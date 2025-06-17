Cabinet gives green light for a Thai Formula One Grand Prix starting in 2028. Design and plans in gear

Thailand revs up for F1! Cabinet approves ฿40bn plan to host Grand Prix from 2028, with Bangkok likely as the venue. Design work is already underway as officials team with Formula One Management to deliver a world-class racing event and boost the tourism economy.

The Thai Cabinet on Tuesday approved plans to host a Formula One event in the kingdom, with Bangkok expected to be the likely venue. The government has allocated a budget of ฿40 billion for the project, to be spread over a five-year period. The first Grand Prix is scheduled to take place in 2028. In the meantime, the government will continue detailed planning for the event, which has been in development since last year. Speaking at a briefing following the Cabinet meeting, Minister of Tourism and Sports Surawong Thienthong said design work is already underway. He also confirmed that the government is working closely with Formula One management to ensure the project’s success.

Thailand has taken a major step toward joining the elite list of Formula One host nations. On June 17, 2025, the Cabinet officially approved a national bid to host the F1 World Championship for five years, starting in 2028.

The plan includes a projected total budget of over ฿40 billion. Importantly, the spending will be reviewed and approved by the Cabinet on an annual basis. This long-term investment aims to position Thailand as a world-class destination for global sports tourism.

The announcement came from Mr. Surawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, during a press briefing at Government House. He emphasized the importance of the decision and outlined the next steps in the process.

Government forms high-level committee to oversee Formula One bid and prepare for 2028 debut season

According to Mr. Surawong, the Cabinet also approved the formation of a special working group. The committee will study every detail of the bid and prepare Thailand for the demanding hosting requirements of Formula One.

The Prime Minister appointed Mr. Surawong as the chairman of this working group. It includes high-ranking officials such as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Directors-General from the Ministry of Transport and other key ministries will also join the team.

In his statement, Mr. Surawong stressed that the timeline is realistic. “The study period until 2028 is sufficient,” he said. “We already have initial designs and draft models. Preparatory work is well underway.”

Moreover, Thailand is coordinating closely with both the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and Formula One Management. These partnerships are intended to ensure smooth planning and compliance with international standards.

Formula One is seen as a strategic catalyst for tourism, investment and nationwide infrastructure development

Thailand’s bid aligns with broader national goals to attract more international events. Consequently, hosting F1 is seen as a catalyst for tourism, investment, and infrastructure growth.

“This project is not just about racing,” Mr. Surawong noted. “It is about long-term economic impact, global visibility, and tourism development.”

He also confirmed that the proposed budget will be spread across five years. However, each year’s expenditure must receive Cabinet approval before being disbursed.

Significantly, this approval does not mean construction will begin immediately. Instead, the government is focusing on planning and readiness. Detailed feasibility studies, environmental assessments, and infrastructure reviews will be conducted over the next three years.

The government believes this will allow time to build both public and private sector support. The plan may include the construction of a new street circuit or an upgrade of existing facilities, though the location has not yet been confirmed.

Formula One project advances in parallel with revived domestic tourism campaign ‘We Travel Together’

Thailand’s push for F1 comes at a time when the country is actively promoting large-scale tourism and entertainment projects. It follows the success of other regional hosts such as Singapore and Japan, which have gained economic and reputational benefits from hosting the event.

At the same press conference, Mr. Surawong also touched on the domestic tourism stimulus project, “We Travel Together.” Registration for hotel operators opened today. The goal is to revive domestic travel and stimulate the economy.

On Wednesday, the economic stimulus committee will hold a key meeting. The “We Travel Together” program will be part of the agenda. The committee will review how it fits into the broader ฿157 billion economic stimulus framework.

As a result, both international and domestic tourism initiatives are moving forward simultaneously. While “We Travel Together” supports short-term recovery, the F1 project targets long-term growth.

National-level coordination and planning key to delivering safe, world-class Formula One race in Bangkok

Notably, the government is framing the F1 bid as a national project. It will involve not only the Ministry of Tourism and Sports but also transport, finance, public works, and international trade.

Experts say hosting Formula One could bring massive benefits. These include tourism income, international media exposure, job creation and major improvements to local infrastructure.

Nevertheless, such an event requires detailed planning and tight coordination. Safety, traffic control, environmental impact, and local business readiness must all be addressed well in advance.

Private sector support is expected as government readies for race logistics and international negotiations

Public-private partnerships are expected to play a role. Although the government is leading the initiative, private sector investment may be sought to help reduce fiscal pressure.

Thailand has previously hosted motorsport events, such as MotoGP at Buriram. However, Formula One is on a different scale in terms of budget, logistics, and international attention.

Mr. Surawong assured the public that the government is taking a cautious and calculated approach. “This is not just a dream,” he said. “It’s a structured effort with clear goals and realistic timelines.”

Looking ahead, the working group will begin detailed consultations with Formula One Management. This will cover venue standards, transportation planning, and commercial terms.

Meanwhile, TCEB and related agencies will work on public awareness campaigns. These are intended to build support and inform the public about the potential benefits.

Thailand moves closer to 2028 Grand Prix debut after Cabinet approves bid and planning framework

Thailand’s F1 ambitions have been in discussion for years. However, this is the first time the Cabinet has formally approved a bid framework with a dedicated budget and committee.

If successful, Thailand would join the official Formula One calendar in 2028. The race would run annually for five years under the current proposal.

There is no venue yet fixed for the proposed events. However, it is now considered likely that it will be in Bangkok. One particularly likely location mentioned is Chatuchak, while a location in the inner city near the Chao Phraya River is also mentioned.

The current impetus to this project follows a visit by PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra to Monte Carlo in May, where she spoke to Formula One officials and heard how the Grand Prix in the city-state has boosted foreign tourism and the local economy.

Further reading:

Prime Minister Paetongtarn pushed Grand Prix and Casino ambitions in a high-profile visit to Monte Carlo

New era for Thailand’s foreign tourism industry may be dawning as Casino bill is approved by cabinet

฿50 million on deposit before you can enter proposed new Thai casinos according to draft new complex law

Government to take its chances by legalising casino complex operations and online gambling in Thailand

Casino bill already causing division at cabinet level as Bhumjaithai Party appears less than convinced

Minister outlines plans for Casinos, Disneyland and a tax support system for workers to Parliament

Legal casinos and gambling in Thailand being weighed up carefully after Deputy PM’s backing

Top Royal Thai Police officers under scrutiny over links to huge illegal online gambling cash flows

Party leader: Thailand could be losing trillions of baht each year because of its highly restrictive gambling laws

Unlikely rags to riches convict star arrested again in Thailand over online gambling promotion