresh political and media speculation. Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob quickly denied being implicated. The interim government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is now engulfed in allegations tied to the Cambodian scam threat. A senior minister resigned last week, while the opposition demands Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow’s immediate resignation.

As the People’s Party renewed calls on Monday for Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow to resign over the Cambodian scam centre crisis, a new aspect of the affair was emerging. Already, a senior cabinet minister has resigned just over a month after being appointed amid the crisis.

The latest development comes with revelations made by former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn. General Surachate, widely known as ‘Big Joke,’ has decades of experience in combating organised crime. Notably, the top cop, known as a corruption buster, was himself removed last year after being charged in court.

However, he denies culpability and is still fighting to reclaim his role in the police and government service. He claims the charges against him were orchestrated by his enemies.

General Surachate, known as Big Joke, claims another cabinet minister is linked to Cambodian scams

Previously, General Surachate also extensively tackled Chinese triad gangs infiltrating Thailand with grey capital. Moreover, he led early efforts along the Thai-Cambodian border to stop cross-border scams and human trafficking. At one point, he exposed the Cambodian Chief of Police for obstructing the Royal Thai Police from rescuing thousands of stranded Thais.

Although General Surachate successfully rescued scores of Thai citizens, he admitted the number was far smaller than those actually held against their will. Consequently, many victims remained unaccounted for. On Monday, he revealed that another cabinet minister, identified only by the initials “Ch,” may have links to Cambodian scam networks. This revelation immediately drew public and political attention.

In response, the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Mr. Chaichanok Chidchob, clarified that the minister implicated was certainly not him. Indeed, he emphasised that the issue transcends individual politics and is a matter of national importance.

Deputy minister resigns following links to financier, while Thamanat faces growing pressure for removal

Last week, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Woraphak Thanyawong, resigned following links to under-fire financier Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Bens Smith. Mr. Woraphak had been in office for only 33 days. He denied any wrongdoing and vowed to pursue defamation proceedings against those smearing his reputation.

Mr. Mauerberger, or Smith, is an adviser to Cambodia’s Hun Sen and has been linked to the industry in international media and government reports. At the same time, he has initiated defamation proceedings against a People’s Party MP over accusations made against him in parliament.

Meanwhile, that MP, Rangsiman Rome, Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform, on Monday again demanded Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow’s removal. This demand followed Thamanat’s appointment as Chairman of a government super committee. Significantly, this committee was tasked by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul with cracking down on Cambodian scam networks.

Reports also reveal that Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat is a friend and associate of Benjamin Mauerberger. However, political insiders deny any misconduct or impropriety on Thamanat’s part.

Government faces rising scrutiny as People’s Party threatens no confidence move over scam links

Consequently, the government, only a month after being sworn in, faces rising scrutiny. Public unease regarding organised scam operations is now at a heightened level. As a result, the People’s Party has threatened a Motion of No Confidence.

In turn, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has warned that he could dissolve the House to protect governance stability. This has created a tense standoff between executive authority and parliamentary oversight.

On October 27, 2025, Mr. Chaichanok Chidchob gave a detailed interview regarding General Surachate’s revelations. He confirmed he was unsure who the politician with the initials “Ch” is, but emphasised it was unlikely to be him. Furthermore, he highlighted that Prime Minister Anutin has stated any individual found guilty must be arrested, regardless of rank or position. He added that this directive will encourage officials to act decisively. Consequently, law enforcement officers are expected to investigate thoroughly and without fear.

Chaichanok emphasises that combating scams is a national issue beyond personal concerns

Reporters questioned Mr. Chaichanok on whether linking ministers to scam operations concerns him. He acknowledged the issue is concerning, but emphasised it is not personal.

Instead, he explained that combating organised scams is a national and global challenge. Moreover, he stated that even if wrongdoing occurs within the government, authorities must respond fully. He reinforced that if officials uncover criminal activity, those responsible deserve prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

Mr. Chaichanok cited his international advocacy as evidence of Thailand’s commitment to enforcement. During his visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, to sign the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, he publicly pledged strict measures against cybercriminals.

He stressed that enforcement applies equally to political actors, government officials, and affiliated agencies. However, he cautioned that identifying the full scope of the scam networks will be difficult. Nevertheless, he emphasised that authorities must pursue every lead to protect the national economy.

Cabinet reshuffle could be needed as Chaichanok warns scam damages far exceed current estimates

Regarding the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, Mr. Chaichanok admitted uncertainty. He clarified that if a reset is necessary, it would not be about politics. Instead, it would reflect the scale and severity of the scam centre crisis.

He noted that only a fraction of the damage has been officially reported. Many victims have either failed to report scams or resigned themselves to their fate. Consequently, the actual economic impact is likely far larger than currently estimated.

“This issue is bigger than all of us, bigger than the government,” Mr. Chaichanok stated. He warned that the scams have far-reaching consequences for the national economy. Moreover, he emphasised that officials must act transparently and decisively. The Digital Economy and Society Ministry is actively monitoring developments to ensure effective responses. Mr. Chaichanok also stressed that political accountability is essential, even if multiple ministers’ names emerge during investigations.

The situation has already placed Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat under heightened scrutiny. While chairing the super committee targeting Cambodian scam networks, he is now facing allegations of personal connections with a financier under investigation by the opposition. Opposition parties argue that these ties necessitate increased transparency. Thamanat’s supporters maintain that no concrete evidence implicates him in wrongdoing. Regardless, the allegations are causing intense political debate.

People’s Party increases pressure while Prime Minister asserts rule of law amid ongoing scandals

Meanwhile, the People’s Party is leveraging legislative authority to increase pressure. They have repeatedly called for Thamanat’s resignation. At the same time, Prime Minister Anutin continues to assert the rule of law.

He insists that anyone found guilty must face justice, even if that includes senior government officials. Analysts warn that the unfolding scandal highlights the challenges of addressing cross-border crime while maintaining political stability.

The resignation of Deputy Minister Woraphak Thanyawong has already demonstrated the political consequences of scandal-related revelations. Lawmakers now face pressure to examine cabinet operations and assess ministerial accountability.

Public scrutiny remains intense. Reports indicate that many scam victims are unaware of legal avenues or feel powerless to recover losses. Consequently, authorities must combine law enforcement with public education and international cooperation to dismantle criminal networks effectively.

Chaichanok stresses systemic solutions and independent law enforcement are vital to combat scammers

Mr. Chaichanok stressed that the focus should remain on systemic solutions rather than individual blame. He highlighted that independent law enforcement agencies are critical to tackling cross-border organised crime. Experts note that these networks exploit gaps in regulation and enforcement across Southeast Asia. In short, they use pervading corruption which undoubtedly exists in Thailand. Therefore, political intervention must come with added determination to ensure effective action.

Public patience with regulatory and oversight agencies and committees is wearing thin.

Observers note that public concern has intensified as reports of both scams and failures to tackle infiltration continue to surface. Many victims have suffered significant financial losses. Certainly, this affects local economies and public trust. That unease is now focusing squarely on the short-lived government.

Consequently, officials are being urged to investigate all leads swiftly and comprehensively. Furthermore, the public wants to see arrests and asset seizures. International cooperation remains central, as cross-border transactions and cybercrime operations span multiple jurisdictions. The government has emphasised that addressing the source networks is essential for long-term prevention.

Overall, Thailand’s political world is under pressure from organised scams and potential ministerial involvement. The People’s Party calls for Thamanat’s resignation, while the Prime Minister has emphasised strict law enforcement. Investigations by law enforcement and oversight bodies continue, while political actors and the public await uneasily.

Government must balance accountability with stability as cross-border scams create political headaches

As the situation develops, the government faces the challenge of balancing accountability with stability. The involvement of senior officials, combined with growing public scrutiny, is a growing headache for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Analysts warn that failure to act decisively could erode confidence in both political and economic institutions. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are working to identify key players and dismantle the underlying scam networks. This includes financial intermediaries, political actors, and cross-border operatives.

The unfolding scandal also highlights Thailand’s commitment to international agreements. By signing the UN Convention against Cybercrime, the country has signalled its intention to enforce laws rigorously.

Authorities are expected to coordinate with regional partners to track transactions and prosecute offenders. The government aims to combine legal enforcement with preventative measures to limit future damage.

Cambodian scam centre fears threaten to engulf interim government amid severe economic pressures

Certainly, the revelation by General Surachate and the growing political scrutiny are threatening to engulf the interim government. This is happening before it has even begun its work. It is also coming at a time of particularly severe economic challenges.

Undoubtedly, there is a threat to the future of the government from the emerging crisis. This will occur either through a Motion of No Confidence in parliament or a pre-emptive decision by the Prime Minister to dissolve the House and call early elections.

In the meantime, the government’s credibility is on the line, with almost daily revelations showing the extent of the scam centre threat linked with Cambodia to Thailand.

