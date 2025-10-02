Asian split in two by a 32 story fall from Pattaya building block on Wednesday. Police suspect suicide

Asian man, 30–40, plunges from 32-story Pattaya condo, body split in two on impact. Police find cigarette butts on rooftop, suspect suicide. Authorities investigate, question witnesses and review security as the resort city reels from another shocking tragedy.

A shocking tragedy unfolded in Pattaya City on Wednesday, October 1, 2015, when a man fell from a luxury condominium. The fall resulted in fatal injuries, leaving his body severed into two pieces. Authorities discovered crucial evidence on the 32nd-floor rooftop balcony, raising urgent questions about the circumstances.

At 12:30 PM, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suthiraphan Thapasri, Investigation Officer at Pattaya City Police Station, received a report of a death caused by a fall. He immediately rushed to the scene with investigative officers, an on-duty doctor, and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation.

They arrived at the condominium complex located on Pattaya North Road, Route 2, Village No. 9, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province.

Police and rescue teams respond quickly to high-rise fall in Pattaya as authorities secure the scene seeking clues

The complex consists of three high-rise buildings: Building A, Building B, and Building C. According to police, the victim’s body was found on the road between Buildings A and B. The man, an Asian male aged between 30 and 40, wore a black t-shirt and shorts. His injuries were catastrophic. The upper body and torso were completely separated from the lower body after hitting the edge of a condominium wall.

Witnesses said they first heard a loud crash, which they assumed was a falling object. Then they discovered the man’s body, lying on the ground in its fatal condition. They immediately contacted authorities. Consequently, police rushed to secure the area while rescue workers confirmed that the victim was beyond saving.

Investigators are still determining the exact floor from which the man fell. Nevertheless, preliminary evidence pointed to Building B. On a 32nd-floor rooftop balcony, police found cigarette butts and signs someone had been sitting on the edge. However, authorities have not yet established whether the fall was accidental, intentional or caused by another party.

Authorities investigate rooftop evidence while trying to determine from which floor the victim fell in Pattaya

Police are working to identify the deceased. So far, they have not confirmed his nationality or personal background. Officers are also examining condominium records, including resident logs and security footage, to reconstruct the events leading up to the fall. Meanwhile, investigators continue to interview witnesses who heard or saw unusual activity.

Residents expressed shock and fear after learning about the incident. Many described the complex as usually peaceful, with little crime or accidents. “It is terrifying to see something like this happen so suddenly,” one resident said. “We hope the authorities can determine what went wrong.”

Medical personnel confirmed that the injuries were unsurvivable. The Sawang Boriboon Foundation helped recover the body and provided an initial forensic assessment for police. The body was later transported to a local hospital to assist with identification and further examination. Investigators emphasised that public speculation would hinder the investigation.

“At this stage, we cannot conclude whether the fall was accidental or deliberate,” Lieutenant Colonel Thapasri stated. Police are securing the scene, collecting forensic evidence, and reviewing surveillance footage. In addition, they are inspecting the rooftop balcony thoroughly, looking for any clues or personal items left by the deceased.

Police review rooftop evidence and review security records to clarify how the fatal fall occurred in Pattaya

The evidence discovered on the rooftop balcony may prove critical. Cigarette butts and other signs suggest the victim may have been sitting on the edge before falling. However, forensic teams must analyse these items carefully to confirm any link to the man. Meanwhile, authorities are asking residents to cooperate and avoid spreading rumours.

The condominium management said they would review safety protocols following the incident. Officials confirmed that additional surveillance cameras would be installed, particularly around rooftop and balcony areas. Safety warnings will also be reinforced, as the tragic event highlights the dangers of high-rise living.

Investigators are considering all possibilities, including accidental slips, intentional acts, or foul play. Police are also reviewing records of recent complaints or disturbances within the condominium. They are expected to cross-check the victim’s identity with known associates or visitors to the building.

Moreover, authorities are examining environmental factors, such as wind or weather conditions, that could have contributed to the fall. Investigators are also consulting with structural experts to determine whether any building features could have played a role. Each line of inquiry is crucial to understanding the incident.

Pattaya community reacts as authorities continue full investigation of all factors linked to high-rise death

The tragic event has left the local community shaken. Families and residents now face heightened anxiety about the safety of their homes. Emergency services reiterated the importance of vigilance near balconies and rooftops. Forensic teams and police continue to work methodically to piece together the sequence of events.

Although the cause of the fall remains uncertain, the discovery of evidence on the 32nd-floor rooftop balcony provides investigators with a critical starting point. Police are urging patience, warning that premature conclusions could misrepresent the situation. Meanwhile, the city mourns a sudden, violent loss that highlights the dangers inherent in high-rise buildings.

Officers continue to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and review all possible angles. The investigation is ongoing, and police plan to release further details once facts are verified. Such incidents are now a regular, if not weekly, feature of life in the heavily frequented resort city. Residents and authorities alike await answers to the central question: how did yet another tragedy happen? Why are such occurrences so prevalent in Pattaya?

