Russian romance-scam boss busted at Bangkok airport. Cyber cops nab 31-year-old Gabriel Chilashvili over fake ATFX investments that burned a Thai businessman for more than ฿60,000. Warrants span 10 suspects. Nearly ฿2m seized as probe widens.

A Russian scammer tied to an online fraud against a Thai businessman was arrested on Saturday as he prepared to enter the kingdom via Suvarnabhumi Airport. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Gabriel Chilashvili, described as a key operator in a scheme that lured investors through fake online romances. The arrest stemmed from a 2023 case filed by a Nakhon Sawan businessman who lost ฿60,000 after joining an online trading programme. He had earlier befriended a woman online, later traced by police to Chilashvili and his operation.

Cyber police on Saturday arrested a Russian man at Suvarnabhumi Airport after a coordinated operation. Officers identified him as the ringleader of a romance-investment scam. The group targeted Thai businessmen online. Reported losses in one case exceeded ฿60,000. The suspect was named as Mr. Gabriel Chilashvili, aged 31, a Russian national.

Moreover, the arrest followed orders on Friday, December 26, from senior police commanders. Pol. Lt. Gen. Surapol Prembutr, Commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, led the operation. Additionally, Pol. Lt. Gen. Naradech Thiprak and Pol. Maj. Gen. Kritatch Bamrungratanayot assisted in the case. They instructed Division 3, CCIB 4, to investigate. The team included Pol. Col. Natthapol Ratnamongkolsak and senior investigative officers.

Police charged Mr. Chilashvili with conspiracy to defraud by impersonating another person. Furthermore, he faced charges linked to opening or allowing the use of bank accounts for cybercrime. He was identified as the group leader.

Investigation begins after Thai businessman is lured by fake online romance into gold investment

Meanwhile, the investigation began after a complaint from a businessman in Nakhon Sawan. In August 2023, he contacted a Facebook account called “Benjamas Inthaprasert.” The account operator posed as a woman. A personal relationship developed. Trust was built over repeated conversations.

Then the suspect persuaded the businessman to invest money. The group promoted gold trading via a platform called “ATFX.” Police stated that the platform was created and controlled by the criminal gang. The perpetrators promised quick returns and low risk. The victim believed the claims and transferred money.

At first, the victim received small profits. Consequently, he invested more money over time. His total transfers exceeded ฿60,000. Later, he discovered that withdrawals were blocked. The money could no longer be accessed.

Afterwards, the businessman learned from the cyber police about similar scams. He realised that he had been deceived. Therefore, he stopped sending further funds. He filed a formal complaint with an investigator from Division 3, CCIB 4. The case was accepted for investigation.

Police trace funds through proxy accounts to a Russian suspect and seize nearly ฿2 million

Subsequently, officers tracked the funds. They uncovered a sophisticated network of proxy accounts. Money was routed through 10 dummy bank accounts. Eight accounts were in Thai banks. Two accounts were in Russian banks. These acted as final recipient accounts.

Additionally, Thai accomplices withdrew cash from ATMs. The cash was then converted into digital currency. The digital funds were sent onward to accomplices. This process obstructed tracing and delayed investigation efforts.

Furthermore, police identified Mr. Chilashvili as the suspected ringleader. Officers applied for arrest warrants at the Nakhon Sawan Provincial Court. The court issued warrants for him and 10 other suspects. Police later arrested seven people linked to the dummy accounts. Officers seized nearly ฿2 million from associated bank accounts.

Later, investigators received information on the suspect’s travel movements. He entered Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport. Police moved in and arrested him at the airport. He initially denied all allegations.

Suspect on a student visa lived in Chonburi as police document social media fraud and money trails

Moreover, investigators reported that he lived in Chonburi province. He held a student visa during his stay in Thailand. He had travelled in and out of the country repeatedly. Investigators stated that his suspected fraud activity dated back to 2023.

Also, police noted that the network operated through social media contact, staged relationships, and investment persuasion. The suspects built trust first. They then introduced the ATFX platform. The platform displayed false profits to encourage further deposits.

Meanwhile, police collected digital evidence. Communication records showed messages between the victim and the suspect’s account. These messages displayed claims of guaranteed profits. They also showed repeated attempts to secure additional transfers.

Therefore, officers widened the investigation. They traced bank transfers across multiple accounts. The path repeated several times before reaching the final destination. The money trail included Thai and Russian accounts. Thai accomplices conducted withdrawals and cash exchanges.

Police classify gang as cross-border scam syndicate while seizing funds where possible

Consequently, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau classified the group as a cross-border scamming syndicate. The group relied on impersonation and false platforms. They also relied on complex banking structures. These structures hindered the recovery of funds.

Earlier, the victim was able to withdraw small profits. This encouraged growing investment. Later, all withdrawals were blocked without notice. The victim then lost access to his entire balance.

Additionally, the police seizure of almost ฿2 million formed part of the operation. The money came from bank accounts linked to the network. Investigators continued to review financial records.

Moreover, police confirmed that ten suspects were named in the arrest warrants. Seven were arrested. The remaining suspects are still under investigation. Officers are continuing to identify every participant.

Suspected ringleader remains in custody as evidence builds and cyber police pursue legal action

Finally, for now, the suspect leader remains in custody. Legal proceedings are underway. Investigators from CCIB 4 continue to collect evidence, including devices and banking data. Further charges may follow. Significantly, in public fraud-related cases, the Thai courts treat each count as a separate charge. Hence, the more victims identified, the steeper will be the consequences for Mr. Chilashvili.

Each count can lead to a 5-year term of imprisonment.

At the same time, authorities stated that the complaint from the Nakhon Sawan businessman was decisive. His records supported the investigation. The evidence guided officers to the wider network.

Subsequently, the arrest at Suvarnabhumi Airport closed months of investigative work. The case now proceeds through the legal system. Police stated that the investigation remains active. More arrests may occur as new evidence develops.

