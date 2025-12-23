Police corruption war erupts in southern Thailand as an audio clip triggers the removal of Nakhon Si Thammarat’s police chief, sparks an NACC probe, divides officers and deepens scrutiny of the Royal Thai Police amid ongoing national scandals.

The provincial police chief in Nakhon Si Thammarat was removed on Monday after a scandal erupted, linked to allegations of corruption and threats. The move by National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet followed the online release of an audio clip, published alongside photographs of Police Major General Kriangsak Noonkliang and graphic captions highlighting key claims. The removal and rapid replacement of the newly appointed chief triggered mixed reactions within the force. Some officers expressed relief at his exit, while others supported the view that he was the victim of a coordinated effort to frame him.

On Monday morning, another major scandal broke inside the Royal Thai Police, triggering swift command changes and national scrutiny. The National Police Commissioner, General Kittirat Phanphet, ordered the removal of Police Major General Kriangsak Noonkliang. He had served as the police chief of Nakhon Si Thammarat province in the deep south.

The order came after an audio clip circulated widely online. The recording quickly spread across social media platforms. Shortly after, the issue escalated into a formal corruption probe. The alleged content placed a senior police officer at the centre of suspected bribery activity.

Accordingly, the National Anti-Corruption Commission confirmed it had opened a fact-finding inquiry. The NACC said it was examining both authenticity and substance. At the same time, it stressed that verification remained ongoing. The audio recording has not yet been officially authenticated.

Alleged audio clip places provincial police commander at centre of suspected kickback scheme

The clip is claimed to capture a conversation involving Pol Maj Gen Kriangsak. It also allegedly includes an officer from Chawang Police Station. The discussion reportedly focused on collecting illicit benefits from illegal businesses operating locally.

In particular, the voice attributed to Pol Maj Gen Kriangsak appears to demand kickbacks. The businesses mentioned allegedly include casinos and gambling dens. Moreover, the clip suggests pressure was applied to deliver money upward.

In the recording, the voice is heard issuing a blunt warning. “If I don’t get the money, you won’t get it either,” the voice says. The same voice allegedly threatens crackdowns if demands are ignored. As a result, the clip drew immediate public attention.

Meanwhile, Chawang Police Station responded with a formal statement. The statement addressed the viral audio directly. It also questioned the recording’s credibility. Importantly, police said the source of the clip remained unknown.

Local police question authenticity of the clip and warn audio may be fabricated by artificial intelligence

Pol Col Poowasit Wangkaew, superintendent of Chawang Police Station, spoke publicly on the matter. He said authorities could not confirm the identities of the voices. Additionally, he raised concerns that the clip could be fabricated. He also said it could have been generated using artificial intelligence.

Therefore, the station announced it would conduct its own internal review. The investigation aims to establish facts surrounding the clip. At this stage, no conclusions have been announced.

Following the audio’s release, action from headquarters was immediate. General Kittirat Phanphet signed a transfer order. The order reassigned Pol Maj Gen Kriangsak to the Royal Thai Police Operations Centre. As a result, he was relieved of provincial command duties.

Subsequently, Pol Maj Gen Pornchai Khajornklin was appointed acting commander. He serves as deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8. He assumed the role on Sunday, following the transfer order.

National police headquarters orders transfer citing need to protect investigation and public confidence

The Royal Thai Police explained the reasoning behind the move. Officials said the transfer was necessary for transparency. They also cited fairness and investigative efficiency. Crucially, they warned public confidence could suffer otherwise.

Pol Maj Gen Kriangsak had held the Nakhon Si Thammarat post for less than three months. He was transferred from Krabi province earlier this year. Before that, he served as deputy commander in Krabi for several years.

According to sources, his arrival brought immediate internal changes. Shortly after assuming command, he initiated several officer transfers. Some personnel reportedly viewed the moves as unfair. However, no formal objections were raised at the time.

Instead, tensions reportedly simmered within the force. According to local sources, dissatisfaction grew quietly. The sudden release of the audio clip then altered the situation. Soon after, command authority was removed.

Removed commander denies wrongdoing and says calls were limited to policy instructions from superiors

Meanwhile, Pol Maj Gen Kriangsak publicly denied wrongdoing. The senior officer appealed for fairness through media channels. He said he had no knowledge of the audio clip. In addition, he also denied involvement in bribery discussions.

In a brief telephone interview on Monday, December 22, 2025, he addressed the allegations. He said he had only made calls to issue policy directives. Specifically, he cited enforcement instructions from superiors. He also referred to concerns over inaccurate reporting of incidents.

Furthermore, he said he welcomed a full investigation. He confirmed his readiness to cooperate with authorities. At the same time, he asked the public to withhold judgment.

Inside the provincial force, reactions were mixed. Some officers reportedly welcomed the transfer. Others expressed relief after months of frustration. They began sharing criticisms within private LINE groups.

Divisions inside force as some officers defend former commander while others welcome his removal

Conversely, another group of officers defended the former commander. They said they believed he was innocent. Some claimed he had been framed by subordinates. They called for fairness during the investigation process.

While those views circulated internally, command leadership changed quietly. On the morning of December 22, Pol Maj Gen Pornchai Khajornklin arrived in Nakhon Si Thammarat. He traveled from the Provincial Police Region 8 headquarters.

Upon arrival, senior officers formally received him. Deputy commanders and headquarters staff were present. He then paid respects at the Nakhon Si Thammarat City Shrine. After that, he paid respects at the statue of Pol Maj Gen Khun Phan Raksa Ratchadet.

Notably, he gave no interviews to the press. He proceeded directly with command duties.

Current scandal unfolds amid ongoing national police controversies and high-profile corruption disputes

The scandal unfolded against a wider backdrop of police controversy. Over recent years, the Royal Thai Police has faced repeated scrutiny. Several high-profile cases have shaped public perception.

Most notably, former deputy national police chief General Surachate Hakparn remains embroiled in legal battles. He was dismissed from office last year. Since then, he has pursued court action seeking reinstatement.

General Surachate has publicly denied corruption allegations. He claims he was targeted unfairly. According to him, a network of senior officers orchestrated the case. He says they opposed his appointment as police chief in 2023.

In November, he called on National Police Chief General Kittirat to resign as he gave evidence to a parliamentary committee.

Investigations continue as no charges have been filed while interim leadership takes provincial command

That case remains unresolved in the courts. Meanwhile, it continues to influence perceptions inside the force. The current scandal has revived memories of those disputes.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, the investigation now proceeds on several fronts. The NACC continues its fact-finding process. Police units are also conducting parallel inquiries. The authenticity of the audio remains central.

So far, no charges have been filed. No disciplinary conclusions have been announced. Pol Maj Gen Kriangsak remains assigned to the Operations Centre.

For now, the province operates under interim leadership. Investigators continue reviewing evidence. The final outcome remains uncertain.

