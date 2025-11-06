Clash of testimony in Pattaya rape case as 3 arrested Chinese men deny raping a Thai woman in Nong Prue

Clash of testimony in Pattaya rape case as Thai woman, 21, accuses three Chinese men of gang rape in Nong Prue. The suspects deny assault, claiming the sex was consensual and paid for, while police probe forensic evidence and reports of compensation demands.

A 21-year-old woman from Loei has accused three Chinese men of raping her at a house in Pattaya and is reportedly seeking ฿300,000 in compensation from each. She said she met one of the men while out socialising and later went with him to a house in the resort city, where two other Chinese men were already present. She told police the three dragged her into a bedroom and raped her before giving her ฿1,000. The men have denied the accusation, claiming the sex was consensual and agreed upon in advance. Police at Nong Prue station are questioning all parties and reviewing forensic evidence as the investigation continues.

A 21-year-old woman has accused three Chinese men of gang-raping her at a house in Pattaya early Wednesday morning. Police at Nong Prue station in Chon Buri province are investigating the complaint, filed shortly after dawn.

The woman, identified only as May, arrived at the police station around 6 am to report the alleged assault. According to Pol Lt Natthabodin Thong-in, deputy investigation chief at Nong Prue, she claimed the men attacked her at a house in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

May, a native of Loei province, told police she had gone out on Tuesday night with a friend to a pub in South Pattaya. After a few drinks, her friend left to meet her Chinese boyfriend, leaving her alone.

Thai woman says she was invited by another woman to join group before meeting the Chinese man in Pattaya

A Thai woman later approached her and invited her to join her group. The woman introduced her to a Chinese man, whose name has not been disclosed. May accepted an invitation to continue the evening at a karaoke bar with them.

At the karaoke venue, she drank and talked with the Chinese man. Later, he invited her to continue singing at his house in Soi Khao Talo 7, about two kilometres from the karaoke bar. She agreed and went with him, according to her statement.

When they arrived, she saw two other Chinese men inside the house. Shortly after, she alleged, the three men dragged her into a bedroom. She told police they assaulted her and took turns raping her.

May said she was left crying and in shock. The men, she said, ignored her distress and handed her ฿1,000 before she managed to leave.

Motorbike driver says woman was crying when leaving house and accompanied her to file a complaint

She booked a ride through a mobile application and waited outside. The driver who picked her up around 5.35 am told reporters she was crying when she came out of the house. He said she told him what had happened during the ride. The mototaxi driver said he took a photograph of the house and accompanied her to the Nong Prue police station to file a complaint.

Police investigators, along with a translator, went to the house later that morning. Inside were three Chinese men. Officers took them to the police station for questioning.

During interrogation, two of the men admitted having sex with the woman but insisted it had been consensual. They claimed that an agreement had been made in advance to pay her for sex. They denied any assault or coercion.

The third man denied any involvement. All three men’s names have been withheld pending the investigation.

Woman and accused reportedly discussed compensation while police continued collecting evidence

A police source said that after the complaint was filed, the woman and the accused entered into negotiations. According to the source, May demanded ฿300,000 in compensation from each of the three men. No settlement had been reached as of Wednesday evening.

This is possible under the law where many offences, including sexual assault and rape, are compoundable offences. Basically, a financial settlement can be made with the victim to ensure no prosecution.

Investigators collected statements from all parties and recorded evidence from the alleged scene. Officers also took May for a medical examination at a nearby hospital. Results have not yet been released.

Pol Lt Natthabodin said the case remains under investigation. Police are waiting for the medical report and further forensic results. Officers will review security camera footage from the karaoke bar and nearby areas to verify movements before and after the alleged assault.

Police say accused hold valid passports and entered Thailand legally as case investigation proceeds

The translator provided assistance throughout the questioning of the Chinese nationals. Police said all three hold valid passports and entered Thailand legally. Immigration officers were informed of the case.

Authorities said the accused remain in custody while investigators gather more evidence. Police said they will submit their findings to prosecutors once all reports are complete.

The alleged assault took place in a residential area popular with foreign visitors. The house, located off Soi Khao Talo, is part of a small housing estate in tambon Nong Prue, a few kilometres from Pattaya’s main entertainment district.

The incident drew local attention after the motorbike rider, who helped the complainant, spoke briefly with reporters. He described the woman as visibly distressed, saying she was shaking and crying when she approached his vehicle. He said she urged him to take her quickly to the police station.

Officers focusing on whether encounters were consensual. No formal charges filed by Wednesday night

Investigators said the woman appeared upset when giving her statement, but was cooperative. She recounted the sequence of events from the pub to the alleged assault. Police recorded her statement in full and provided her with an interpreter during follow-up questioning.

Investigators said they are focusing on verifying whether the sexual encounter was consensual, as claimed by the accused, or forced, as alleged by the complainant. Forensic evidence and witness accounts from the karaoke bar are expected to play a key role in the case.

As of Wednesday night, police said no charges had been formally filed. The men remained under questioning while officers continued to examine the timeline and review camera footage.

Authorities said the case will proceed according to evidence gathered and the results of forensic testing.

