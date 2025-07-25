As Cambodia bombed Thai civilians and military sites, Hun Sen’s secret China flight sparks global alarm. Thailand hits back fast, urges UN action. With China’s shadow looming and ASEAN stability at risk, a hidden agenda may have driven the two countries to war.

Thailand hit back hard and fast after Cambodia’s unprovoked assault on civilians and military targets Thursday. The response was both decisive and effective. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wasted no time. With Minister Maris Sangiampongsa already in New York promoting Thailand’s sustainability agenda, the crisis was immediately raised at the United Nations. Meanwhile, Thai military intelligence tracked Cambodian strongman Hun Sen’s private jet heading to China. Despite rapid denials from Phnom Penh, few in Bangkok are convinced. Analysts believe the Cambodian regime is trying to pull Beijing into the conflict—a dangerous play Thailand must reject at all costs.

There was sudden violence on the Thai-Cambodian border on July 24, 2025. Cambodia launched a fierce military assault on Thai provinces. Consequently, Thai military intelligence closely monitored the situation. It gathered information that Hun Sen’s private jet had departed Phnom Penh and was headed to China.

However, within hours, Hun Sen denied the allegations. Instead, he posted photos showing him meeting senior officials at his home. Moreover, he insisted he was commanding the military via video calls. Despite his denial, the verified reports highlight the close relationship between Cambodia and China.

Furthermore, intelligence indicated that other Cambodian officials might have travelled to China on the same day. This occurred as Cambodia’s military attacked Thai civilian areas.

Cambodia attacks Thai civilians as reports emerge of officials and Hun Sen flying secretly to China

Meanwhile, analysts in Bangkok noted that Hun Sen might want China involved in the conflict. Perhaps, China would act as a mediator. Such involvement would strengthen Cambodia’s and China’s position in their relationship with Bangkok.

At the same time, most analysts agree that Thailand must use this crisis to bolster national unity. In addition, Thailand should present its case firmly to the United Nations as an independent and sovereign nation.

Certainly, Hun Sen’s recent actions are puzzling. Particularly, his destruction of Cambodia’s relationship with Thailand is difficult to understand. In addition, he sundered a personal friendship with Thailand’s Shinawatra family.

Inside Cambodia, seeds of revolt are emerging. Furthermore, an international crackdown on scammer compounds is gaining momentum. At the same time, China is cutting back on funding through its Belt and Road Initiative.

Both developments have financial implications for the Phnom Penh regime. Thus, understanding Hun Sen’s motives is vital to Thailand’s interests. Put simply, there appears to be an unknown agenda behind this crisis.

Hun Sen’s internal pressure grows as Bangkok warns against China’s quiet hand in regional escalation

According to the Army Military Force Facebook page, Hun Sen’s private jet—a Hawker 800XP—departed Phnom Penh toward China on July 24. The page posted an image of the plane and its flight number, MEDIC77. Consequently, this news attracted significant public and media attention.

However, Hun Sen countered the narrative. He claimed he was still in Cambodia, issuing orders through online communication. Yet, many remain sceptical given the close economic and military ties between Cambodia and China. Indeed, Chinese investment in Cambodian infrastructure and ports is extensive. These projects play a key role in China’s Belt and Road Initiative strategy.

Moreover, China’s military involvement is evident in Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base and Kampot Port. Such proximity raises regional security concerns. Meanwhile, speculation continues that Cambodia may request Chinese weapons to bolster its military. This possibility alarms many observers.

Although officially denied, the chance of negotiations or military support from China cannot be ignored. Therefore, the situation demands close monitoring. It could affect ASEAN’s security balance and future Thailand-Cambodia relations. At the same time, China’s government stresses a neutral stance. It has expressed “deep concern” over the border clashes and offered to mediate the dispute.

Jet sightings, naval bases and arms speculation feed suspicion of Beijing’s growing role in conflict

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson stated that China hopes both sides resolve their issues through dialogue. Furthermore, China emphasises its impartiality and long-term interests in the region. Despite this, analysts in Bangkok remain wary. They suspect China’s involvement may be more strategic than neutral.

Meanwhile, hostilities between Thai and Cambodian soldiers have escalated on the border. Cambodian forces targeted civilians and sensitive sites, including homes and hospitals. In response, Thailand struck military targets selectively, using aircraft.

Lt. Gen. Pongsakorn Rodchomphu, former deputy secretary-general of Thailand’s National Security Council, advised proportionate response tactics. He noted that Cambodia’s use of multiple rocket launchers justified Thai air strikes. At the same time, he warned artillery should be avoided due to disproportionality.

Importantly, Cambodia’s military aims resemble past clashes, especially at Preah Vihear. Cambodia seeks to provoke fighting and then appeal to the World Court.

This time, Thailand claims ownership of contested areas, such as Ta Muen Thom Temple. Historical treaties support Thailand’s position, as no objection was raised during the French colonial era.

Military escalation mirrors historic tensions as Thailand strikes back with restraint and legal confidence

Moreover, Cambodia’s use of rocket launchers has limits. They possess only six multiple-barrel systems with a 130-kilometre range. If expended, Cambodia will lose its main firepower. Thus, the use of F-16 jets, with a longer range, on Thursday highlighted not only Thailand’s measured response but its military superiority.

Thai analysts recommend that the government continue to respond quickly and decisively. Delays could weaken Thailand’s position. So far, the Royal Thai military forces have responded with professionalism and skill.

Meanwhile, China offers to mediate, but Thailand’s acceptance might disadvantage it. Some observers suspect China wields power within the Cambodian regime. For instance, Beijing has established an unofficial naval base in Cambodia’s Ream Port. Therefore, relying on China as a mediator poses a risk for Thailand.

Thai air power asserts dominance as warnings rise over China’s mediation offer and hidden leverage

Instead, Thailand should pursue international platforms such as the United Nations. However, securing U.S. involvement may be complicated due to Thailand’s close ties with China. The coming weeks will be critical for all parties involved.

Undoubtedly, the Thai-Cambodian border conflict has escalated with serious implications. Cambodia’s aggressive military actions and attempts to secure Chinese involvement threaten regional stability. Consequently, Thailand must act swiftly to protect its sovereignty. In short, it must strengthen national unity and seek international support.

Ultimately, the outcome of this crisis could alter Southeast Asia’s geopolitical landscape. The world is watching as war has broken out along an extended border.

