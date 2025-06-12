Thailand greenlights direct flights to the US with full government backing. Minister Suriya leads efforts to boost tourism, trade and investment. Talks with US agencies and airlines advance as Thailand prepares for ICAO audit and eyes global aviation hub status.

The Minister of Transport, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, has announced a determined government strategy to reopen air links between Thailand and the United States. This will mean government support for US-based airlines and others interested in operating direct flights between Thailand and American cities. The move is part of the government’s goals of developing Thailand as a leading aviation hub while also helping to bolster foreign tourism from a key, high-spending market. The plan also envisions supporting inward investment by American firms and trade.

Thailand is moving forward with a major aviation policy aimed at launching direct flight routes to the United States. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya confirmed the decision on June 12, 2025. The move supports the government’s broader plan to make Thailand a regional aviation hub.

This decision comes just two weeks after the national flag carrier Thai Airways demurred at the prospect of reopening direct flights stateside. Certainly, a key factor in its decision was effective partnerships with US-based airlines in a global network, which has helped the rebounding airline flourish in recent years.

However, the new government strategy is expected to drive long-term growth across trade, investment, and tourism sectors. It also supports Thailand’s aim to become a central player in global air travel. Notably, the United States is seen as a high-priority market for expanding international connectivity.

Thailand regains FAA Category 1 and assigns CAAT to lead talks on direct US routes and safety upgrades

Importantly, this policy follows a key achievement for the country. Thailand recently regained Category 1 status from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This means Thailand now meets international safety standards required for direct US flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has been ordered to take the lead. It will work directly with key US agencies such as the FAA and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). These talks are part of a proactive strategy to make the direct routes possible.

Moreover, CAAT is also preparing a long-term framework for route management and safety procedures. Suriya instructed the agency to explore a pre-clearance system at Thai airports. Such a system would allow US-bound passengers to complete immigration checks before departure. As a result, travellers could enjoy shorter processing times upon arrival in the United States.

To further support the initiative, CAAT has already begun discussions with major American airports. Talks have been held with executives at Salt Lake City International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport. These meetings focused on studying the feasibility of direct routes between Thailand and the US.

CAAT negotiates with United Airlines and US airports as ICAO audit looms in August 2025 with a focus on safety

Additionally, the talks addressed cooperation in the Foreign Air Operator Permission (FAOP) process. This step is essential for US carriers interested in operating flights to Thailand. The discussions aim to remove administrative barriers and streamline the entry of US airlines into the Thai market.

At the same time, CAAT is in contact with United Airlines, one of the largest carriers in the United States. The airline has shown interest in operating a Bangkok–Los Angeles direct route. This route is seen as commercially viable due to high demand and existing tourism ties.

Meanwhile, Thailand is preparing for another major development in August 2025. The country will undergo a comprehensive safety audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The audit will assess Thailand under the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme – Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP CMA).

This inspection will measure the effectiveness of Thailand’s safety oversight system. The outcome will be expressed as an Effective Implementation (EI) score. This score is used globally to determine a country’s aviation safety performance.

CAAT prepares for ICAO audit with new training, standards, and cross-agency cooperation for compliance

In preparation, CAAT is working closely with its internal departments and with stakeholders in the aviation industry. It is training personnel, updating safety protocols, and ensuring full compliance with international standards. These steps are essential, as the audit will have long-term effects on Thailand’s international aviation reputation.

Furthermore, Suriya stressed the importance of readiness. He wants to ensure that all relevant agencies work together to meet ICAO expectations. According to him, success in the audit would not only benefit Thailand’s image but also reinforce its competitiveness in the global aviation market.

In the broader context, opening direct routes to the United States could reshape the country’s role in international aviation. Thailand currently acts as a transit point for travellers between Europe and Southeast Asia. With direct US flights, it could attract more long-haul traffic and business partnerships.

The policy is also expected to support tourism recovery after recent global challenges. Direct flights make travel easier and more appealing for American visitors. At the same time, Thai travellers and businesses gain better access to North America.

Government hopes US routes will attract foreign investors and cement Thailand’s aviation hub ambitions

Moreover, the government hopes this initiative will draw foreign investment into Thai aviation infrastructure. With improved flight connectivity, airlines, logistics providers, and airport operators may view Thailand as a strategic hub.

Although the plan is ambitious, it is supported by strong coordination between ministries, agencies, and private-sector stakeholders. The government believes that with proper execution, Thailand can meet global benchmarks and expand its air services footprint.

As the August ICAO inspection nears, attention will remain focused on the CAAT’s progress. Each development in these negotiations and inspections will influence Thailand’s aviation future.

In summary, the government’s push for direct U.S. flights is seen as a carefully timed move. With high-level policy backing, international cooperation, and technical readiness, Thailand aims to elevate its global aviation standing. It also undoubtedly harkens back to an era of closer U.S. partnership.

