Cowardly bandit in Udon Thani pulls a 9mm on a gold shop owner demanding ฿200,000, is shot in the shoulder, trapped inside and then shoots himself in the temple, dying instantly as police and witnesses confirm the shocking armed standoff.

A well-prepared Udon Thani gold shopkeeper outgunned a would-be robber on Tuesday afternoon. The 51-year-old, Mr. Sakda, pulled a 9mm pistol on the shop owner and demanded money. She responded with a .38 calibre Smith & Wesson revolver, hitting him in the arm. Trapped and wounded, the thief backed into a corner and shot himself in the right temple, dying instantly.

A gunman attempting to rob a gold shop in Udon Thani Province shot himself to death after being wounded in a shootout with the shop owner. The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 11, 2015, at approximately 4:40 p.m., at a gold shop opposite Khong Cow Market in Ban Lueam Subdistrict, Mueang District.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Mr. Sakda, 51, from Ban Sang Kwang, Tao Hai Subdistrict, Phen District, drove a white Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck, license plate Phor Kor 2093 Chanthaburi, to the shop. He presented a gold necklace for examination, claiming he had previously pawned it.

However, the shop owner, a woman trained in firearms and married to a police colonel, determined the gold was fake. Consequently, the suspect drew a 9mm TAURUS G30 pistol and demanded ฿200,000 in cash.

Owner retrieves revolver and fires at armed suspect, wounding him in shootout inside the gold shop

The shop owner moved quickly to the back of the store. She retrieved a .38 calibre SMITH & WESSON revolver to protect herself. At that moment, a gunfight began inside the shop. During the exchange, the shop owner fired at the suspect, hitting him in the left shoulder.

Meanwhile, nearby CCTV cameras recorded eight consecutive gunshots. Additionally, neighbouring shops reported hearing loud noises resembling a closing gold shop door, followed by multiple shots.

The suspect then retreated to a corner of the shop, wounded and trapped. Subsequently, he raised his own pistol and shot himself in the right temple. He died instantly. Police confirmed that his death was self-inflicted.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 5:00 p.m., following a report from the shop owner. Emergency responders from Sawang Methadham Rescue and Udon Thani Hospital assisted at the site. Forensic officers documented the scene.

Suspect found dead sitting against a chair as shop owner recounts how she fired shots in defence

The suspect’s body was found sitting against a red chair, with his head resting on a wooden chair. His 9mm pistol lay between his legs. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, jeans, and black sneakers.

Police questioned the shop owner, who reported that the suspect had initially attempted to pawn a gold necklace. When it was found to be counterfeit, he escalated the situation by drawing a gun. She delayed him, claiming she would retrieve the money, but instead armed herself and contacted the police.

According to Pol. Col. Chakaj Thiamwong, Deputy Commander of Udon Thani Provincial Police, said the shop owner’s quick thinking prevented further escalation. She fired at the suspect multiple times before he shot himself. The suspect had no accomplices at the scene.

Lieutenant Supachai Leualon, Deputy Inspector of Muang Udon Thani Police Station, confirmed that eight shots were fired during the confrontation. The suspect sustained a single gunshot wound to his left shoulder. Unable to escape the shop, he took his own life.

Police secure scene with suspect’s truck and firearms while witnesses confirm gunfire. Shop owner unharmed

In front of the shop, the suspect’s Mitsubishi Triton remained parked. Police confirmed it was registered to him. Officers cordoned off the area and secured evidence, including the firearms and spent shell casings.

Witnesses from neighbouring shops reported seeing the suspect enter the gold shop and then hearing repeated gunfire. Later, they saw the shop owner emerge unharmed. CCTV confirmed these accounts.

Police investigations indicated that the shop owner, a trained shooter and spouse of a police colonel, acted in self-defence. She did not sustain injuries during the confrontation. Her revolver fired several shots, hitting the suspect in the shoulder.

Forensic officers noted the suspect’s gunshot wound to the shoulder occurred before his fatal self-inflicted shot. Ballistics tests confirmed that the 9mm pistol found beside the body was used in the suicide. Police continue to examine the trajectory of all bullets fired inside the shop.

Timeline shows suspect entered shop with fake gold and demanded cash before fatal gunfight ensued

The timeline of events, as reconstructed from witness statements, CCTV, and police reports, indicates the suspect entered the shop around 4:40 p.m. He produced the fake gold necklace and demanded ฿200,000 after the owner refused to accept it. The gunfight followed immediately.

After being shot, the suspect attempted to escape but could not due to the shop’s automatic door lock system. Consequently, he retreated to a corner of the shop and shot himself. Police arrived soon after and found the scene as described.

Authorities confirmed that no one else was present during the incident. The shop owner was alone in defending herself. Police also verified that the suspect had no known accomplices in the area.

Additional details from police indicated that the suspect had previously claimed to have pawned the gold necklace elsewhere. However, the shop owner’s inspection revealed it was counterfeit. The refusal to buy or pawn the necklace triggered the escalation.

Officers seize firearms, truck and evidence. Ballistics confirm suspect shot himself after failed escape

Officers have recovered both firearms, the spent cartridges, the suspect’s pickup truck, and all physical evidence from the scene. Ballistics and forensic reports are underway to verify the sequence of shots.

Police emphasised that the suspect’s self-inflicted gunshot occurred after he realised he could not leave the shop. The shop’s security measures, including the automatic door lock, prevented his escape.

Witnesses described the incident as rapid and violent. They heard repeated gunshots and saw the suspect collapse in the shop. No other civilians were injured.

Authorities continue to question neighbouring business owners to confirm details of the incident. CCTV footage from multiple angles is being reviewed. Police are documenting all evidence before closing the initial investigation.

Police confirm shop owner acted in self-defence as investigation continues into suspect’s actions

Pol. Col. Chakaj Thiamwong stated that the suspect’s actions and the shop owner’s defence have been thoroughly documented. The shop owner is cooperating fully with authorities. No charges have been filed against her.

The investigation remains open as forensic analysis continues. Police are reviewing ballistic evidence, witness accounts, and CCTV footage. They aim to confirm the precise sequence of events leading to the suspect’s death.

The incident highlights the risks of armed robbery attempts. Police confirmed that the suspect acted alone, brought a firearm, and demanded cash after presenting counterfeit gold.

Emergency response teams confirmed that the shop owner sustained no injuries. She returned to the back of the shop during the gunfight and maintained control until police arrived.

Suspect’s truck remains at scene as officers collect evidence and review shop security measures

The suspect’s pickup truck, still parked in front of the shop, was registered to him. Police confirmed there was no attempt to remove the vehicle or tamper with evidence.

Investigators continue to collect statements and forensic evidence. They are analysing whether additional security measures could have influenced the outcome. Police confirmed the shop owner followed proper defensive protocols.

The gold shop reopened for limited business after police concluded initial evidence collection. Authorities continue to monitor the area for safety and security.

Police are compiling a final report that includes forensic analysis, ballistics, witness statements and CCTV verification. All findings will remain in official records for further reference.

