British woman on Koh Samui charged over running a busy beer bar through Thai nominees. Police traced ฿17.3 million in transfers to her accounts. The busy girlie bar remains under scrutiny while she faces criminal prosecution under the Foreign Business Act.

Immigration officers swooped on a bar controlled by a British woman on Koh Samui on Monday. The 60-year-old, identified as Ms Maxine, ran the bar through a Thai company, which listed two bar girls as majority shareholders. Police revealed Wednesday that the business generated ฿17.3 million in income since opening in 2023. The UK woman was interviewed and is now facing criminal prosecution for running an illegal business in breach of the Foreign Business Act. It is the latest move in an unprecedented crackdown on foreign-controlled enterprises across Thailand’s southern islands catering for tourists.

Immigration police on Koh Samui have filed criminal complaints against a British woman accused of illegally operating a bar. Investigators said she used Thai nominee shareholders to manage the business. Moreover, authorities traced ฿17.3 million ($536,600) in transfers to her personal accounts.

Surat Thani Immigration, working with Bo Phut police, confirmed Tuesday that the 60-year-old woman, identified as Maxine, faces prosecution. The case follows her continued operation of a Chaweng beer bar after authorities revoked her son Ashton’s visa and expelled him from Thailand.

Pol. Col. Naruwat Phuttawiro, chief of Surat Thani Immigration, said the action aligns with national directives. Authorities are targeting foreign nationals who use Thai nominees to front businesses that are legally barred to foreigners. He added that such practices displace local workers and violate Thai economic regulations.

Police investigate Chaweng bar where UK woman allegedly used Thai nominees to control operations

Investigators inspected Sin by Night Co., Ltd., a bar and restaurant in Chaweng, on November 24. Although two Thai women were listed as majority shareholders with 25.5% each, police said Maxine controlled and financed the business.

A financial review found that from 2023 through March 2025, more than ฿11.7 million ($362,900) in business revenue was transferred to Maxine’s personal Bangkok Bank account. Additionally, ฿5.6 million ($173,700) in cash deposits moved from the company’s Kasikorn Bank account to her personal account between November 2024 and March 2025.

The two Thai shareholders later told police that they were only employees and had no investment in the company. They said Maxine asked to use their names so she could operate the bar legally. Consequently, police said she retained full control over finances and management.

Furthermore, officers at Bo Phut Police Station interviewed both the British woman and the two Thai nominees on Wednesday, November 26. A Thai bar worker admitted her name was used as a nominee without financial involvement. This supported investigators’ findings that the business was controlled by Maxine.

Officers confirm Maxine managed staff, purchases, and company finances. Nominees had no control

Investigators said Maxine directed staff hiring, supply purchases, and daily operations. Moreover, employee payments were processed through company accounts, but funds originated from her control. Authorities said these records demonstrated her practical management of the bar.

On Wednesday, Naruwat and his investigative team filed formal complaints against Maxine, the two Thai women, and Sin by Night Co. All four face charges under the Foreign Business Act. The Act prohibits using nominees to operate businesses reserved for Thai nationals. Specifically, it restricts foreign ownership of food and beverage enterprises.

Authorities emphasised that if convicted, the suspects could face fines, imprisonment and business closure. Police said evidence from bank transfers, corporate documents and testimony formed the basis for prosecution.

Investigators also noted that Maxine continued operating the bar after her son’s expulsion, which drew official attention. Consequently, authorities conducted a detailed review of finances and corporate ownership. Moreover, records showed she controlled staffing, purchases, and day-to-day management.

Sin by Night Co. remains under scrutiny while authorities compile full financial and corporate evidence

Police said Sin by Night Co. remained operational but is under official scrutiny. They added that additional measures, including asset seizure or temporary closure, could be applied pending investigation results.

Legal experts said proving nominee control is central to prosecution. In this case, authorities cited account transfers and management decisions directly linking Maxine to operations and profits. Moreover, nominee shareholders received only fixed salaries without financial investment.

Investigators said they are compiling full documentation, including financial records, corporate filings and witness statements.

Bo Phut police confirmed the charges will proceed through the court system. Meanwhile, officials have not disclosed whether Maxine has retained legal representation or responded to allegations.

Police monitor Koh Samui businesses and enforce strict compliance with Thai ownership regulations

The case highlights stricter enforcement in Koh Samui, a popular tourist destination with numerous bars and restaurants often involving foreign investors. Police said they are monitoring other establishments to ensure compliance with Thai business laws.

Moreover, authorities described the investigation as routine and consistent with new national directives. They said the probe aims to enforce fair competition and prevent illegal foreign control of Thai businesses.

Police noted that prior inspections revealed significant financial activity and operational control by Maxine. Investigators traced company revenue flowing directly into her personal accounts over multiple years. They also documented her management of hiring, procurement and daily operations.

Bar profits confirm British woman’s involvement while nominees received salaries with no investment

Officials said the bar had been profitable, confirming substantial involvement by the British woman. The nominee shareholders repeatedly stated they only received salaries and contributed no investment capital.

Authorities concluded the arrangement was designed to circumvent foreign ownership restrictions.

Investigators said additional cases are under review across other provinces. They stressed that enforcement will continue against foreign nationals attempting to operate restricted businesses using nominees. Pol. Col. Naruwat said authorities aim to uphold legal ownership rules and protect local labour.

