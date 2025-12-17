46 year old American wearing Ray Ban sunglasses detained in Surin on suspicion of spying on military

An American man, 46, in Ray-Ban sunglasses detained in Surin after photographing a military airport, fleeing into a park restroom and refusing phone access, as police questioned him for hours over suspected spying during the Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

A 46-year-old American national was detained by police on Tuesday after being suspected of spying on a military facility in Surin, a province at the centre of the ongoing border war with Cambodia. He was identified as Mr Joshua Bryan. Police said the man, wearing distinctive Ray-Ban sunglasses, attempted to evade officers by running into a nearby park and hiding in a public restroom. Authorities confirmed he was staying at a hotel in Surin and was being intensively interrogated by police on Tuesday evening over his activities.

Authorities detained a foreign national in Surin province after officers observed him photographing a military airport used as an operational base. According to police, his behaviour raised immediate security concerns. As a result, officers escorted him to Surin City Police Station for questioning.

Earlier, witnesses reported that the man repeatedly used his mobile phone near the airport perimeter. Specifically, they said he focused on areas adjacent to the military facility located near the 80th Birthday Anniversary Park in Surin City.

Meanwhile, the incident occurred amid heightened security measures nationwide. Previously, Pol. Maj. Gen. Siriwat Deepo, Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police, addressed a public alert regarding foreign mercenaries in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Police raise national alert after military intelligence identifies foreign mercenary risks in provinces

According to his statement, the alert followed coordinated assessments by multiple security agencies. Consequently, police increased operational readiness across several provinces. Furthermore, he said officers intensified surveillance activities and border monitoring. In addition, he urged the public to report suspicious individuals, vehicles, or drones without delay.

At the same time, immigration authorities tightened entry screening procedures. Specifically, the Immigration Bureau increased checks at airports, land checkpoints, and natural border crossings. According to police, these measures aim to prevent crimes involving ill-intentioned foreigners. As a result, coordination between police, immigration, and military agencies has intensified.

Earlier on December 16, 2015, reporters accompanied investigators from Surin City Police Station to the area behind the 80th Birthday Anniversary Park. There, officers located a foreign man whose behaviour matched earlier reports.

Witnesses described him as wearing a green military-style hat, a long-sleeved shirt, and black Ray-Ban sunglasses. Nearby athletes exercising in the park first noticed his movements. According to their accounts, he walked repeatedly along the roadside parallel to the military airport.

Witness observations and border patrol surveillance converge on foreign man near Surin military airport

During this time, witnesses said the man frequently used his mobile phone. Specifically, they reported that he appeared to photograph areas along the airport boundary. Meanwhile, officers from Border Patrol Police Unit 21 were positioned nearby. According to police, these officers had already been monitoring the man’s behaviour. Shortly afterwards, athletes alerted authorities through the 191 emergency system.

At that point, officers moved toward the suspect. According to police, the man realised he had been noticed. Immediately, he attempted to leave the area. He then ran into the nearby park. Moments later, he entered a public restroom. Officers said he attempted to hide inside. Police followed and surrounded the restroom shortly afterwards.

Soon after, officers knocked on the restroom door. An investigative team arrived at the scene. There, officers questioned the suspect about his actions. They then requested to examine his mobile phone.

However, the man refused to comply. Instead, police said he changed the subject repeatedly. Additionally, he prevented officers from touching the device. As a result, officers detained him and transported him to Surin City Police Station.

Suspect detained by a multi agency team at Surin City Police Station after attempted evasion

Once at the station, the suspect was placed in the investigation room. Subsequently, a multi-agency interrogation team assembled. Pol. Maj. Gen. Sukon Sriarun, Commander of Surin Provincial Police, personally led the questioning. Alongside him, the Deputy Commander attended. The Superintendent of Surin City Police Station was also present. In addition, Immigration Bureau officers joined the session. Military intelligence officers and Border Patrol Police Unit 21 officers participated as well.

During questioning, authorities formally identified the suspect. Police said he is Mr. Joshua Bryan, aged 46. He is a citizen of the United States and a resident of New Jersey. Initially, he claimed he had travelled alone. However, police and related agencies said they were unconvinced. They did not disclose the reasons for their assessment.

Meanwhile, officers confirmed his local accommodation. Police said he checked into a hotel in Surin City one day earlier. However, authorities did not release the hotel’s name. Likewise, they did not disclose his travel route or intended length of stay. During the interrogation, officers focused on his activity near the military airport. Specifically, they questioned him about the photographs taken and his purpose near the facility.

Police continue hours long interrogation as suspect refuses access to mobile phone data

In addition, officers sought access to data stored on his mobile phone. However, the suspect continued to refuse access. According to police, this refusal complicated parts of the investigation.

As questioning continued, senior officers remained present throughout. By approximately 6:00 p.m., the interrogation had lasted more than three hours. Police described the atmosphere as tense.

At the time of reporting, authorities had not announced any formal charges. They also did not confirm any link to mercenary activity. Police said the investigation remained active. Furthermore, they emphasised continued coordination between police, immigration, and military units. Officials said further updates would be provided as the inquiry progresses.

