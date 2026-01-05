Two Myanmar nationals accused of murdering and raping a 57-year-old Thai woman remain at large after deportation, sparking outrage, public scrutiny and an urgent investigation into Thai immigration and police failures across Tak province.

Thai police and Immigration Bureau officers are scrambling after failing to detain two dangerous Burmese suspects, including a 50-year-old man with a military background, known to be sadistic. On Sunday, authorities confirmed that two suspects, not one as previously reported, remain at large. The case involves the rape and murder of a 57-year-old Thai woman in a field on November 11 last year in Tak province. The victim’s family is horrified by the sequence of events and fears her killers may never face justice.

The suspects are identified as Mr. Ton Ta Aung, 50, and Mr. Atue, 41, who are both Burmese nationals. Furthermore, reports indicate that Ton Ta Aung is a former soldier of Rakhine ethnicity and has a cruel character.

The case centres on Ms. B, a 57-year-old Hmong woman from Tak province. Specifically, she was working in a corn field at Ban Huai Phak Kut, Village 8, Phawao Subdistrict, Mae Sot District. On November 11, 2025, she was raped and murdered by the two Myanmar nationals. Initially, Phawao Police Station detained both suspects.

Immigration comes under scrutiny after the release of two Burmese nationals wanted for murder

However, on November 15, 2025, Ton Ta Aung was transferred to Tak Immigration for processing. Police reportedly submitted a letter requesting a delay in deportation due to suspicions of murder. DNA results were pending at the time.

Nevertheless, immigration deported him on November 16, 2025. The deportation included 50 other Myanmar nationals. Immigration officers later stated they received no official notice delaying the deportation.

Police subsequently sought an arrest warrant on December 18, 2025. By then, Ton Ta Aung had already been deported to Myanmar. Investigators confirmed this as an administrative failure. The deportation occurred five days after the murder and more than a month before the arrest warrant.

Immigration Division 5 leadership ordered a full internal review. The inquiry focuses on Tak Immigration Detention Centre officers, documentation handling, and inter-agency coordination. Both disciplinary and criminal accountability remain possible outcomes. Meanwhile, Thai authorities are coordinating with Myanmar immigration in Myawaddy to locate and extradite both suspects.

No progress reported in tracking Myanmar suspects while the family raises troubling concerns

As of January 4, 2026, no progress has been reported in returning the suspects. Tak Immigration officers continue searching the Mae Sot district and surrounding areas. Phawao Police Station has deployed investigative teams. Officers are tracking both suspects continuously.

The victim’s family has criticised the case handling. They noted that police did not send the case promptly to immigration. They also said evidence, including injuries on the victim and suspects, was not fully collected before deportation. The family expressed concern that the deportation would hinder prosecution.

Local residents have echoed concerns about procedural lapses. They questioned why the suspects were deported before police investigations concluded. Residents highlighted the military background of Ton Ta Aung and his dangerous reputation. Police reports describe him as particularly cruel.

On January 3, 2026, Pol. Col. Sarawut Wathe, Deputy Commander and spokesperson of Immigration Division 5, confirmed the details of the case. He said Pol. Maj. Gen. Sarawut Khonyai had received initial reports. Consequently, the Superintendent of Tak Immigration was ordered to investigate the sequence of events leading to the deportation.

Timeline of events under scrutiny as deportation occurred before the arrest warrant was issued

The timeline of events is central to the inquiry. The assault occurred on November 11, 2025. Ton Ta Aung was transferred to immigration on November 15. Deportation occurred on November 16, despite a police request to delay. The arrest warrant was issued on December 18. Officials have noted that this gap forms a critical focus of the investigation.

Immigration Division 5 issued operational instructions to prevent similar errors. Officers must immediately escalate any requests related to detention or delayed deportation. All documentation must be recorded clearly and filed properly. Officials stated that procedural compliance is mandatory across all units.

The deportation has complicated legal proceedings. Thai authorities cannot prosecute Ton Ta Aung while he remains in Myanmar. Immigration Division 5 dispatched an investigation team to coordinate with Burmese authorities. The team is tasked with locating the suspect and arranging his return for prosecution.

Social media post by victim’s daughter triggers urgent internal review of deportation procedures

Social media attention intensified after a post by the victim’s daughter. She stated that her mother’s alleged attacker avoided trial. Her post criticised immigration procedures and prompted rapid public focus on the case. Following the post, senior immigration officials ordered an internal review.

Authorities highlight that the inquiry findings would provide factual clarity. They confirmed that procedural compliance, documentation and custody details remain under scrutiny. Investigators are analysing all handling of the suspects and communication between agencies.

Ton Ta Aung was included in the group of 50 deportees processed on November 16, 2025. Immigration officers confirmed he had been detained at the Tak Immigration Detention Centre before deportation. The other deportees were also Burmese nationals. Officials are verifying the procedural handling of all deportations.

The other suspect, Atue, 41, was also deported. Authorities continue to track him through coordination with Myanmar immigration. Both suspects are wanted for the murder and rape of Ms. B. Thai authorities confirmed that neither has been arrested in Myanmar as of January 4, 2026.

Inquiry examines agency communications and operational failures in the deportation of suspects

The inquiry is examining inter-agency communication. Police claimed a deportation delay request was submitted. Immigration officials stated no official notice was received. Investigators are reviewing all logs, correspondence, and records to clarify discrepancies.

The deportation of a suspect with a military background has raised operational concerns. Ton Ta Aung is reported to have served in Myanmar’s armed forces. He is described by police as having a cruel nature. Authorities continue to emphasize the dangerous nature of both suspects.

Immigration Division 5 leadership directed the Superintendent of Tak Immigration to cooperate fully. Officers are compiling reports, taking statements, and reviewing procedures line by line. Investigators aim to determine whether negligence, miscommunication, or intentional errors contributed to the deportation.

The case remains active. Thai and Burmese authorities continue to coordinate to locate and extradite both suspects. Immigration Division 5 continues to mobilise personnel in Mae Sot district. Police investigative teams remain on alert.

Scrutiny grows over immigration procedures as internal review examines policy and accountability

The deportation of Ton Ta Aung prompted scrutiny of immigration procedures. Senior officers confirmed that the internal inquiry will review policies across all relevant units. The aim is to prevent future administrative failures.

Commanders stated that both disciplinary and criminal consequences remain possible. The inquiry is reviewing detention officer actions, communication with police, and adherence to protocols. Officials underline that findings will guide all further actions.

Legal proceedings are pending the extradition of both suspects. Thai police confirmed that returning the suspects is essential for prosecution. Until then, the suspects remain at large in Myanmar.

Authorities continue seeking extradition through the Myanmar immigration in Myawaddy. No timeline has been provided for the suspects’ return. Immigration Division 5 confirmed that tracking efforts remain active.

Public criticism focuses on the deportation sequence and gaps in police and immigration procedures

Public criticism has centred on the deportation sequence. Residents questioned why police did not retain custody until DNA and forensic results were confirmed. Officials stated that the inquiry will clarify procedural gaps.

The internal inquiry also examines whether negligence or intentional oversight occurred. Investigators are reviewing documentation handling, inter-agency coordination, and compliance with detention procedures. Senior officials stated that accountability will be determined based on verified facts.

The victim’s family continues to demand a full investigation. They highlighted concerns over lost evidence and delays in legal proceedings. Police have acknowledged these concerns and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing inquiry.

The timeline remains crucial. The assault occurred on November 11. Ton Ta Aung was transferred to immigration on November 15. Deportation occurred on November 16. Police requested a delay on the same day. The arrest warrant was issued on December 18.

Authorities emphasise procedural compliance and extradition coordination with Myanmar continues

Authorities continue emphasising that the investigation findings will provide full clarity. Immigration Division 5 reiterated that procedural compliance and accountability are priorities. Coordination with Myanmar remains active to secure the suspects’ return.

Both suspects remain wanted for murder and rape. Thai authorities rely on intergovernmental cooperation for extradition. Meanwhile, internal reviews of immigration and police procedures continue. Officials confirmed that both disciplinary and criminal measures remain possible.

The case highlights the administrative and legal challenges of cross-border criminal cases. Immigration Division 5 has mobilised personnel, reviewed procedures, and implemented measures to prevent similar lapses. Police investigative teams remain actively engaged.

The timeline, documentation, and inter-agency communication are key points under review. Investigators will determine how deportation proceeded despite pending legal actions. Officers are expected to provide full reports, while senior leadership continues monitoring progress.

Both suspects remain outside Thai jurisdiction as authorities continue tracking and extradition efforts

As of Sunday, January 4, 2026, both Ton Ta Aung and Atue remained outside Thai jurisdiction. Thai authorities continue efforts to locate, track, and extradite the suspects. Immigration Division 5 confirmed ongoing cooperation with Myanmar authorities. Police confirmed all procedural steps are being documented.

The investigation brings home the coordination required between police and immigration. Particularly given the involvement of migrant populations in criminal acts. Officials confirm that lessons learned will inform future protocols. Deportation procedures, delay requests, and custody handling are under close review.

The investigation remains active. Both suspects are considered at large and dangerous. Thai authorities continue pursuing their return. Immigration and police officials are working to jointly to resolve the case.

