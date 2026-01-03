Bungled detention sees murder and rape suspect deported back to Burma despite investigators' request

Immigration scandal erupts in Tak as a Burmese worker, later wanted for murder and rape, is found to have been deported before an arrest warrant was issued — triggering an urgent and sweeping probe into police and immigration failures.

Further legal action now looms as senior Immigration Bureau leaders and Tak Provincial Police probe the bungled handling of a Burmese murder suspect. Five days after Mr. Ton Ta Aung allegedly committed rape and murder, he was deported back to Myanmar. This deportation went ahead despite investigators requesting on November 15th that Phawao Police Station block the deportation of the dangerous suspect. Nevertheless, he was transferred to Immigration the same day and sent home the next.

Immigration authorities in Tak province now face a sweeping investigation. Senior Immigration Bureau figures ordered the probe. They cited the deportation of a Burmese man now accused of murder and rape. The suspect is identified as Mr. Ton Ta Aung. He was deported to Myanmar despite later becoming the subject of an arrest warrant. The incident has triggered concern and heightened scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the order follows an online post on January 3, 2026. A woman stated that her mother was fatally assaulted on November 11, 2025. She said the attacker was a Burmese employee. She further said the suspect was deported before trial. The post spread quickly. As a result, immigration leadership responded.

On January 3, 2026, Pol. Col. Sarawut Wathe confirmed the case details. He serves as Deputy Commander and spokesperson of Immigration Division 5. He stated that Pol. Maj. Gen. Sarawut Khonyai had received the initial report. The commander then ordered the Superintendent of Tak Immigration to investigate. The inquiry will confirm the full sequence of events.

Immigration officers deported suspect despite delay request. Murder arrest warrant later issued

Before the incident, Phawao Police Station had detained the suspect. Then, on November 15, 2025, officers transferred Mr. Ton Ta Aung to Tak Immigration. He was processed for deportation. On the same day, a letter reportedly requested a delay in deportation. The request was linked to suspicions of murder. However, police were still waiting for DNA test results. Therefore, an arrest warrant had not yet been issued.

However, deportation still proceeded. On November 16, 2025, Tak Immigration deported 50 Myanmar nationals. Among them was the suspect. Immigration officers reported that they had not received any official notice delaying deportation. They said no record existed of a confirmed request. This issue is now central to the case.

Later, police continued their work. On December 18, 2025, investigators from Phawao Police Station sought an arrest warrant. The warrant cited the charge of murder. Then, officers attempted to assume custody of the suspect. However, they learned he had already been deported. The discovery confirmed the administrative failure.

Immigration launches inquiry into procedural failures while seeking suspect’s return from Myanmar

As a result, Immigration Division 5 leadership ordered a full internal inquiry. The review focuses on Immigration Detention Center officers in Tak Province. Commanders stated that the facts show a clear procedural deficiency. Further investigation will now determine whether negligence occurred. It will also examine whether intent played any role. Therefore, disciplinary and criminal measures remain possible.

Additionally, the deportation has complicated the prosecution. The suspect is now outside Thai jurisdiction. Consequently, Immigration Division 5 has dispatched an investigation team. The team is coordinating with Burmese authorities. The aim is to locate the suspect. The goal is also to return him to Thailand for prosecution.

Meanwhile, commanders issued new operational instructions. Immigration officers must immediately report any request related to detention or delayed deportation. Reports must be escalated without delay. The directive seeks to prevent similar errors. Compliance is expected across all relevant units.

Commanders review timeline and communication lapses after murder and rape suspect deported

The case timeline remains critical. The fatal assault allegedly occurred on November 11, 2025. The suspect was then transferred to immigration on November 15. He was deported one day later. However, the arrest warrant was only approved on December 18. The time gap now forms part of the inquiry.

Additionally, Immigration Division 5 confirmed that Pol. Maj. Gen. Sarawut Khonyai is overseeing the investigation. The senior officer promises that any wrongdoing will face full action. He made it clear that both disciplinary and criminal liability remain in scope. He confirmed coordination efforts with Myanmar have already begun.

Furthermore, the inquiry will determine communication failures. Police reported sending a delay request. Immigration reported receiving none. Therefore, documentation handling and inter-agency coordination are under review. Records, logs, and correspondence will be checked.

Meanwhile, officers confirmed that Mr. Ton Ta Aung had been included in the group of 50 deportees. He was a Burmese national. He had been detained and processed through the Tak Immigration before deportation. The other deportees were also Myanmar nationals.

Additionally, the Superintendent of Tak Immigration has been instructed to cooperate fully. Reports are being compiled. Statements are being taken. Procedures are being examined line by line.

Officials stress legal process while social media focus continues on handling of deported murder suspect

However, officials have avoided speculation. They state that facts will come from inquiry findings. They continue to stress adherence to the legal process. The focus remains on documentation, custody and deportation procedures.

At the same time, social media attention continues. The original complaint came from the deceased woman’s daughter. She stated that the alleged attacker avoided trial. Her post brought immediate focus to immigration procedures and case handling.

Therefore, the investigation remains active. Immigration Division 5 continues coordination with Myanmar. Officers seek to locate the suspect. They continue to pursue his return to Thailand.

In summary, the case involves a deported Burmese national. He is now a suspect in a murder and rape case. Deportation occurred on November 16, 2025. An arrest warrant followed on December 18, 2025.

Immigration Bureau leadership has ordered a full review. Responsibility will be determined. Procedures will be examined. Legal action remains possible if the suspect is extradited from Burma.

