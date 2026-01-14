63 year old Belgian suffers severe injuries after fall from seventh floor hotel room in Pattaya on Monday

A naked 63-year-old Belgian man was seriously injured after plunging from a seventh-floor Pattaya hotel before dawn. He struck an awning and railing before hitting the ground. Police are reviewing CCTV to determine whether the fall was accidental or an attempted suicide.

A 63-year-old Belgian man suffered serious injuries after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in Pattaya early Monday morning, January 13. The incident occurred during the night at a hotel located on Soi Buakhao, a busy area of Pattaya City. According to police, the man was found naked at the front of the building after the fall.

At 2.36 a.m., Pattaya City Police received a report of a person falling from a height and sustaining severe injuries. The report was received by Pol. Lt. Col. Itthikorn Saikratok, an investigating officer at Pattaya City Police Station. Immediately, he notified his superior officer, Pol. Col. Anek Sarathongyoo, the superintendent of the station.

Following the report, a response team was quickly assembled. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station were dispatched to the location. At the same time, rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation joined the operation. Together, they proceeded urgently to the hotel.

Authorities find naked Belgian man injured outside Pattaya hotel after seventh floor fall onto awning

Upon arrival, authorities found a foreign man lying on the ground in front of the building. The man was naked and visibly injured. Shortly after, police identified him as Mr. Johan Rene B. Renier, a 63-year-old Belgian national.

According to investigators, Renier had fallen from room 705 on the seventh floor. During the fall, he struck an awning attached to the building. Subsequently, he continued downward and crashed onto the ground below.

In addition, police reported that Renier also struck a railing along a wheelchair access path. As a result, officers noted that the awning and railing may have reduced the force of impact. However, despite this, the injuries were classified as serious.

Meanwhile, police cordoned off the area in front of the hotel. The cordon was placed to keep members of the public away. At the same time, officers secured the location to allow rescue operations and evidence collection.

Rescue teams give first aid at the scene before urgently transferring injured Belgian to hospital

Rescue workers then entered the secured area and administered first aid at the scene. Shortly afterward, Renier was placed on a stretcher and transported urgently to a hospital.

However, police did not release details regarding the nature of his injuries. Likewise, no update on his medical condition was provided. Authorities said medical information was not yet available.

After the injured man was removed, police shifted focus to the hotel room. Officers entered room 705 for an initial examination. According to police, there were no signs of assault or physical struggle.

Additionally, investigators reported no evidence of forced entry. The room appeared orderly, and no damage suggesting violence was observed. As part of standard procedure, police photographed the room and the surrounding areas for evidentiary purposes.

Police search room find medication and interview witness who heard crash and raised alarm

During the room inspection, officers located several items of medication. These included a pill bottle, a spray bottle, and packaged medicine. Police did not disclose the names or dosages.

However, officers stated the medication appeared to be for allergy treatment. No illegal substances were reported. Furthermore, no personal notes or unusual items were disclosed.

Outside the building, police interviewed a witness identified as Mr. Itthipol Srichai, aged 24. He was present near the hotel at the time of the incident. According to Mr. Itthipol, he was sitting nearby when he heard a loud, alarming crash and ran toward the hotel entrance.

When he reached the area, he saw a foreign man lying on the ground and crying out for help. At that point, the witness realized the man had fallen from above. He then contacted police and rescue services, and officers later recorded his statement.

Police say the cause remains unclear as investigation continues with CCTV review and no suspects

Meanwhile, Pol. Lt. Col. Itthikorn Saikratok documented the scene, recording the position of the injured man and surrounding structures. Evidence was logged according to police procedures.

At this stage, police said the cause of the fall remained undetermined. Investigators have not concluded whether the incident was an accident or an attempted suicide. No official conclusion has been reached.

Furthermore, police stated there was no indication of foul play. No signs of physical assault were found, and no suspects were identified.

To advance the investigation, officers plan to review CCTV footage. The footage will include cameras inside the hotel. Additionally, nearby external cameras will be examined. According to police, the footage review aims to establish events before the fall. Investigators hope it will clarify the man’s movements. The review had not yet been completed.

As of the latest report, Pattaya City Police issued no further updates. No timeline for concluding the investigation was provided. The case remains under active review.

Meanwhile, authorities confirmed that no other individuals were being sought. Police stated that inquiries were continuing. Any new findings will be released if confirmed.

