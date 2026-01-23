British tourist Joshua Sadler, 22, was found dead in a Bangkok hotel after nine days missing. No injuries or forced entry were found. His death sparked a major UK search, conflicting reports, and questions over delays, media silence, and tourism fears.

A young British man was found dead in a hotel room in Thailand after nine days without contact with his family. The case triggered widespread coverage in the United Kingdom. It also prompted coordination between British and Thai authorities.

On January 22, 2026, multiple outlets confirmed the death of a British national in Bangkok. Earlier, on January 13, police from Lumpini Police Station were called to a hotel in central Bangkok. The hotel is located in Khlong Toei Nuea, within the Watthana district.

Inside room 303, officers found the body of a young man on a bed. He was later identified as Joshua James Sadler, aged 22, a British citizen. However, other reports identified him as Joshua Kershaw, aged 21, from Grimsby, England. British media continued reporting under both names.

Police find British tourist dead in Bangkok hotel room with no injuries, no entry and no theft reported

At the scene, police observed no visible wounds. There were no signs of physical assault. There was also no indication of forced entry. Moreover, officers reported no ransacking or theft inside the room.

According to police, the hotel room appeared undisturbed. Personal belongings remained inside. Nothing appeared to be missing. As a result, officers did not immediately suspect foul play.

The discovery followed an alert from hotel staff. Earlier that day, a housekeeper went to the room. The guest was due to check out. However, there was no response to repeated knocks.

After waiting, the housekeeper used a master key card. Upon entering, she found the man unresponsive on the bed. She immediately notified hotel management. Police were then called to the scene.

Hotel housekeeper enters room after no response at checkout and finds missing British guest

Meanwhile, details emerged about Joshua’s last known contact. On January 12, he called his mother in England. He said he had arrived at his hotel. He also said he was going out to eat.

After that call, contact stopped completely. His phone later became unreachable. Messages went unanswered. Calls failed to connect. His family grew increasingly alarmed.

Joshua was scheduled to return to England on January 19. He was expected to arrive in London on January 20. However, there was no record of him boarding the flight. Immigration records showed no entry into the UK.

As days passed, concern rapidly escalated. Consequently, the family reported him missing. Authorities classified the case as high risk. British officials then contacted Thai authorities for assistance.

Last call to mother on January 12 preceded silence, switched off phone and missed flight home

Soon after, the case became major news in the UK. British media published repeated updates. Social media amplified the search. Appeals circulated widely across platforms.

Meanwhile, Thai officials, British Embassy staff, and volunteers joined search efforts. According to reports, searches extended across multiple areas. These included locations where Joshua was reportedly seen.

In addition, online groups coordinated efforts. Volunteers searched rivers and forested areas. Drones were reportedly deployed. Patrol boats were also used. Intelligence gathering was cited in foreign media reports.

However, confusion soon emerged over Joshua’s location. Early reports placed him in Pattaya. He was reportedly last seen there on January 12. Later reports contradicted this account. Subsequently, the British media reported that the hotel was in Bangkok. Police later confirmed the body was found in Bangkok. Nevertheless, some reports continued referencing Pattaya.

UK media, Embassy and friends launch search as reports clash over Pattaya and Bangkok locations

On January 21, the family confirmed the outcome publicly. Joshua’s mother posted online that he had been found. She stated he was no longer alive. She said arrangements were underway to return his body to England.

At that point, the nine-day search officially ended. The confirmation followed days of uncertainty. British outlets reported the news almost immediately.

During the search, the family launched a fundraising campaign. The appeal was hosted on GoFundMe. It sought funds to support travel and search efforts in Thailand. The campaign was organised by Joshua’s aunt, Jade. The family member posted detailed updates. She explained Joshua’s disappearance. She confirmed his last contact occurred on January 12.

According to her statement, Joshua spoke to his mother by video call. He said he was heading out for food. After that, his phone was switched off. Jade stated the family did not know which hotel he was staying in. As a result, they wanted to travel to Thailand. However, they said they could not afford the costs without help.

Family confirms death online as nine-day search ends and GoFundMe appeal funds repatriation plans

She also clarified the use of donations. If Joshua were found alive, funds would be returned or donated. If found deceased, funds would be used for repatriation.

By the time of reporting, the campaign had raised significant sums. Some reports cited £6,300. Others reported £9,940. Figures varied between outlets. Certainly, on Thursday night in Bangkok, 66 donors had already donated £10,720.

After the death was confirmed, the campaign remained open. The family said further funds were needed. They said costs included repatriation and funeral arrangements.

Following the announcement, Jade posted another update. She confirmed Joshua was found dead in his Bangkok hotel room. Of course, she confirmed the family was devastated. In the meantime, she thanked those who shared information and donated. She acknowledged messages of support. At this time, she confirmed the funds raised would be used to bring Joshua home.

Case sparks questions in Thailand over media silence, tourism fears and delay in finding Joshua

Meanwhile, the case later drew attention in Thailand through local networks. A missing person poster circulated widely online. Expat and tourist Facebook groups shared the appeal. However, some Thai social media users questioned the absence of local media coverage. They noted the story received extensive UK attention. Yet Thai outlets initially reported little.

One theory is that the country is concerned about negative publicity impacting the foreign tourism market. Arrivals to Thailand in January 2026 are projected to be down by 18%. The reason for this is stark: a continuous flow of negative stories.

Of course, the fact that the young man had two identities may also have thwarted police efforts to find him. Undoubtedly, in the last few years, local reporting of tourist misadventures or incidents has been notably muted. For instance, the story of Belgian man Mr Danny Lemmens, who was viciously attacked in April 2024 in Hua Hin by a German under the influence of drugs. He later died in Belgium, and the story was only unearthed by Belgian media.

Others questioned the timeline of this story. They asked why the family was not notified sooner that a young man had passed away in his room. Some pointed out that hotels typically hold guest identification. Indeed, it seems inconceivable that a search for a missing man did not include a visit to his hotel room.

Additionally, online speculation appeared. However, no official conclusions were released. Thai authorities did not comment on online claims. One report cited Thai officials confirming the discovery of a body. It stated forensic examination was underway. It also said identification procedures were ongoing.

Conflicting reports persist as police release no cause of death and prepare repatriation to the UK

Another report claimed the body was found in a remote area. This conflicted with police statements. Authorities did not clarify the discrepancy. As of January 22, Thai police had not released a cause of death. They also had not issued a formal public statement. No arrests were reported.

Police confirmed there were no visible signs of violence. They did not indicate foul play. The investigation remains open. At the same time, preparations began for repatriation. The body was being prepared for return to the UK. British and Thai officials remained in contact.

For now, official findings remain pending. Authorities have released no further details. The case continues under investigation.

