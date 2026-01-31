Danish tourist arrested after stealing a safe packed with ฿100 million property deeds from a Chinese businessman’s Koh Samui home. Police caught him in Krabi as he tried to flee, recovering all documents and probing his motive and furthermore his intelligence.

Police on Koh Samui are probing a bold theft after a Danish national allegedly broke into a Chinese businessman’s home and stole a safe, authorities said. The suspect, 35-year-old Nicklas Yunus Verlis, is accused of taking the safe from the house’s study and later forcing it open. Inside were land and property title deeds and construction permits for villas. Police said they have established no connection between the suspect and the victim. Mr Verlis is being held at Bo Phut Police Station as investigators work to determine the full nature and motive of the crime.

A 35-year-old Danish man in Thailand as a tourist has been arrested for stealing a safe from a private residence on Koh Samui, police said. The safe contained original property documents linked to assets worth about 100 million baht. The victim was identified as a Chinese businessman living on the tourist island.

The suspect was named as Nicklas Yunus Verlis. He was arrested on Monday at Kongka pier in Muang district of Krabi. At the time, police said he was preparing to flee Thailand. The arrest followed a complaint filed with Bo Phut police shortly after the theft was discovered.

According to investigators, the break-in occurred on Sunday. The targeted house was located on Soi Khao Phra in tambon Bo Phut. The area is a residential zone on Koh Samui. During the incident, the suspect removed the entire safe from the house.

Police reveal papers worth 100 million baht recovered after Danish suspect arrested in Krabi

Inside the safe were multiple original legal documents, police said. These included 11 original land title deeds. In addition, there were seven original house registration certificates. Also inside were seven villa construction permits tied to land plots on the island. Altogether, the documents covered properties valued at an estimated 100 million baht.

After the complaint was filed, police began tracking the suspect’s movements. As a result, officers learned he had left Koh Samui. Consequently, police coordinated to intercept him in Krabi before he could depart the country.

Police said Mr Verlis was arrested at Kongka pier. He was taken into custody without incident. At the time of the arrest, officers recovered all documents taken from the safe. None of the documents were reported missing or damaged.

Following the arrest, the suspect was transported back to Koh Samui. He was brought to Bo Phut police station for questioning. There, police formally charged him with theft and receiving stolen property.

Suspect admits break-in, motorbike escape, hotel stop and dumping emptied safe on Ang Thong road

During interrogation, Mr Verlis reportedly admitted to the crime. According to police, he confessed to breaking into the businessman’s residence. He also admitted to removing the safe in its entirety.

Investigators said the suspect used a rented motorcycle to transport the safe. After leaving the residence, he rode to tambon Ang Thong on Koh Samui. There, he checked into a hotel, police said.

At the hotel, the suspect allegedly opened the safe. He removed all documents and kept them with him. Afterwards, police said he disposed of the empty safe.

According to investigators, the safe was dumped under pine trees. The location was along a beachside road near the hotel in Ang Thong. Police said the safe was abandoned after the documents were removed.

Pol Lt Col Panumas Chookua provided details of the case. He is the investigation inspector at Bo Phut police station. He said officers acted quickly after the theft was reported.

Flight booking to Bali, abandoned passport attempt and photocopy travel flagged by investigators

Meanwhile, investigators examined the suspect’s travel plans. They discovered he had booked a flight from Krabi airport to Bali. Police said the booking suggested an attempt to leave Thailand.

As a result, officers moved to intercept him before departure. Consequently, the arrest was made at the pier rather than the airport. Police said the timing prevented the suspect from leaving the country.

Investigators also revealed that the suspect attempted to abandon his passport. This allegedly occurred after he booked the flight. Police did not disclose where the passport was recovered.

In addition, police said the suspect had been travelling using only a photocopy of his passport. This was done during trips around Koh Samui and Koh Phangan. Investigators said this detail raised suspicions during questioning.

Despite the reported confession, police expressed concerns about the suspect’s statements. Pol Lt Col Panumas said Mr Verlis gave inconsistent accounts. These inconsistencies emerged during questioning on Monday night last.

Police cite inconsistent statements, no suspect-victim link and ongoing motive mystery

Therefore, investigators said the inquiry remains ongoing. Police are still examining the suspect’s motive. At this stage, no clear reason for the theft has been established. In addition, it is also not clear where Mr. Verlis received his intelligence regarding the safe and its contents.

Importantly, police said there was no known connection between the suspect and the victim. There was no reported business relationship. There was also no personal link identified.

As part of the investigation, police are reviewing how the target was selected. They are also examining the suspect’s movements before the theft. Officers have not said whether any accomplices were involved.

Immigration records were also checked during the inquiry. These showed Mr Verlis entered Thailand on Dec 30. He arrived through Krabi airport.

Tourist visa entry, island travel history, and immigration checks outlined as police inquiry continues

He entered the country on a tourist visa. The visa is valid until Feb 27. Therefore, his stay in Thailand was legal at the time of the offence. Before the theft, police said the suspect travelled between several islands. He visited Koh Samui, Koh Tao, and Koh Phangan. These trips took place over several weeks.

No prior offences were reported during those travels. However, police said the timeline is still being reviewed. Further checks are continuing as part of the investigation.

Authorities confirmed that all stolen documents were fully recovered. As a result, no property transfers occurred. Police said none of the documents were altered or used. The case remains under the supervision of Bo Phut police station. Police said further updates will be released as the investigation proceeds.

