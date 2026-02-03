Fish porridge fugitive caught: Thai police arrest Hong Kong murder suspect who hid in Bangkok for 32 years as a shop owner. Mui Yiu Keung, wanted since 1989, now faces extradition.

A 62-year-old Chinese man has been arrested in Bangkok on suspicion of a 1989 murder in Hong Kong. He arrived in Thailand in 1994, five years after the alleged killing in the former British colony. A body was found buried on a beach. The foreigner later ran a factory in Samut Prakan before opening a fish head porridge shop in Bangkok’s Lam Phak Chi area. Known locally as “Ah Pae,” he was in fact Mui Yiu Keung from Hong Kong, who married a Thai woman and had three children. Authorities are now moving to extradite him to Hong Kong to face trial.

Thai police have arrested a Chinese national wanted for murder in Hong Kong for more than three decades. The suspect had lived openly in Bangkok under an assumed identity. For years, he operated a fish head porridge shop in the Lam Phak Chi area.

Locals knew him as “Ah Pae.” However, investigators later confirmed his true identity as Mr. Mui Yiu Keung, aged 62. He is a Chinese national. He was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

The arrest followed renewed cross-border cooperation. Specifically, Hong Kong authorities contacted Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau. As a result, the Crime Suppression Division launched a focused operation. On February 3, 2026, senior officers formally ordered the arrest. At that point, Pol. Lt. Gen. Natthasak Chaowanasai, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division, issued the directive. Meanwhile, Pol. Maj. Gen. Pattanasak Bubphasuwan, also a CSD commander, joined the command structure.

Thai Crime Suppression Division assigns Division 2 team to track suspect and plan arrest operation

Field responsibility was then assigned to CSD Division 2. Consequently, Pol. Col. Netiwit Thanasitnitikul, Superintendent of Division 2, led the arrest team. He was supported by Pol. Lt. Col. Polawut Phatinuwat, Deputy Superintendent. At the same time, Pol. Lt. Col. Praiwan Tanlok, Inspector of the division, took part in the operation. Together, the team prepared surveillance and arrest plans.

Officers moved on a residence in Moo 9, Lam Phak Chi Subdistrict. The area lies within the Nong Chok District, Bangkok. Importantly, police acted under a court-issued search warrant.

The warrant was issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court. It carried the number K40/2569. It was dated Monday, February 2, 2026. The arrest was carried out on Tuesday. No resistance was reported.

During the search, officers questioned the suspect at the property. However, he was unable to produce identification documents. He did not have a passport. Additionally, he failed to present valid immigration papers. As a result, police took him into custody immediately. He was later transferred for formal questioning.

Hong Kong police reopen 1989 beach burial murder case, identifying Mui Yiu Keung as key suspect

The arrest stems from a homicide case dating back to 1989. At that time, Hong Kong police received a report of a man who had been killed. Subsequently, investigators discovered the victim had been buried on a beach. The case prompted a major criminal investigation. Over time, police identified four suspects linked to the killing.

Following the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for all four suspects. In the years that followed, most were apprehended. However, one suspect remained at large. That individual was Mr. Mui Yiu Keung. Investigators identified him as the key suspect in the case.

According to Hong Kong authorities, Mr. Mui fatally struck the victim with a shovel. The blow was said to have caused death. Afterwards, the victim was buried to conceal the crime. Shortly later, Mr. Mui disappeared. He left Hong Kong before police could arrest him.

After the killing, Mr. Mui’s whereabouts were unknown. Initially, investigators believed he fled the territory. However, no confirmed sightings were reported for years. Later, intelligence suggested he had escaped overseas. Eventually, authorities concluded he had fled to Thailand.

Suspect believed to have fled Hong Kong in 1994 and evaded arrest in Thailand for 32 years

Investigators believe Mr. Mui arrived in Thailand in 1994. From then on, he remained outside Hong Kong’s jurisdiction. As a result, the case remained unresolved for more than 30 years. Meanwhile, the arrest warrant remained active throughout that period.

In recent months, Hong Kong police renewed efforts to locate the fugitive. Consequently, they contacted Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau. The request sought assistance in tracking and apprehending Mr. Mui. Thai authorities then reopened the case file.

Thai investigators reviewed suspect descriptions provided by Hong Kong police. They also examined intelligence reports and local information. Subsequently, their investigation produced a breakthrough. Officers identified a man matching the suspect’s profile. He was operating a fish head porridge restaurant in the Lam Phak Chi area.

The restaurant used the name “Ah Pae.” Likewise, the owner used the same name publicly. His age and physical appearance matched those of Mr. Mui. Additionally, his long-term presence in Thailand aligned with intelligence reports. As a result, police began discreet surveillance.

Thai investigators trace the fugitive fish head porridge shop and begin surveillance in Bangkok

Officers monitored the restaurant and a nearby residence. Over time, they observed the suspect’s daily routine. They confirmed he lived at the same property where he operated the business. Following this confirmation, investigators sought judicial approval for a search and arrest.

After securing the warrant, officers moved in on Tuesday, February 3. They entered the property and arrested the suspect inside. He was then escorted for questioning by CSD officers. During questioning, he admitted his true identity. He confirmed he was the person named in the Hong Kong arrest warrant.

Mr. Mui told police he fled Hong Kong in 1994. Initially, he said he operated a small factory. That factory was located in Samut Prakan province. Later, he lived with a Thai woman. During that time, he had three children. He remained in Thailand continuously.

In more recent years, he opened the fish head porridge restaurant. The shop operated in the Lam Phak Chi area. He used the name “Ah Pae” while running the business. Despite admitting his identity, he declined to comment on the murder charge.

Thai police hold suspect on illegal entry charge as Hong Kong officials move toward extradition talks

Thai police did not question him on the substance of the Hong Kong case. Instead, they proceeded under Thai law. Initially, he was charged with illegitimate entry into the country. That charge was based on his lack of immigration documents. He remains in Thai custody.

Meanwhile, coordination with Hong Kong authorities continues. Legal procedures are now underway. According to reports, further steps will follow quickly. On February 4, the Commissioner of the Hong Kong Police is scheduled to travel to Bangkok.

The visit will include a meeting at the Central Investigation Bureau. The meeting will focus on cooperation against transnational crime. Additionally, officials will discuss extradition arrangements. Coordination will also cover procedural requirements.

If extradited, Mr. Mui will be transferred to Hong Kong. There, he would face prosecution on the murder charge. The case would return to court after more than three decades. Proceedings now depend on coordination between the two jurisdictions.

