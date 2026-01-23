Penniless Brit stranded for days on Koh Phangan after losing his wallet was found exhausted on a beach, rescued by tourist police after an embassy alert, given food, shelter and ferry transport, then escorted safely to Bangkok and handed to the British Embassy.

British national, Michael Lee, was rescued on Koh Phangan after being left stranded for days on a local beach, in a case that contrasted sharply with recent crackdowns targeting illegal foreign businesses on the island. After losing contact, family members alerted the British Embassy, prompting coordination with local tourist police. Officers later located the 45-year-old, provided temporary accommodation and food, pooled money for expenses, and arranged ferry transport to Bangkok. He was met on arrival and taken to the British Embassy, where plans were made for his return to the United Kingdom.

Thai tourist police on Koh Phangan intervened after a British tourist lost his wallet and became stranded, authorities said. The case unfolded over the last few days on the southern Thai island. The island is a major destination for international visitors. As a result, the response involved multiple agencies.

The tourist was identified as Michael Nicholas Lee, 45, a British national. According to police, his wallet and all ATM cards were lost. Consequently, he had no access to cash. Moreover, he could not contact his family.

Because contact was lost, relatives raised concerns. Subsequently, the British Embassy in Bangkok requested assistance. Officials sought help to locate him. At that point, the embassy alerted Thai tourist police.

Embassy request triggers coordinated tourist police operation to locate missing British visitor

The request was directed to Tourist Police Station 5. The station operates under Tourist Police Division 3. According to police, orders were issued through the chain of command. Specifically, instructions came from Tourist Police Commissioner Lt. Gen. Saksira Pueak-am.

Lt. Col. Winit Boonchit, an inspector at the station, confirmed the operation. He said officers were tasked with locating the missing tourist. Accordingly, teams were deployed across Koh Phangan. The search focused on tourist areas.

First, officers checked hotels across the island. Then, they moved to hostels and guesthouses. Meanwhile, other officers searched beaches and public spaces. In addition, police questioned staff in high-traffic locations.

After several checks, officers located Mr Lee on a beach. He was sitting alone near the shoreline. According to police, he appeared exhausted. He also appeared disoriented. The British national had been there for an extended period.

Search teams find UK man exhausted and disoriented after days stranded on Koh Phangan beach

Indeed, island police said Mr Lee had gone without food for several days. Moreover, he had limited access to drinking water. As a result, his physical condition had weakened. Officers described him as dazed and fatigued.

At that stage, police escorted him from the beach. He was taken to the Koh Phangan tourist police service unit. There, officers provided immediate assistance. Food and drinking water were supplied.

Then, the police arranged temporary accommodation. Mr Lee was allowed to rest overnight at the unit. According to officers, his condition improved after rest. His recovery was monitored through the night.

After his condition stabilised, police contacted the British Embassy. They confirmed his location and status. Subsequently, embassy officials acknowledged receipt of the update. Coordination then shifted to travel arrangements.

Police provide food, water and shelter. Stranded tourist stabilised before next phase of rescue

Next, police began planning his return to Bangkok. To do so, they contacted Lomprayah High Speed Ferries Co. The company operates ferry services from the island. According to police, the company agreed to assist.

Lomprayah provided complimentary transport for the entire journey. This included ferry travel from Koh Phangan. It also covered onward travel toward Bangkok. Police confirmed no charges were applied.

Meanwhile, officers addressed Mr Lee’s immediate needs. Because he had no money, officers pooled personal funds. As a result, they provided him with pocket money. The funds were intended for basic expenses.

According to Lt. Col. Winit, the money came from officers themselves. No official budget was used. Police did not disclose the amount. However, it was sufficient for travel needs.

Ferry assists police as officers pool personal funds to move penniless Briton to Bangkok

After arrangements were finalised, Mr Lee departed Koh Phangan on Thursday. The journey proceeded without incident. Throughout the trip, police maintained coordination. Communication continued with Bangkok units.

Before arrival, the tourist police in Bangkok were alerted. Officers were assigned to receive him. Their role was to ensure a safe transfer. They were also tasked with escorting him to the embassy.

Upon arrival in Bangkok, Mr Lee was met by tourist police. He was then escorted to the British Embassy. There, embassy staff took over responsibility. Further arrangements were made for his return home.

Police said the transfer was completed as planned. No delays were reported. The handover marked the end of the field operation. Authorities then closed the case.

Throughout the process, multiple agencies were involved. These included Thai tourist police and the British Embassy. In addition, a private ferry operator assisted. Police described the coordination as continuous.

Tourist reaches Bangkok safely as rescue effort delivers him to embassy without incident

According to authorities, the embassy expressed appreciation. Mr Lee’s family was also notified. They were informed of his safety. Police did not release further family details.

Mr Lee later commented on the assistance. He cited the speed of the response. He also referred to the friendliness of the officers. His remarks were relayed by police.

According to officers, Mr Lee said he was impressed. He highlighted the care he received. He also expressed confidence in local authorities. These comments were shared after the operation.

Police said Mr Lee pledged to encourage other Britons to visit Thailand. He referred to safety and support. The statement was attributed to him. No additional remarks were released.

The incident was recorded on 22 January 2026. Koh Phangan is located in Surat Thani province. The island maintains a dedicated tourist police presence. The unit handles foreign visitor cases.

Police close case as missing wallet was unrecovered. No criminal investigation, this was humanity

Lt. Col. Winit said the response followed standard procedures. He confirmed no criminal investigation was opened. The missing wallet was not recovered. No suspects were identified. This was a humanitarian operation.

Police focused solely on welfare and repatriation. As a result, no charges were filed. The case was treated as a loss incident. Authorities considered it resolved.

After the embassy transfer, no further police action was required. Mr Lee’s return to the United Kingdom was arranged separately. Police did not disclose travel details. The operation concluded shortly afterwards.

Officials said the case demonstrated interagency coordination. It also showed rapid response protocols. According to police, the matter was handled within established guidelines. No further statements were issued.

The uplifting story stands in contrast to four months of crackdowns on the popular tourist island targeting foreigners operating outside the law. These include running illegal business concerns and taking work from Thais.

