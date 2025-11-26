Swedish national arrested by Pattaya police after being wanted at home for an arson attack in Sävsjö

Swedish fugitive wanted for arson in Sävsjö, Sweden, arrested in Pattaya using forged German ID after overstaying visa. Thai police tracked him across the city, worked closely with the Swedish Embassy and are coordinating his extradition to face trial abroad.

Police and Immigration Bureau officers in Pattaya confirmed the arrest on Tuesday of a Swedish fugitive. The man, travelling on forged German documents, is wanted for an arson attack in Sävsjö, Sweden. Authorities also found he had overstayed his visa. Thai officials worked closely with the Swedish Embassy in Bangkok, which provided intelligence that the suspect had fled to Thailand.

Thai authorities have arrested a Swedish fugitive wanted for arson in Sweden. The man had been hiding in Pattaya using forged German identification documents. Pol Maj Gen Songprod Sirisukha, commander of Immigration Bureau Division 3, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday.

He said the suspect was subject to an Interpol red notice and faces charges over a building fire in Sävsjö city in Sweden’s South.

Thai police acted after receiving information from international partners that the suspect had fled to Thailand. Consequently, investigators tracked his movements across Pattaya before planning the arrest.

Immigration Police arrest Swedish fugitive in Pattaya using forged documents and overstaying his visa

Immigration Division 3 officers detained him on Monday, November 24 without incident. Upon questioning, the suspect admitted his identity and acknowledged overstaying his visa.

Authorities said the fugitive had relied on falsified German identification cards and driver’s licenses.

Furthermore, he used these documents to check into hotels and carry out financial transactions locally. Police explained these measures were intended to avoid detection and remain under the radar.

Following the arrest, officials handed him over to Pattaya police for overstaying charges. Meanwhile, immigration authorities coordinated with the Swedish Embassy to arrange extradition.

Pol Maj Gen Songprod said the arrest reflects heightened international cooperation. Moreover, it highlights Thailand’s commitment to preventing fugitives from using the country as a refuge.

Royal Thai Police tighten screening and track Swedish fugitive across Pattaya after arson Red Notice

The case also follows directives from the Royal Thai Police to tighten screening and crack down on transnational crime in tourist areas. Accordingly, authorities have increased vigilance across Pattaya, one of Thailand’s major tourist hubs.

Investigators said the Swedish fugitive had lived in Pattaya for an extended period. During this time, he booked hotels and conducted local transactions using falsified German documents.

Interpol had issued a red notice following the arson attack in Sweden, alerting international law enforcement agencies. Consequently, Thai authorities were able to match his appearance to the notice and confirm his identity.

The Royal Thai Police emphasised that the operation was routine but significant. Moreover, they said the arrest illustrates the efficiency of cross-border law enforcement collaboration.

Officials also noted that the suspect’s use of fake identification highlights a pattern among some fugitives entering Thailand. In recent years, authorities said, individuals have used forged documents to evade justice abroad.

Swedish fugitive faces visa overstay charges and later extradition. Police talk with Embassy

Visa overstay charges were filed in accordance with Thai law. Authorities explained that foreigners must maintain legal status while in the country. Otherwise, they face arrest, fines, and potential deportation.

Furthermore, police said the suspect’s extradition to Sweden will follow formal diplomatic protocols. The Swedish Embassy is preparing the necessary documents to ensure the man faces trial for arson.

Officials stressed that the arrest required careful coordination. Local police combined investigative work with international intelligence. As a result, the operation was executed efficiently and safely.

No injuries or violence occurred, and the suspect was transported to Pattaya Police Station for processing. Authorities confirmed that all procedures were conducted according to law.

Suspect remains in custody under supervision as police document evidence for extradition

The Swedish fugitive remains in custody under Immigration Division 3 supervision. Meanwhile, authorities continue to coordinate with the Swedish Embassy to finalise extradition.

In addition, police are documenting all evidence to support both local charges and the extradition process.

The arrest highlights Thailand’s ongoing crackdown on transnational crime. Authorities noted that fugitives attempting to hide in the country will be pursued.

Thailand has strong international law enforcement ties. Fugitives cannot hide in tourist areas

Furthermore, the case demonstrates that Thailand maintains close cooperation with international law enforcement, particularly through Interpol. Consequently, fugitives cannot expect a safe haven in Thai tourist cities.

Finally, officials said the operation shows the importance of intelligence sharing and careful monitoring of foreign residents. The suspect reportedly conducted his movements deliberately to avoid detection, using multiple false identities.

Immigration Division 3 and local police are maintaining detailed records of the case to ensure swift extradition. Meanwhile, Pattaya remains under increased surveillance to prevent similar incidents. The Royal Thai Police reiterated their commitment to enforcing laws and supporting international justice.

