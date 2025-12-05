Phuket buyers say they lost over ฿100m in a luxury villa scam, finding only crude shells, no land proof and a vanished agent. They claim the site links to a senior politician, as calls grow for a national probe into the stalled, high-stakes project, as far as they are concerned.

A group of ten Thai and foreign nationals travelled to Nonthaburi on Monday to meet justice activist Ronnarong Kaewphet. They said they invested about ฿100 million in what were billed as luxury Phuket villas. Each villa carried a price tag of ฿5 to ฿20 million. However, nothing has advanced on the site beyond a few crude structures. They said they never received proof of land ownership. They also learned the land may belong to a well-known politician. Meanwhile, the promoter’s listed office appears empty, and locals say they have never heard of the company.

A group of Thai and foreign buyers travelled from Phuket to Nonthaburi on December 1 to report losses they say now exceed ฿100 million. They sought help from the Foundation for Justice Restoration. They met lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet and presented documents, contracts and payment records.

They said earlier complaints at Thalang Police Station in Phuket had stalled. They also said the delay followed the discovery of a link between the disputed land and a well-known Phuket politician.

The buyers said a property agent named Chaiwat offered luxury pool villas priced between ฿5 and ฿20 million. They said he promoted the development as a high-end project on 16 rai of land. He claimed to own the land and to operate property companies, Alicha Grand and Alisha Property.

Buyers discover disputed Phuket land tied to top politician after agent’s ownership claims collapse

However, the buyers later learned that he does not own the land. They said records show the land belongs to a senior local politician who works as a vote canvasser for a major political party.

Sariya, a Thai woman, travelled with her Canadian husband. She said they trusted the agent after he showed them the site. She said he described the land as his 25,600-square-metre plot. She said he offered them a ฿ 15-million villa.

They paid a ฿3.3-million deposit. However, construction stalled. She said the building remains only a partial structure. She said they had planned to live there with their child. She said she is now six months pregnant.

She said the project convinced them because it appeared well organised. She said promotional material featured foreign models and professional designs. Later, she said the agent cut all communication without explanation.

Pregnant buyer and others find only partial structures after trusting project with polished marketing

Another buyer, 84-year-old Phuangphen, paid more than ฿20 million. She said she paid the full amount after the agent promised a completed villa. She expected to live there with her daughter after returning from the United States.

However, she said the house remains incomplete. She said only a frame stands on the site. She said construction is not even 50% finished. She said she cannot transfer the property because no finished structure exists.

Thongchai Thongcharan said at least ten buyers have come forward. However, he believes more victims exist. He said initial losses exceed ฿100 million. He said he paid ฿15 million for a villa. Yet he found the house unfinished when he arrived for inspection. He said the agent refused to meet him.

Later, he said the agent blocked every contact channel. He said he then learned the land belonged to a prominent Phuket politician. He said this raised concerns about outside influence. He said he fears local investigators cannot proceed without pressure from national authorities.

Victims describe huge losses and unfinished villas as the agent blocks contact and political ties emerge

Meanwhile, other victims described similar experiences. They said the project relied on foreign models in advertising. They said this created an impression of legitimacy.

They said the marketing framed the development as a luxury estate. Yet they found crude structures, abandoned equipment, and no workers on-site.

Second Lieutenant Raphasit Phatthasirichaisin, the foundation’s vice president, said the use of foreign models misled buyers. He said the promotional material suggested a credible international project. However, he said the buyers faced incomplete houses and vanished agents instead.

Moreover, lawyer Ronnarong said the case shows signs of public fraud. He said the property companies involved are linked to the son and daughter of a provincial mayor. He said documents show a connection between the agent and the firms.

He said more verification is needed. Yet he said the pattern is consistent with coordinated deception. He said he intends to take the victims to Government House or the Central Investigation Bureau. He said they need a national-level investigation because local progress is limited.

Promotional tactics and company links to local mayor deepen concerns as lawyer pushes for probe

Additionally, the victims said the stalled police process increases their concern. They said they fear undue influence because a senior political figure controls the land. They said several complaints at Thalang Police Station remain unanswered.

They said they want confirmation of ownership, company roles and construction responsibility. They said they also want investigators to verify whether the agent ever had legal authority to sell the villas.

Later, Ronnarong said he will file formal submissions to relevant ministries. He said he will organise collective action because individual efforts have failed.

He said the victims have extensive records, including contracts, payment slips, and photographs of the unfinished buildings. He said these materials show consistent patterns of unfulfilled promises.

Furthermore, the victims said they expected proper supervision due to the scale of the project. They said the villas were marketed as luxury homes with private pools. They said each house was advertised as move-in ready upon completion.

Stalled local police action and unanswered complaints push victims to bring case to national agencies

However, none of the houses reached that stage. They said several structures remain empty shells. They said the agent never presented building permits, land title clarity or final inspection documents.

Also, buyers said the project displayed detailed architectural renderings. They said these designs included landscaping, interior layouts and pool specifications. However, the real-world sites showed basic concrete structures. They said no sign existed of electrical systems, plumbing, roofing or interior work.

Then, after discovering inconsistencies, several victims tried contacting the companies. They said no staff answered. They said the office address provided by the agent was empty. They said neighbours at the address had no knowledge of active property operations.

Unfinished shells and empty offices contrast with polished renderings that convinced trusting buyers

Meanwhile, victims continue to gather additional documentation. They said more buyers may step forward once news spreads. They said many foreign investors could be affected because the marketing targeted overseas clients.

Ronnarong said the foundation will guide the victims through the next legal steps. He said the group will pursue action until a formal investigation begins. He said national agencies must review land records and corporate filings. He said the scale of loss requires immediate intervention.

Finally, the victims returned to Phuket after submitting their complaints. However, they said they will monitor developments closely. They said they expect transparency from investigators. They said they want a clear timeline for next steps. They said they will continue to press the case until authorities address the full scope of the losses.

