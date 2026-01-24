British tourist Joshua Kershaw was found dead in a Bangkok hotel after a night out, a bar collapse, ambulance treatment and a return to his room. CCTV tracked his final hours as police await autopsy results. His family learned of his death eight days later.

Police in Bangkok are awaiting autopsy results into the death of UK tourist Joshua Kershaw, who died on Tuesday, January 13, at a hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 7, in the heart of Bangkok’s nightlife district. Reports indicate the British man was involved in a medical incident in the early hours of the day he died and was taken away by ambulance. However, he later returned to the nightlife area and to his hotel room at 5.45 am. Less than 12 hours later, police confirmed he was found dead. The development comes after his family in the UK spent more than a week searching for him, believing he was in Pattaya. A friend in the United Kingdom was only informed of Kershaw’s death eight days after he had passed away.

More details have emerged about the death of British national Joshua Kershaw, who was found dead in a Bangkok hotel room on Tuesday, January 13. Thai police continue to investigate the case. Meanwhile, forensic authorities are awaiting final autopsy results.

Kershaw was identified by Thai police as a British citizen from Grimsby, Lincolnshire. Initially, officers described him as 21 years old. Later, some official communications referred to him as 22. However, police have issued no clarification regarding the discrepancy.

According to family accounts, Kershaw arrived in Thailand on January 12 for a short holiday. Shortly after arrival, he checked into Maxim’s Inn. The hotel is located on Sukhumvit Soi 7/1, within Khlong Toei Nuea in the Watthana district. Notably, the area is known for dense nightlife activity.

Planned Pattaya trip never occurred as family lost contact and images sent revealed no location

Earlier, Kershaw told relatives he planned to travel to Pattaya. However, he never made that journey. Instead, police later confirmed he remained in Bangkok. Consequently, Pattaya police held no records connected to him.

The final confirmed contact with his family occurred on the evening of January 12. At that time, Kershaw messaged his mother. He said he was going out to eat. Shortly afterwards, he sent photographs of food.

Later, he sent images of himself sitting with beers. However, the photographs showed no identifiable landmarks. As a result, his precise location could not be confirmed.

That same night, CCTV footage placed Kershaw at a bar directly opposite his hotel. The bar is located across from Maxim’s Inn on Sukhumvit Soi 7. Importantly, the footage showed he was not alone.

CCTV and witnesses place Kershaw at the bar opposite the hotel shortly before medical emergency

Witnesses later confirmed he was seated with a woman. According to one witness, they arrived around 1.30 am. They sat in a corner of the bar on red chairs near a pool table.

At the table, Kershaw ordered pizza, fried chicken, and beer. The order was placed for two people. According to the staff, he began eating immediately. Witnesses said he ate very quickly. Moreover, staff described him as appearing extremely hungry. Shortly afterwards, he collapsed.

He fell from his chair onto the floor and lost consciousness. Immediately, the woman screamed. Bar staff rushed to assist. Meanwhile, the bar owner attempted to calm the woman. Subsequently, a staff member called for an ambulance. Emergency services were dispatched without delay.

An ambulance from Chulalongkorn Hospital attended the scene. Kershaw was taken from the bar for treatment. According to witnesses, the woman accompanied him. At the scene, bar staff suspected choking. This belief was based on how quickly he ate. However, no medical diagnosis was made at the bar.

Hospital care followed bar collapse before Kershaw returned to nightlife and hotel in early hours

Later, police confirmed Kershaw received hospital treatment. Subsequently, he was discharged later that same night. However, no details were released about the treatment provided.

After leaving the hospital, Kershaw returned to the nightlife area. CCTV footage later tracked his movements through nearby streets. At 5.45 am on Tuesday, January 13, cameras recorded him returning to Maxim’s Inn. The footage showed him carrying two bottles of beer. He entered the hotel alone.

After that point, no further footage showed him leaving his room. Likewise, no visitors were recorded entering afterwards. Later that afternoon, hotel staff noticed he had not checked out. Consequently, a maid was sent to investigate.

The maid knocked on the door but received no response. Therefore, she used a master key card to enter. Notably, the door was not locked. Inside, she found Kershaw unresponsive. Accounts later differed regarding his position. Police said he was lying on his back on the floor. Other reports said he was on the bed.

Maid discovered Kershaw as emergency services later confirmed death inside the hotel room

The maid reported that he was not breathing. Additionally, she observed his skin was pale. Immediately, she contacted emergency services.

The Erawan Emergency Medical Service was alerted. Doctors from Chulalongkorn Hospital attended the hotel. They attempted initial medical assistance. However, medical staff determined Kershaw was already deceased. Police were notified immediately. Lumpini Police Station received the report at 3.16 pm.

Officers attended the scene with a forensic doctor. The hotel room was secured for examination. Investigators began documenting the scene. During the inspection, police found no signs of a struggle. Moreover, there was no evidence of forced entry. The room showed no disturbance.

An initial forensic examination followed. Police reported bruising on the back of Kershaw’s right hand. Additionally, fine white foam was observed around his mouth. Furthermore, police noted pale conjunctivae in both eyes. However, no bleeding spots were found. There were also no injuries to the inner lips.

Medical and forensic findings recorded as police await autopsy results to determine the cause of death

At that stage, officers said the cause of death could not be determined. Accordingly, the body was prepared for further examination.

Medical bands were found on Kershaw’s wrist and arm. Police said these bands were consistent with hospital treatment. They were linked to the earlier medical episode.

No other medical equipment was found in the room. Likewise, police did not report any medication at the scene. The body was transported to Chulalongkorn Hospital. A full post-mortem examination was ordered. The autopsy is being conducted at the hospital’s forensic institute.

Police said detailed autopsy results are pending. Meanwhile, authorities declined to release further information. The investigation remains active. Police confirmed the British Embassy in Bangkok was notified on January 13. This occurred after officers inspected the scene. However, relatives were not informed immediately.

Family learned of the death 8 days later as confusion marked early search and missing person report

Instead, Kershaw’s family learned of his death on Wednesday, January 21. The information came through Anna Mohammed, a family friend. Mohammed had filed a missing person report earlier. She received official confirmation of the death. She then informed the family.

According to Mohammed, she had been liaising with Pattaya police. However, officers there had no information on Kershaw. It was later confirmed that he never travelled to Pattaya. She said confusion marked the early search. According to her, authorities lacked clear information. No hotel details were initially known.

Meanwhile, the family contacted the British Embassy, police, and other agencies. However, they did not know where Kershaw was staying. Later, British authorities classified him as a high-risk missing person. This classification occurred before confirmation of his death.

British media later reported the case. Coverage described a disappearance before confirmation. Several outlets highlighted the delay in notification. Some reports referred to the deceased as Joshua James Sadler. However, Thai police identified him as Joshua Kershaw. No explanation was provided.

During the search, a fundraising effort began. Initially, the funds were intended for travel to Thailand. After confirmation, the purpose changed. The funds are now intended for repatriation costs. By Saturday evening, £12,257 had been raised. The total came from 789 donors.

Police review of CCTV and witnesses as autopsy results remain pending in the Bangkok investigation

Police later confirmed an additional development. A man arrived at the hotel later on January 13 searching for Kershaw. He was told Kershaw had already died.

No further details were released about the man. His identity and connection were not disclosed. Authorities confirmed the room was located on the third floor. Investigators questioned hotel staff and witnesses. CCTV footage remains under review.

According to preliminary accounts, Kershaw was reported to have died foaming at the mouth. Police have not linked this observation to a specific cause.

Thai police said they are coordinating with relevant departments. The final cause of death has not been announced. An autopsy has been ordered, and police are reported to be still awaiting the results. Until then, the case remains unresolved.

