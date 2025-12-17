Russian diplomats in Bangkok deny any involvement of its nationals in the Thai-Cambodian border conflict, blaming false outside reports and dismissing claims of mercenaries or drone attacks as unfounded, while the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia rolls on.

The Russian Embassy in Bangkok this week issued a sharp denial of any involvement by Russian nationals in the Thai-Cambodian conflict. In a defiant statement, officials blamed sources outside Thailand for what they called false media reports. The response followed a police alert in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday seeking a Russian mercenary allegedly linked to a drone plot targeting a local military installation. The episode revived unease after July reports claimed Russian nationals with drone expertise were working with Cambodia’s elite BHQ bodyguard unit during the conflict with Thailand.

The Russian Embassy in Bangkok this week issued a firm denial of claims involving Russian nationals in the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. Furthermore, the embassy rejected reports suggesting that Russians were acting as mercenaries for Cambodia, describing the allegations as false and unfounded. Moreover, the statement was released amid heightened security concerns in northeastern Thailand.

According to the embassy, the claims originated from sources outside Thailand. In addition, it said the reports appeared designed to damage the environment for Russians living in or visiting the country.

The embassy also stated that Russians in Thailand are present as tourists or businesspeople. Consequently, it said the allegations risked undermining their rights and safety. Additionally, it warned that the reports could harm long-standing bilateral relations.

Russian embassy in Bangkok firmly denies claims that its nationals are acting as mercenaries along border

The denial followed police action in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Specifically, police there issued a circular urging the public to watch for mercenary drone operators. Moreover, the alert specifically mentioned a Russian national. Consequently, authorities instructed residents to report suspicious activity immediately, which in turn triggered widespread attention in local and national media.

On Monday, police stations across Nakhon Ratchasima were ordered to monitor Russian nationals staying in the area. In addition, the directive cited concerns that foreign mercenaries could be hired to sabotage military installations. Furthermore, police highlighted risks to key economic areas in the province, which hosts several strategic facilities, including Wing 1 Air Base.

Police also said they had received information alleging that a Russian national was hired by Cambodia. Additionally, the individual was allegedly tasked with using drones to attack sites in the province, with Wing 1 Air Base named as a potential target. However, authorities did not disclose the source of the information, and no arrests were announced.

Nakhon Ratchasima police issue public alert for Russian mercenary linked to drone attacks on local military

Police in Muang district increased inspections of hotels and rental properties. Resorts, guesthouses, and private homes were included. Officers were instructed to verify guest information. The public was encouraged to report unfamiliar or suspicious individuals. Authorities emphasised cooperation from residents.

Officials also reminded the public of drone restrictions near military facilities. Flying drones within a nine-kilometre radius of Wing 1 Air Base is prohibited. The ban is intended to protect aircraft operations. Violations carry legal penalties under Thai law. Enforcement was said to be strict.

The Russian Embassy later responded directly to the police-linked reports. It reiterated that the information was unfounded. The embassy said the claims likely originated outside the region. It repeated concerns about the impact on Russian citizens in Thailand. It also warned of damage to bilateral relations.

Authorities inspect hotels and homes while reminding residents of drone restrictions near Wing 1 Air Base

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the embassy addressed Thai media reports. It said no Russian citizens were involved as mercenaries in border fighting. The embassy stated that Russia maintains friendly relations with both Thailand and Cambodia. It said Moscow supports only peaceful resolutions to disputes.

The statement referenced remarks by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Those remarks were delivered during a press briefing on December 11. The ministry said Russia supports peaceful means exclusively. It reaffirmed cooperation with both countries. The embassy said this position remains unchanged.

The conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border has raged intyensely in recent days. Clashes were reported in disputed areas. Both countries increased security measures. Diplomatic exchanges also followed. The situation prompted heightened scrutiny of foreign involvement claims.

The current allegations echo similar claims made earlier this year. In July, social media posts circulated widely. They alleged Russian mercenaries assisted Cambodia during the conflict. The claims emerged after fighting initially subsided. That de-escalation followed an intervention by US President Donald Trump.

Embassy emphasises no Russian involvement and urges peaceful resolution position with Thailand and Cambodia

At the time, reports claimed Russian mercenaries were linked to Cambodia’s BHQ unit. The BHQ was described as an elite bodyguard force. It is linked to Cambodian leader Hun Sen. The reports alleged involvement in drone warfare. They also mentioned training Cambodian personnel.

Social media posts included images of armed individuals. The individuals wore military-style clothing. Some uniforms resembled Cambodian and Russian gear. Captions identified them as Russian mercenaries. The posts alleged violations of a ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire followed Trump’s first intervention in the conflict. Despite the agreement, claims alleged continued attacks. Kamikaze drones were cited as weapons used. Thai forces were named as targets. The reports gained traction online.

Thai authorities launched investigations into the claims. The inquiry was conducted at high levels. Security agencies examined the images shared online. They also reviewed related communications. Officials sought to determine the origin of the materials.

Reports from July alleged Russian mercenaries aided Cambodia to violate a ceasefire with kamikaze drones

At that time, Deputy Defence Minister General Nattapol Nakpanit addressed the issue publicly. Specifically, the minister said that claims of Cambodia hiring Russian mercenaries were not confirmed. Furthermore, he emphasised the lack of verification and noted that authorities were focused on tracing image sources. However, no official confirmation was issued.

According to sources, a meeting was subsequently held at the Military Command Centre. Moreover, the meeting was led by the Chief of Defence Forces. During the session, officials reviewed intelligence reports, and some activity was described as suspicious. Additionally, the possibility of Russian involvement was discussed internally.

The reports also included claims of drone operation and training. In particular, it was suggested that Russian individuals might have trained Cambodian soldiers. Furthermore, control of drones during operations was also mentioned. Nevertheless, these points were not confirmed publicly, and authorities continued assessments at the time.

The escalation in July, moreover, included drone attacks near Chong An Ma, an area located in Ubon Ratchathani province. In addition, attacks reportedly occurred after midnight, which coincided with the first day of the ceasefire. Consequently, Thai forces were targeted during these incidents.

Thai officials review intelligence on possible Russian training of Cambodian forces and drone operations

Investigations examined the drones’ origins. Early assessments suggested possible Russian or Chinese manufacture. Officials did not confirm these findings. No evidence linked the drones directly to foreign operators. Military sources finally withheld definitive conclusions.

Further inquiries uncovered Russian-language communications. These were reportedly found on the Cambodian side near Chong An Ma. The discovery raised further questions. It contributed to speculation about foreign involvement. Officials did not release transcripts or recordings.

A video circulated on social media during that period. It showed a conversation between a Cambodian soldier and a Russian individual. The footage fueled speculation online. Authorities did not authenticate the video publicly. No official link was established.

Despite the volume of claims, investigations stalled. Thai security services found no conclusive proof. Sources later said the matter was dropped. Officials cited insufficient evidence. The focus remained on online material rather than field confirmation.

Investigations examine drone origins and Russian communications but find no conclusive evidence

Sources within the Thai establishment later commented on the issue. At length, they suggested interference was unlikely. They noted Russia maintained good relations with Thailand. Furthermore, Moscow would certainly seek to avoid involvement in the conflict. No further action followed.

The recent police alert in Nakhon Ratchasima revived public attention. It also prompted renewed scrutiny of Russian nationals. The embassy’s response aimed to counter that narrative. It emphasised denial and diplomatic consistency.

The Russian Embassy confirmed again that no Russians were mercenaries. It reiterated support for a peaceful resolution. The statement aligned with Moscow’s foreign policy position. No changes were announced.

As of now, no official confirmation supports the mercenary claims. Investigations have produced no verified evidence. Authorities continue monitoring security conditions. Diplomatic channels remain active. The war between Thailand and Cambodia along the border rolls on with rising concern that the conflict may spiral out of control.

Further reading:

Travellers being ‘restricted’ from entering Thailand as security risks linked to the Thai Cambodian war

War to continue says PM Anutin. Dismisses President Trump’s ceasefire talk as a ‘misunderstanding’

Confusion after Trump’s 20 minute phone call with PM Anutin. US side claimed a ceasefire was agreed

Thailand moves to election mode after King approves dissolution of parliament decree request by Anutin

Constitutional crisis again as Bhumjaithai MPs vote to uphold the veto power of the Senate over reform

Prime Minister Anutin’s best laid political plans sunk by Hat Yai unfolding disaster as failures emerge

Man last seen starving in Hat Yai found dead on Sunday by rescuers, another fatality from the disaster

Ebbing waters in Hat Yai revealed dead bodies as the disaster in the southern city sparks public anger

33 deaths and still rising as southern floods threaten to overwhelm the government’s dithered response

Rising ‘Water of Death’ sees Songkhla and Hat Yai facing worst flooding in 300 years say some observers

Northern Mekong River provinces battling the most severe flooding in 40–50 years after massive rainfall

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies

Wealthy young People’s Party leader aims to create a technology-driven and efficient welfare state