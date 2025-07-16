Irish tourist tried to palm off hard working taxi driver with pot stash in part payment after Pattaya trip

Irish tourist in Pattaya tried to pay a taxi driver ฿950 plus a packet of cannabis instead of the full ฿2,000 fare. Driver refused and filed a police report. After police intervention, the tourist paid in full. The case highlights tensions over cash, cannabis and cultural differences.

A newly arrived Northern Irish tourist sparked anger and a police report on Monday night in Pattaya. The visitor failed to pay a taxi driver who had transported him and his girlfriend to Pattaya following their arrival. Upon reaching the hotel in the resort city, the tourist allegedly offered the hardworking driver only ฿950—well short of the agreed fare—along with a packet of cannabis. The incident became the subject of a police report filed on Tuesday. Mr. Matthews, the tourist in question, later explained that the driver had refused to take him to a nearby ATM after he realised he didn’t have enough cash on hand. Fortunately, the full fare was paid later that day after Pattaya police intervened to help resolve the matter.

A fare dispute between a Northern Irish tourist and a local taxi driver was settled by police on July 15. The disagreement, which began over an unpaid taxi fare, turned unusual when cannabis allegedly entered the conversation as a form of payment.

Mr. Prajuab Yumekha, a 54-year-old Thai taxi driver, filed a complaint early that morning. He claimed a foreign passenger refused to pay the full fare after being driven from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Pattaya.

According to Prajuab, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. He had picked up Mr. Matthew, a 34-year-old tourist from Northern Ireland, and his wife from the airport.

Tourist falls short on taxi fare and allegedly offers cannabis packet instead of remaining balance

The ride to Pattaya went without issue. However, the trouble started once they reached their hotel in central Pattaya.

Prajuab stated that the couple did not have enough cash to cover the full ฿2,000 fare. Matthew offered only ฿900. His wife, according to Prajuab, had just ฿50 more.

Therefore, the total fell short by ฿1,050. Prajuab explained that he politely asked for the remaining balance. Instead of offering a solution, Matthew allegedly reached into his belongings and pulled out a large packet of cannabis.

At that point, according to Prajuab, the tourist offered the packet as a substitute for cash payment. The driver immediately refused.

“I’ve helped passengers who didn’t have money before,” Prajuab said later. “But this made me feel discouraged.”

Taxi driver feels disrespected and frustrated as foreigner flees to hotel without settling the fare

He added that he usually hears stories of Thai taxi drivers mistreating tourists. However, he felt this situation flipped that script.

“In real life, I’m facing foreigners who take advantage of us. Who will help us?” he asked.

After rejecting the cannabis, Prajuab told the couple he would report the incident to the police. Instead of cooperating, the tourist reportedly became upset.

As a result, Matthew and his wife quickly fled into their hotel without settling the bill.

Prajuab then drove straight to Pattaya City Police Station. He parked his taxi outside and filed a formal complaint.

Tourist Police and city officers jointly reviewed the case. They summoned Matthew for questioning later that afternoon.

During the session, Matthew gave his side of the story. He said he had not meant to offend or cheat the driver.

Tourist claims misunderstanding, blames lack of cash and denies ATM stop for not paying full amount

According to him, he lacked enough cash upon arrival. He said he had asked Prajuab to take him to an ATM, but claimed the driver declined.

As for the cannabis, Matthew insisted it had been misunderstood. He claimed he had simply been holding it while speaking to a friend and never intended to use it as payment.

Even so, the driver had perceived the gesture differently. This had triggered the report.

After hearing both accounts, officers acted to mediate the dispute calmly. The Tourist Police stressed the importance of respect and cooperation on both sides.

Eventually, Matthew agreed to pay the full fare of ฿2,000. He handed over the cash in person at the station.

With payment completed, Prajuab expressed relief. No legal charges were filed by either party. Following the settlement, both sides went their separate ways peacefully. Police concluded the case without further action.

Case resolved after tourist paid the full fare and both parties left the station without pressing charges

Although the dispute ended smoothly, the case drew attention due to its unusual nature. Cannabis, while legal in Thailand in certain contexts, remains a sensitive issue.

Public use, distribution, and unlicensed possession of cannabis are still subject to restrictions. Offering it as a form of payment is not legally acceptable.

Therefore, the case highlights ongoing challenges in managing misunderstandings between tourists and local residents.

Additionally, the incident reveals the pressure taxi drivers face when dealing with unpredictable passengers. It also reflects the need for tourists to prepare adequately before travelling.

Clear expectations about transport costs, cash availability and cultural differences are crucial. As this case shows, small disputes can easily escalate.

Legal cannabis in Thailand remains sensitive and easily misunderstood in cases involving foreign visitors

For example, the Thai public generally opposes the availability of cannabis in Thailand and views it still as an illegal narcotic. Certainly, the public supports the new crackdown spearheaded by the Ministry of Public Health.

Specifically, this aims to limit its use to medical needs with a doctor’s prescription. According to a ministry survey, some 59% of the public support this move.

Nevertheless, the quick response by Pattaya authorities ensured a peaceful resolution. Tourist Police in Pattaya are often tasked with resolving such issues fairly and quickly.

Their presence at the station helped facilitate communication. Both sides were able to speak openly and reach an understanding. Finally, while this incident ended without harm, it serves as a reminder to all visitors.

Respect, communication, and cultural awareness are essential when travelling in Thailand. Indeed, there are times when it can be a matter of life and death, particularly where loss of income is connected, in addition to disrespect or loss of face.

In that respect, Mr. Matthew’s actions and behaviour were certainly both unfortunate and ill-advised.

