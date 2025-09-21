Marijuana is under scrutiny after a Moroccan woman fell from a Bangkok rooftop pool Saturday morning. Hours earlier, a 42-year-old Indian man plunged from a Pattaya hotel balcony, crashing through a restaurant roof. Both deaths are under police investigation.

Marijuana use is under scrutiny after a Moroccan woman plunged to her death from a Bangkok hotel rooftop pool on Saturday morning. Just six hours earlier, horror struck South Pattaya when a 42-year-old Indian man fell to his death from his fifth-floor hotel suite. His body smashed through the roof of a restaurant below, sparking panic among diners. Screams erupted as blood poured into the restaurant, leaving structural damage in its wake. Police say the man fell from his room balcony. Authorities are now intensively investigating both shocking and tragic incidents.

Two foreign tourists died in separate high-rise falls in Thailand within hours on Saturday. The tragedies occurred in Bangkok and Pattaya, authorities confirmed. A 21-year-old Moroccan woman fell from a Bangkok hotel rooftop. Meanwhile, a 42-year-old Indian man died after jumping from a Pattaya hotel balcony. Both cases remain under investigation. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing multiple witnesses.

The latest incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 20, at a hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 13 in Bangkok’s Watthana District. A 50-year-old hotel security guard heard a loud crash near the perimeter fence. Consequently, he discovered the body of the Moroccan woman, later identified as Ms. C, lying in the hotel parking area. Emergency services immediately arrived at the scene.

Moroccan tourist plunges from Bangkok rooftop pool early Saturday prompting emergency response

According to Lumpini police, Ms. C and her 19-year-old Moroccan boyfriend, Mr. Z, had checked into a fourth-floor room at 12:42 a.m. that day. Soon after, the couple went to the rooftop swimming pool area on the seventh floor. Mr. Z told police he was smoking marijuana with a male friend. Meanwhile, Ms. C reportedly used marijuana as well.

Mr. Z said that she began expressing thoughts about wanting to die. During a heated argument, she walked to the balcony near the swimming pool.

Tragically, she jumped before he could stop her. Police found no injuries or signs of struggle on Mr. Z. They noted his full cooperation during questioning.

Authorities are reviewing all CCTV footage for additional evidence. Moreover, Ms. C’s body was transported to Chulalongkorn Hospital for a complete autopsy. Police emphasised that toxicology results would be crucial in understanding her behaviour. Investigators are also exploring potential contributing factors, including substance use and mental health issues.

Police investigate Moroccan woman’s rooftop fall in Bangkok while reviewing marijuana use as a factor

Several hours earlier, a second tragedy unfolded in South Pattaya. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on September 19, Mr. Ganesan Perumal, a 42-year-old Indian man, fell from the fifth floor of a hotel on Thappraya Road. His body struck the roof of a restaurant below, shocking nearby diners. Rescue workers had to carefully extract his remains.

Police Lieutenant Phupha Hongyakul led the response alongside Sawang Boriboon Rescue volunteers. They reported no signs of struggle or theft in Mr. Perumal’s hotel room.

However, officers discovered evidence that he had attempted to hang himself using a towel tied to a clothing rack. The towel broke, forcing him to turn to the balcony as a final act.

A restaurant witness, 40-year-old Mr. Ray, said he heard shouting from the upper floors. Seconds later, he heard a loud crash as a body struck the roof. Blood dripped down, terrifying nearby tourists. Mr. Ray later saw the body of Mr. Perumal lodged in the roof.

Indian tourist falls from Pattaya fifth-floor hotel suite causing panic and structural roof damage at restaurant

Police Lieutenant Phupha confirmed that the body was transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital for autopsy. Authorities are reviewing security camera footage and interviewing hotel staff. Additionally, they are speaking with the deceased’s relatives, who arrived at the scene later.

The timing of the two incidents—just hours apart—alarmed authorities. Consequently, officials emphasised the importance of monitoring tourist safety in high-rise accommodations.

Bangkok police said Ms. C’s death appears isolated, though they are continuing all investigations. Pattaya police similarly noted that Mr. Perumal’s death appears self-inflicted, pending forensic confirmation.

Hotel management in both cities confirmed full cooperation with police. The Sukhumvit Soi 13 hotel in Bangkok stated that security cameras were operational. Similarly, the Pattaya hotel provided full access to security footage. Staff also assisted in gathering eyewitness accounts.

Authorities confirm hotels cooperate fully with police after two separate high-rise tourist fatalities in Thailand

Both cases highlight ongoing concerns over tourist safety. Authorities are urging visitors to remain vigilant in high-rise buildings. They also encourage those experiencing mental distress to seek immediate help. Thai police stressed that hotel operators must secure balconies and rooftops. Furthermore, clear warnings about potential dangers should be posted.

In Bangkok, police are examining the potential influence of marijuana on Ms. C’s actions. Mr. Z reported that both he and his girlfriend used the substance. Officials are awaiting toxicology reports from the autopsy. These results may clarify whether substances contributed to the fatal decision.

In Pattaya, investigators are evaluating mental health factors in Mr. Perumal’s death. Police discovered traces of a failed hanging attempt in his hotel bathroom. They believe he subsequently jumped from the balcony. Officers continue to review footage and interview witnesses to reconstruct events accurately.

Officials emphasise tourist safety and mental health following Moroccan and Indian high-rise deaths

Rescue teams described extracting Mr. Perumal’s body as difficult and dangerous. Officials noted structural damage to the roof and the position of the body complicated the operation. Sawang Boriboon Rescue volunteers assisted, ensuring careful removal for forensic examination.

Witnesses in both cities reported scenes of panic. In Pattaya, diners were confronted with blood and a body stuck in the roof. In Bangkok, the security guard’s discovery of Ms. C’s body prompted immediate police involvement. Tourists expressed shock and distress at both incidents.

Authorities continue to appeal for vigilance. Tourists and hotel staff are encouraged to report unusual behaviour or unsafe conditions promptly. Officials also highlighted the importance of mental health resources for foreign visitors. Families of both victims have been informed and are cooperating with authorities.

Panic erupts at Pattaya and Bangkok hotels as authorities urge vigilance and report unusual tourist behaviour

No criminal charges have been filed in either case. Bangkok police said Mr. Z is fully cooperating. Pattaya police continue collecting statements from hotel staff and witnesses. Both investigations remain open, pending autopsy results and forensic review.

Thailand’s emergency services stressed quick reporting and intervention in possible suicide or accident situations. Authorities emphasised that early recognition of distress could prevent similar tragedies. Both incidents have drawn renewed attention to mental health awareness for tourists.

Certainly, the use of marijuana by Ms. C, the Moroccan woman, will also be examined. For instance, the drug may have caused her to have an altered perception of her life at that time.

Police examine potential drug influence and accidental fall theories in Moroccan tourist rooftop death

CCTV footage, forensic results, and witness testimony are expected to clarify the circumstances. Police in Bangkok and Pattaya are coordinating closely with hospitals and forensic teams. Officials assured the public that all procedural steps are being followed. Both cases remain high priorities.

The dual tragedies have sparked questions about rooftop and balcony safety. Police plan to review building security standards and recommend preventive measures to hotels. Clear signage and access restrictions are among the suggested safety measures. Authorities urge hotel management to train staff to recognise distress signals among guests.

As investigations continue, law enforcement urges travellers to exercise caution in high-rise hotels. Officials emphasised that timely intervention, mental health support, and secure accommodations remain critical. Authorities are committed to ensuring lessons from these tragedies inform future safety measures.

The deaths of Ms. C in Bangkok and Mr. Perumal in Pattaya are sobering reminders of the risks tourists may face. Authorities are working to provide answers for grieving families while reinforcing safety and mental health awareness. Both cities have pledged to review hotel protocols to prevent similar tragedies.

