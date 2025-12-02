Foreign tourist collapsed in Phuket after consuming cannabis edibles, sparking scrutiny of Thailand’s booming ฿43 billion market and other hospitalisations of tourists and a toddler, highlighting safety gaps and regulatory concerns in the growing industry.

The collapse and hospitalisation of a foreign tourist in Phuket last Thursday has triggered fierce scrutiny of cannabis edibles in Thailand. Cannabis was only partially legalised in 2019, yet the edible sector has ballooned into a ฿43 billion market. Now the Phuket incident, along with the hospitalisation of a young girl in Chiang Mai, has put the industry under a harsh spotlight. Former Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has previously vowed to curtail or severely restrict the sector, a warning he first issued in July.

A foreign tourist collapsed on Bangla Road in Phuket on Thursday, November 27, after consuming a cannabis-infused snack. Witnesses saw the woman fall unconscious in the middle of the crowded entertainment area.

A local business operator then alerted the Patong Development Foundation. Rescue workers arrived quickly, yet they were blocked from giving aid. A foreign man, believed to be her companion, refused all offers of assistance.

Photographs later showed him trying to wake her as she lay on the pavement. He urged her to stand, but she remained unresponsive. Rescue personnel said they could only observe from a distance. Officials have not confirmed the woman’s condition after the incident.

Rising unease as cannabis edibles linked to hospitalised tourists and disputed claims over safety and conduct

Meanwhile, the case added to growing unease about cannabis edibles in Thailand. The collapse followed another incident earlier in the week involving an Indian travel blogger in Krabi. She said she and her male friend consumed cannabis gummies bought from a local shop. Shortly after, both lost alertness and were hospitalised.

They received IV treatment and slept for three hours in a private hospital. However, they then missed their flight to India. Furthermore, they also received a bill for ฿36,000. The blogger accused a hospital and a shop of misconduct. However, Thai netizens rejected her claims.

They noted she chose to buy and consume the gummies. They also pointed out that private hospitals charge high fees for all patients. The blogger later issued a public apology to the hospital.

Additionally, a serious case at the end of June involved a child not yet three years old. The girl consumed cannabis gummies at a birthday party. The gummies resembled ordinary sweets and had been left out.

Child hospitalisation intensified pressure as minister promised action, but government changed

The child appeared drowsy at school the next morning. Later, she lost consciousness. Doctors admitted her to hospital for urgent treatment. They reported fits and hallucinations linked to ingestion of the gummies. The incident drew widespread attention due to the child’s age and the product’s appearance.

Furthermore, there have also been incidents previously. On July 6, former Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsutin announced plans for urgent action. He said authorities would target the risks posed by cannabis edibles. He also promised steps to rein in broader sales of cannabis and marijuana products.

The pledge followed rising concern from the incident with the child. However, those measures have not been implemented. The new government, led by the Bhumjaithai Party, took office in September. No announced enforcement plan has followed.

Consequently, anxiety in the tourism sector has intensified. Phuket operators say recent accidents involving foreign visitors have also raised alarms. Marijuana or cannabis has been linked to a slew of deaths in tourist hotspots in Pattaya and Phuket this year.

Crowds, unanswered questions and new scrutiny as tourist collapse fuels online reaction and concern

They note that Bangla Road is one of the busiest nightlife zones in the country.

Large crowds gathered around the unconscious tourist on November 27. Bystanders filmed the scene while rescue workers were kept back. The lack of confirmed information about the woman’s final condition has fueled further attention.

At the same time, incidents involving foreign nationals have spread quickly across social media. The Krabi hospitalisation drew a strong online reaction. Many commenters disputed the blogger’s claims about local businesses.

They pointed to her later apology as a reversal of her accusations. The Phuket collapse then amplified those discussions. Users circulated images of the woman lying unconscious while her companion refused help.

Moreover, details of the June case continue to circulate. In June, the child’s symptoms were severe. Medical personnel reported seizures and hallucinations. They attributed the reaction to the gummies consumed at the party. The products looked like common candy. They were left within easy reach. The case remains one of the most serious incidents involving cannabis edibles this year.

Patchy rules and rising incidents expose gaps in cannabis oversight as tourists and children face risk

Cannabis products have been widely available since changes to Thai law going back to 2019. Edibles range from snacks to gummies. Many packages resemble ordinary confectionery. Consumers in tourist areas often encounter these items.

Several recent cases highlight confusion over dosage and appearance. Officials have not issued new national rules specific to packaging or potency. The absence of clear standards has remained unchanged since July.

Additionally, first responders in Phuket explained the limits of their role. They said they cannot provide direct care when a companion refuses permission. They also said they must follow established protocol. In this case, the companion’s refusal prevented treatment. The situation unfolded in full view of crowds and mobile phone cameras.

Tourism operators say they are assessing potential impact. Some businesses in Phuket have raised concerns about visitor confidence. They have not reported formal declines, yet they continue to watch the situation. No official data has been released regarding any effect on arrivals.

Calls for bans intensify as business groups warn cannabis threatens tourism, while cases mount

Many business concerns have expressed a desire to see cannabis limited, controlled or outright banned on the island. In July, People’s Party MP Chalermpong Saengdee called for cannabis and all associated products to be banned completely.

Still, such incidents share a common concern. Each involved the consumption of cannabis edibles. At the same time, each produced significant medical symptoms or required medical intervention. They all attracted national media attention. The former health minister made promises of action in July. Those measures have not been implemented under the current government. As a result, recent cases continue to generate public scrutiny and calls for follow-through.

The collapse of the Indian tourist and blogger in Phuket remains under review. The Krabi hospitalisation remains documented by the blogger’s own account. The June case remains recorded by medical reports.

Certainly, the people who use cannabis regularly in Thailand decry such stories or calls for its restrictions. Presently, the level of cannabis use in the kingdom has risen. Nevertheless, it is a small minority at only 15% of adults over 20.

In the meantime, cannabis edibles or infused products were the first signs of a liberalised cannabis industry after cannabis was legalised in 2019 for health purposes. Indeed, the industry has grown exponentially and is projected to be worth a staggering ฿43 billion in 2025. It is a rare success story in the country that has been reeling from setbacks over the same period.

