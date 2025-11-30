French burglar on Koh Samui caught red handed with a house full of stolen loot when a victim walked in

French burglar on Koh Samui caught red-handed after police raided his home, recovering 13 stolen items including laptops, jewellery, designer watches, perfumes, a diamond ring, a JBL speaker and sneakers. Suspect admitted to theft and now faces criminal charges behind bars at the local police station.

A French burglar on Koh Samui got a rude shock Thursday when police raided his home. The 29-year-old expat, identified as Mr. Arezi by Bo Phut police, had stolen valuables from a neighbouring house. Officers recovered multiple stolen items and took him into custody to face criminal charges. He seemed unaware of the island’s CCTV coverage and strict, no-nonsense approach of Thai police to property crime.

Police on Koh Samui arrested a 29-year-old French man on Thursday, November 27 for allegedly stealing from his neighbour.

Bo Phut police acted with Surat Thani immigration officers to detain the suspect, identified as Mr. Arezi, at his residence. The arrest followed a report from a 25-year-old man from Chiang Mai. He said his rented house in Bo Phut’s Moo 5 area had been burgled.

CCTV footage from the victim’s home captured a foreign resident entering the property. Moreover, the video showed him moving in and out without permission, police said. Consequently, officers accompanied the victim to the suspect’s residence.

French suspect identified and located after CCTV footage shows him entering the neighbouring home

Upon entering the Frenchman’s house, the victim immediately recognised his missing suitcase and a portable speaker in the living room. Police said this discovery prompted a thorough search of the premises.

During the search, officers found 13 stolen items hidden in a brown suitcase. The total value of the recovered property exceeded ฿246,000, approximately $7,650. Among the items was a diamond ring worth ฿150,000, or $4,665.

In addition, authorities recovered a MacBook and an Acer laptop, three watches, several designer perfumes, a JBL speaker, and a pair of Nike Jordan sneakers. Police said all items were catalogued and photographed during the search.

The suspect admitted to stealing the items through a translator. However, he refused to sign any official documents, police added. Consequently, he was charged with theft from a dwelling and transferred to Bo Phut police station for questioning.

Police recover many stolen items from French suspect including laptops, jewellery and high-value gear

Under Thai law, theft from a dwelling carries a one-to-five-year prison sentence. In addition, offenders may face fines from ฿20,000 to ฿100,000, equivalent to $620–$3,110. Police said the case is now under formal investigation.

CCTV footage was central to the investigation. Officers said it clearly showed the suspect entering the victim’s home. Furthermore, the images helped corroborate the victim’s account of stolen property.

Neighbours told authorities they had no prior complaints about the French suspect. Police said routine checks are ongoing to verify his residency and background. Moreover, the investigation has not identified any other suspects.

The victim reported noticing missing items after returning home. He contacted local police immediately, leading to a rapid response. Police emphasised that collaboration between Bo Phut officers and immigration officials facilitated the swift arrest.

Police reveal CCTV footage proves theft while neighbours confirm no prior complaints against suspect

Authorities said proximity made identifying the suspect easier. The French man lives next door to the victim, and officers matched him with CCTV footage. No resistance was reported during the arrest, police added.

Recovered property includes electronic devices, jewellery, branded clothing, and personal accessories. Police said the victim could identify most items during the search. Moreover, recovered property is being securely stored until ownership verification is complete.

Legal proceedings are ongoing. Police confirmed Mr. Arezi remains in custody and is cooperating with investigators. Meanwhile, authorities are compiling a full report for the Surat Thani provincial prosecutor.

Officials said the investigation might expand if new evidence emerges. So far, the focus remains solely on the French suspect. Furthermore, police urged local residents to report suspicious activity immediately.

Authorities confirm suspect remains in custody as investigation focuses on recovered property

Authorities highlighted the role of surveillance technology in this case. CCTV footage, combined with direct evidence, allowed for a fast arrest. Consequently, officers were able to recover most stolen property quickly.

Police confirmed translations were provided during questioning to ensure the suspect understood the charges. Although he admitted taking the items, he declined to sign any statement. Investigators are reviewing all recovered items to confirm ownership.

Bo Phut police emphasised that the arrest followed standard procedures. Moreover, immigration officers remain involved to ensure all foreign residents comply with Thai law. Police said patrols in the area continue to prevent similar incidents.

The victim expressed relief after recovering his property. Authorities said he assisted in identifying items during the search. Additionally, police noted that all stolen items were intact and undamaged.

CCTV footage preserved as evidence while police continue interviews and prepare for court proceedings

CCTV footage will be preserved as evidence in court. Furthermore, police continue to interview neighbours and review security recordings for additional details. Authorities said no further arrests are expected.

Police confirmed that all recovered property is documented and stored safely. Meanwhile, legal proceedings are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Bo Phut police stated that they will update the public once the investigation concludes. Authorities also reminded residents that theft from dwellings carries serious penalties under Thai law.

