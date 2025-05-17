Pattaya Mototaxi sought after early morning assault on a drunk Indian tourist after indiscreet touching

Pattaya police are searching for a motorcycle taxi rider who allegedly punched a drunk Indian tourist in the face after claims the rider was groped during a late-night ride gone wrong. The injured man was found bleeding on the roadside and hospitalised.

Pattaya police are searching for a motorcycle taxi driver who allegedly assaulted a customer early Saturday morning. Although officers have not yet questioned the suspect, he reportedly told a security guard that he attacked the Indian tourist after being inappropriately touched. The incident occurred after the intoxicated tourist struggled to direct the driver to the correct accommodation address in Pattaya. The victim, identified as Mr. Devendra, was found semi-conscious and heavily intoxicated at the side of the road. He was bleeding and showed clear signs of an assault.

A 46-year-old Indian tourist was found bleeding on a roadside in Soi Thep Prasit 17 early Friday morning. The man, later identified as Mr. Devendra, had facial injuries and appeared heavily intoxicated. The incident took place in the early hours of May 17, 2025, prompting an immediate police response.

When officers arrived around 2 AM, they discovered Mr. Devendra lying beside the road. Blood streamed from his left eyebrow and eye socket.

His shirt was soaked in blood, and he was barely conscious. Rescue volunteers from a local emergency team arrived quickly. They gave him first aid before urgently rushing him to a nearby hospital.

Indian tourist found injured and intoxicated in Pattaya street after late-night roadside emergency on May 17

Meanwhile, the suspected attacker had already fled the scene. However, witnesses were able to capture photographic evidence. A bystander photographed a male motorcycle taxi rider near the time and place of the assault. That photo has since been submitted to Pattaya City Police as part of the investigation.

According to investigators, the assault may have stemmed from a dispute between the tourist and the rider. A security guard at a nearby condominium told officers that the motorcycle taxi rider approached him just before the attack. The rider reportedly said his Indian customer was drunk and had entered the wrong delivery address.

The rider claimed he had tried several locations in an effort to find the right destination. Yet the repeated stops led to growing frustration. According to the guard’s statement, things worsened when the intoxicated tourist allegedly touched the rider inappropriately. The rider said Mr. Devendra reached for his groin while on the back of the motorcycle.

At that point, the rider said he lost control. He stopped the motorcycle and punched the tourist in the face. Then he fled the scene before authorities could arrive.

Rider allegedly punched the tourist after drunken misdirection and claims of being inappropriately touched

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect. However, they are now analysing the photographic evidence provided by witnesses. They also plan to question more people from the area. Because the assault occurred near several residential buildings, officers believe more witnesses may come forward.

Mr. Devendra is currently recovering at the hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but doctors are continuing to monitor him. As of Saturday morning, he had not yet given a full statement to police. However, sources say he intends to file an official complaint at Pattaya City Police Station once he is stable.

Police say they will use that complaint to build a case against the attacker. Investigators are also checking CCTV footage from buildings near Soi Thep Prasit 17. They hope the footage will help confirm the rider’s identity and movements before and after the incident.

While incidents between tourists and motorcycle taxi riders are rare, they do occasionally occur. Pattaya police noted that many disputes involve alcohol, miscommunication, or arguments over destinations and fares. Nevertheless, police said physical violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Police gathering CCTV and witness evidence to identify suspect and warn against assaults involving tourists

So far, no charges have been filed. Still, officers are treating the case as a serious assault. If the rider is located and arrested, he could face criminal charges under Thai law.

In the meantime, police are urging the suspect to come forward voluntarily. They say doing so could influence how the case is handled. They also ask the public to report any information that might assist the investigation.

Importantly, officials stressed the need for tourists to behave respectfully while travelling. “Alcohol is no excuse for inappropriate conduct,” said a police spokesperson. “We expect all visitors to follow the law and respect local customs.”

Likewise, they reminded all drivers and service workers that any form of violence is strictly prohibited. “There are legal ways to handle disputes,” the spokesperson added. “Taking justice into your own hands is never the answer.”

Police urge suspect to surrender and stress zero tolerance for violence regardless of provocations by tourists

As police gather more evidence, they plan to issue updates over the weekend. They are confident the suspect will be identified soon. For now, officers continue to canvass the area and speak with residents.

This case has once again raised concerns about late-night safety in Pattaya. While the city remains a top tourist destination, authorities say they are working to improve oversight in nightlife zones and transport hubs.

In particular, police are reviewing rules around motorcycle taxis. They may consider stricter background checks and renewed training on conflict resolution. Tourists, they say, also need clearer information on how to report driver misconduct or inappropriate behaviour.

Ppolice say they are determined to uphold the law fairly. “No visitor should be afraid to walk our streets,” said one senior officer. “We will not allow violence to go unanswered.”

Further reading:

Hungarian man in Pattaya mauled by transwoman bar worker after failing to pay after smartphone glitch

Another brawl between locals and foreign tourists in Pattaya. Tourism targets put in doubt over security

Tourism chief targets European tourists in the second half of 2025 as cabinet orders shorter visas for holidaymakers

Thai economy thrown into disarray by Trump’s tariffs. Exports and Tourism may both be far lower in 2025

Pichai’s team not to fly to the United States this week but next week as US-Chinese tensions escalate

Finance Minister to hold critical talk with Bank of Thailand Governor on US holding before he flies out

Thaksin does not rule out joining talks in US as Thai team finalises plans. They fly out on Thursday

Pichai holds US tariff talks with business. However, Thailand is unlikely to see 10% baseline retained

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>